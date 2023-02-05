2023 Boys Basketball Tournament Pairings
Division II
Findlay District
Wednesday, Feb. 22
At Paulding High School
(12) Celina (3-16) vs. (11) Lima Bath (4-12), 6 p.m.
(6) Lima Shawnee (8-10) vs. (5) Wapakoneta (10-9), 7:30 p.m.
At Lima Senior High School
(9) Fostoria (6-11) vs. (8) Kenton (7-12), 6 p.m.
(10) Upper Sandusky (3-16) vs. (7) Elida (7-11), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
At Paulding High School
Celina-Lima Bath winner vs. (1) Defiance (16-2), 6 p.m.
Wapakoneta-Lima Shawnee winner vs. (4) Napoleon (8-9), 7:30 p.m.
At Lima Senior High School
Fostoria-Kenton winner vs. (2) St. Marys (14-5), 6 p.m.
Elida-Upper Sandusky winner vs (3) Van Wert (12-7), 7:30 p.m.
Millbury District
Wednesday, Feb. 22
At Anthony Wayne High School
(6) Maumee (5-13) vs. (11) Bryan (4-15), 6 p.m.
At Toledo Bowsher High School
(5) Port Clinton (8-10) vs. (7) Clyde (4-15), 6 p.m.
(9) Otsego (7-10) vs. (8) Toledo Rogers (4-13), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
At Anthony Wayne High School
Maumee-Bryan winner vs. (2) Rossford (16-4), 6 p.m.
(3) Wauseon (12-7) vs. (10) Toledo Woodward (4-15), 7:30 p.m
At Toledo Bowsher High School
Port Clinton-Clyde winner vs. (4) Toledo Scott (11-8), 6 p.m.
Otsego-Toledo Rogers winner vs. (1) Toledo Central Catholic (14-4), 7:30 p.m.
Division III
Napoleon District
Tuesday, Feb. 21
At Wauseon High School
(4) Wayne Trace (13-6) vs. (11) Ottawa Hills (9-9), 6 p.m.
(7) Liberty Center (10-8) vs. (10) Hicksville (11-8), 7:30 p.m.
At Springfield High School
(9) Evergreen (9-8) vs. (13) Fairview (4-15), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
At Springfield High School
(5) Paulding (12-6) vs. (12) Tinora (8-10), 6 p.m.
(6) Eastwood (12-6) vs. (8) Archbold (10-9), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
At Wauseon High School
Wayne Trace-Ottawa Hills winner vs. (3) Delta (15-3), 6 p.m.
Liberty Center-Hicksville winner vs. (2) Swanton (14-4), 7:30 p.m.
At Springfield High School
Evergreen-Fairview winner vs. (1) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (15-3), 6 p.m.
Paulding-Tinora winner vs. Eastwood-Archbold winner, 7:30 p.m.
Lima District
Tuesday, Feb. 21
At Elida Fieldhouse
(12) Elmwood (3-13) vs. (13) Riverdale (2-16), 6 p.m.
At Miller City High School
(9) Columbus Grove (5-12) vs. (10) Van Buren (8-11), 6 p.m.
(11) Parkway (6-13) vs. (4) Liberty-Benton (17-2), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
At Elida Fieldhouse
(5) Allen East (11-5) vs. (6) Bluffton (10-7), 6 p.m.
(7) Lima Central Catholic (5-10) vs. (8) Coldwater, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
At Elida Fieldhouse
Elmwood-Riverdale winner vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (15-3), 6 p.m.
Allen East-Bluffton winner vs. Lima Central Catholic-Coldwater winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Miller City High School
Columbus Grove-Van Buren winner vs. (2) Spencerville (16-2), 6 p.m.
Liberty-Benton-Parkway winner vs. (3) Carey (15-3), 7:30 p.m.
Division IV
Defiance District
Tuesday, Feb. 21
At Bryan High School
(4) Pettisville (13-6) vs. (10) Edgerton (5-13), 6 p.m.
At Liberty Center High School
(9) Fayette (8-11) vs. (11) Montpelier (7-12), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
At Bryan High School
(3) Toledo Christian (12-6) vs. (12) Edon (5-15), 6 p.m.
(7) Stryker (11-9) vs. (8) North Central (8-10), 8 p.m.
At Liberty Center High School
(5) Ayersville (11-8) vs. (13) Holgate (3-15), 6 p.m.
(14) Hilltop (4-15) vs. (6) Maumee Valley Country Day (9-10), 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
At Bryan High School
Pettisville-Edgerton winner vs. (2) Antwerp (15-3), 6 p.m.
Toledo Christian-Edon winner vs. Stryker-North Central winner, 8 p.m.
At Liberty Center High School
Fayette-Montpelier winner vs. (1) Patrick Henry (16-3), 6 p.m.
Ayersville-Holgate winner vs. Hilltop-MVCD winner, 8 p.m.
Elida District
Tuesday, Feb. 21
At Van Wert High School
(6) Miller City (10-8) vs. (10) Leipsic (7-11), 6 p.m.
(5) Delphos St. John’s (13-5) vs. (12) Lincolnview (1-17), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
At Bluffton University
(7) Delphos Jefferson (9-9) vs. (11) Fort Jennings (4-16), 6 p.m.
(8) Cory-Rawson (11-7) vs. (9) Continental (8-10), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24
At Van Wert High School
Miller City-Leipsic winner vs. (1) Crestview (16-2), 6 p.m.
Delphos St. John’s-Lincolnview winner vs. (4) Pandora-Gilboa (14-4), 7:30 p.m.
At Bluffton University
Delphos Jefferson-Fort Jennings winner vs. (2) Kalida (15-4), 6 p.m.
Cory-Rawson-Continental winner vs. (3) Ottoville (15-4), 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.