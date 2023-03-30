The following is a capsule preview of area boys tennis teams that returned information to The Crescent-News sports department:
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 4-9 (2-3-1).
Head coach: James Kidder (14th year).
Lettermen lost: Kaiden Keiser, Kaden Rufenacht.
Returning lettermen: Ethan Stuckey (Sr.), Luke Rosebrook (Sr.), Cameron Yoder (Jr.), Aaron Miller (Jr.), Kyle Hageman (Jr.), Gavin Walker (Jr.), Jesse Nofziger (So.), Tyler Perry (So.), Ollie McDonald (So.).
Promising newcomers: Eli Riegsecker (So.), Simon Fritz (So.), Jay Riley (So.), Avery Roth (Fr.).
Strengths: “Ethan Stuckey, Luke Rosebrook and Cam Yoder should all have strong seasons this year, and will hopefully make a long tournament run.”
Weaknesses: “The weather! Some of the team players are brand new to the sport, but will develop over the season.”
Overall outlook: “I expect to see progress and success from the top players, and I look forward to seeing the younger guys improving over the season and making an impact in the coming years.”
AYERSVILLE
Last season: 0-7.
Head coach: Dennis Sobecki (sixth year).
Lettermen lost: Braeden Scheirer.
Returning lettermen: Lucas Dennie (Jr.), Ben Weisgerber (Jr.), Ashtyn Scheirer (Jr.), Andrew Boyd (So.).
Promising newcomers: Jeremiah Joseph (Jr.), Cody Hammersmith (Jr.).
Strengths: “We have lots of experience on both the singles and doubles teams.”
Overall outlook: “The team is looking forward to competing against some strong teams in our area. The new players have fit in well and want to help the team get better each match.”
BRYAN
Last season: 26-1 (8-0 NBTL, league champions).
Head coach: Mitchell Owens (14th year).
Lettermen lost: Jay Fortner (four-year letterman, three-time second team all-Ohio); Carter Brown (four-year letterwinner, two-time distirct qualifier); Nathan Hess (two-year letterman, two-time district qualifier); Craig Jackson (three-year letterman, district qualifier); Aiden Andrews (three-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Micah McCashen (Sr., two-year letterman, district qualifier); Caleb McCashen (Jr., two-year letterman, district qualifier); Landon Bassett (So.).
Promising newcomers: Austin DeWitt (Fr.); Nolan Franzdorf (Fr.).
Strengths: “The loss of last year’s senior class cannot be underestimated. They were the first Bryan boys team to be state ranked (No. 8) and were just one match away from making it to the state Final Four. However, this will not be a traditional rebuilding year as returning letter winners and a solid JV bench ready to fill the remaining starting roles will keep expectations high. The team is seeded #4 in the 2023 state team tournament, and Bryan is well positioned to make a deep run again this year. In order to succeed, the team will need to quickly develop its underclassmen and get them ready to perform early and often. Leadership will need to come not only from seniors but also from returning letter winners who have on-court experience.”
Weaknesses: “Clearly, our biggest weakness will be the loss of last year’s senior class including 3x All-Ohio Jay Fortner - the winningest player in Bryan Tennis history. The lack of experience may show early in the season as freshmen will be relied upon to fill the gaps at times. The challenge will be getting those players moving into starting roles up to speed as quickly as possible.”
Overall outlook: “Coming off a school record 26 wins last year, this year’s team is looking to keep the winning tradition alive by repeating as Sectional champions while making it back to the Elite Eight in the state team tournament. The boys have placed players in the individual state tournament since 2018 and will also be looking to extend that streak. There will be several key matches on the schedule with Springfield, Ottawa Hills, Maumee Valley Country Day, Lima Bath, Elida and others that will be critical to having a successful season.”
WAUSEON
Head coach: Becky Rupp (second year).
Lettermen lost: Andy Scheirer (first doubles); Mason Ritter (second doubles); Riley Morr (second doubles).
Returning lettermen: Gavin Van Deilen (Jr., co-MVP, first singles); Zebedee Siefker (Sr., third singles); Carson Wenger (Jr., co-MVP, first doubles).
Promising newcomers: Levi Short (Jr.); Alden Leininger (Sr.); Clay Soltis (Sr.); Gavin Holcomb (Fr.); Zeph Siefker (Sr.).
Strengths: “Our players have positive attitudes and are willing to work hard at practice. We are returning our No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles players from last year.”
Weaknesses: “This is a rebuilding year. We only have three returning letterwinners and five newcomers.”
Overall outlook: “If we can bring our best effort to a match, we can be competitive.”
League outlook: “We expect to see Bryan at the top spot in the league.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.