2023 Baseball Tournament Pairings
All games at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Division II
Archbold District
Wednesday, May 17
(8) Bryan (7-10) at (7) Maumee (6-12)
(10) Toledo Woodward (3-4) at (6) Bowling Green (6-12)
Friday, May 19
(9) Wauseon (6-9) at (1) Defiance (17-1)
Maumee-Bryan winner at (4) Napoleon (9-10-1)
Bowling Green-Toledo Woodward winner at (2) Toledo Central Catholic (8-4)
(5) Van Wert (9-7) at (3) Rossford (10-7)
District winner advances to Bowling Green Carter Park Regional.
Division III
Defiance District
(13) Delta (4-15) at (6) Ottawa Hills (12-9)
(7) Genoa (9-8) at (5) Liberty Center (11-7)
(12) Hicksville (7-10) at (4) Lake (13-7)
(11) Swanton (7-12) at (10) Paulding (11-9)
(9) Fairview (8-10) at (8) Evergreen (9-8)
Ottawa Hills-Delta winner at (1) Tinora (14-3)
Liberty Center-Genoa winner vs. Lake-Hicksville winner at best-seeded team
Paulding-Swanton winner at (2) Archbold (12-5)
Evergreen-Fairview winner at (3) Otsego (14-5)
District winner advances to Hamler Regional.
Elida District
(12) Spencerville (2-16) at (11) Allen East (7-6)
(7) Van Buren (11-7) at (5) Riverdale (15-4)
(9) Elmwood (5-7) at (8) Carey (14-9)
(10) Bluffton (11-9) at (6) Ottawa-Glandorf (9-9)
Allen East-Spencerville winner at (1) Eastwood (20-0)
Riverdale-Van Buren winner at (3) Wayne Trace (15-3)
Carey-Elmwood winner at (2) Coldwater (16-4)
Ottawa-Glandorf-Bluffton winner at (4) Liberty-Benton (17-4)
Division IV
Bryan District
Tuesday, May 16
() Pettisville (0-15) at () Edon (6-12)
() Fayette (5-8) at () Hilltop (10-8)
Thursday, May 18
Edon-Pettisville winner at () Edgerton (11-9)
() Stryker (5-11) at () Montpelier (10-6)
Hilltop-Fayette winner at () Toledo Christian (14-3)
() North Central (9-5) at () Antwerp (9-10)
District winner advances to Elida Regional.
Hamler District
(9) Holgate (6-12) at (7) Leipsic (9-10)
(10) Ottoville (3-14) at (6) Ayersville (9-8-1)
(12) Continental (2-14) at (8) Fort Jennings (7-10)
(11) Delphos Jefferson (4-14) at (5) Miller City (12-9)
Leipsic-Holgate winner at (2) Patrick Henry (14-4)
Ayersville-Ottoville winner at (3) Kalida (14-5)
Fort Jennings-Continental at (1) Lincolnview (15-5)
Miller City-Delphos Jefferson winner at (4) Delphos St. John’s (14-7)
