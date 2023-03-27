The following is a capsule preview of area baseball teams that returned information to The Crescent-News sports department:
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 16-8, 5-2 NWOAL (2nd in NWOAL, Sectional Champs)
Head Coach: Dick Selgo (14th year, 16th total, 285-125)
Lettermen lost: DJ Newman (P-SS, NWOAL Player of the year, 1st team all-Ohio, Crescent-News Player of the Year), Zane Behnfeldt (3B-P, HM all-NWOAL), Jaybe Burkle (1B, HM all-NWOAL).
Returning lettermen: Devon Morris (Sr., C, 2nd Team all-NWOAL, 2nd Team all-Ohio, .420 BA, 22 RBIs, 3 HRs), Krayton Kern (Sr., CF-P, 1st Team all-NWOAL, HM all-Ohio, .394 BA, 15 RBIs, 12 SBs), Cade Miller (Sr., INF, .306 BA), Carson Dominique (Sr., OF, .268 BA, 16 RBIs, 2 HRs), Jayden Seiler (Jr., P-INF, 2nd Team all-NWOAL, .365 BA, 20 RBIs, 4 doubles, 2.69 ERA, 4-2, 40 Ks, 26 IP), Brian Burrowes (Jr., 3B-P, .333 BA, 16 RBIs), Stephen Diller (Jr., INF, .240 BA), Mason Siegel (Jr., 1B-P, .125 BA), Jack Hurst (Jr., OF, .382 BA, 14 RBIs, 4 doubles, 3 triples, unlikely to play with shoulder surgery).
Promising newcomers: Masen Towns (Sr., P-OF), Josiah Gomez (Jr., OF), Jett Baun (Jr., C-3B), Zach Short (So., P).
Strengths: “A number of key returning letter winners that had very productive years last season.”
Weaknesses: “Making up for the loss of some outstanding players that graduated, and for the loss of an injured player, Jack Hurst. We will also need to develop some depth on our pitching staff.”
Overall outlook: “This team is very motivated to continue the tradition of Archbold baseball. Another strong non-league schedule including Defiance, Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green, Ottawa Hills, and Sylvania Southview, plus many teams in our immediate area and league, will be quite challenging.”
League outlook: “It is very difficult to win a strong league, especially when you only play a single round of seven league games. Bryan is the defending champs, and has quite a few players returning. Most of the teams in the league are going to be stronger than they were last year, which will make for quite a few teams with a chance to compete for the championship.”
DELTA
Last season: 0-22, 0-7 (8th in NWOAL)
Head coach: Jay LeFevre (20th year, 304-203)
Lettermen lost: Kalvin Tenney
Returning lettermen: Will Brown (Sr., C), Bryce Gillen (Sr., OF), Aaden Koder (Sr., 2B), Brendon Pribe (Sr., Utility-P), Bradyn Ruffer (Sr. 1B-OF-P), Luke Schlatter (Sr., RF-1B)., Joel Arroyo (Jr., OF), Alex Brown (Jr., (INF-P), Landon Griesinger (Jr., 3B-C-P), Maverick Mercer (Jr., OF-1B-P), Luke Snyder (Jr., OF-C), Brody Waugh (Jr., 1B-P), Brady Morr (So., SS-P).
Promising newcomers: Luke Reinhart (Jr.), Rylan Andrews (Jr.).
Strengths: “We’re off to a great start with attitudes and effort from all players. We have decent depth in all areas, especially defense. We’re working to get back to our program’s “foundation.” Hitting and baserunning could also be strengths as the season progresses.”
Weaknesses: “Getting solid production from our pitcher and catcher batteries in order to keep us in games. Last year’s team batting average was in the .100s so we have plenty of work to do there. Changing mindsets about winning after an 0-22 season last year and overcoming fallout from low numbers the past few springs and summer acme program is a primary focus.”
Overall outlook: We return basically the entire team from last year, so the good thing is they have experience. However, not winning a single game takes a mental toll, so our primary focus is getting them to believe they can win on any given day, getting the right mindset, creating a strong team bond, and mixing in hard work at developing their skills and baseball savvy. We have really good kids with pretty good tools and the potential to bring about definite, maybe even dramatic progress. We have goals to improve our QABs and use aggressive, smart baserunning. With continued progress, we think we will be deep defensively, and be much improved at the plate. Mix in some good speed for the most part and a handful of good pitchers, and we expect to be competitive, particularly as we get more time outside and the season rolls on.”
League outlook: While I’ve not really been involved in baseball for several years, the NWOAL is always competitive with good baseball. From doing a little research with last year’s assistant coaches and players, Bryan seems to be in the driver’s seat for the league crown, with Archbold, Wauseon, and Liberty Center in the conversation. After that, it looks like Evergreen, Patrick Henry, and Swanton battling, along with Delta.”
EVERGREEN
Last season: 16-8 (4-3 NWOAL)
Head coach: Mark Cymbolin (third year, 34-18).
Lettermen lost: RJ Shunck (P/1B, first team all-NWOAL); Landen Vance (P/IF); Brock Hudik (OF); Ashton Sayers (1B, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Zach Laver (2B); Austin Marvin (OF); Alex Peete (OF); Joe Mitchey (OF); Evan Lumbrezer (IF); Peyton Boucher (3B); Nick Smithmyer (P, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning lettermen: Layne Vance (So., SS, first team all-NWOAL); Brody Kanneman (Jr., 3B, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Isaac Overfield (Sr., C, second team all-NWOAL); Conner Hewson (OF); Hunter Vaculik (IF).
Promising newcomers: Blade Walker (Jr., P/IF); Colton Robertson (So., OF).
Strengths: Defense, pitching depth.
Weaknesses: Inexperience, proven pitchers.
Overall outlook: “We want to compete in every game. We need to get games in early to get the newcomers experienced and to help figure out our pitching rotations and depth.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL is always competitive so you have to be ready to play every game. You only get each team once so you have to be ready and it could be in tough conditions.”
SWANTON
Last season: 7-14 (1-6 NWOAL).
Head coach: Josh Siewert (third year, 10-38).
Lettermen lost: Garrett Swank (2B, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Wes Coon (IF); John Heckert (P); Hunter Gowing (utility).
Returning lettermen: Kaden Curtis (Sr., OF/C, second team all-NWOAL); Lucas Bloom (Sr., P/utility); Ryan O’Shea (Sr., P/IF); Trent Eitniear (So., P/utility); Drew Smigelski (Sr., 1B); Adam Lemon (So., P/OF); Caleb Ostrander (Sr., OF/P); Drake Harris (So., C).
Promising newcomers: Luke Marlow (Fr., IF); Carsen Lemons (Fr., IF); Brennon Mersing (Jr., OF); Luke Coon (Sr., IF); Arnau Gonzalez (Sr., utility).
Strengths: Team chemistry, defense.
Weaknesses: Pitching.
Overall outlook: “We are mixing some youth with experience. If we can learn to play together, we will compete with anyone.”
League outlook: “I think we play in one of the toughest leagues around, it will be a grind. You have to play sound baseball to be at the top of the NWOAL.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 8-16 (4-3 NWOAL)
Head coach: Trent Thomas (15th year).
Lettermen lost: Clay Stump (P/OF, three-year letterman); Will Sherman (P/IF, 5-3, 2.55 ERA, second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district); Logan Waldron (P/utility); Evan Bauer (P).
Returning lettermen: Jude Armstrong (Sr., 1B, two-year letterman, first team all-NWOAL, first team all-district); Eli Delgado (Sr., P/OF, two-year letterman, second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district); Ryan Marks (Sr., P/IF, two-year letterman, honorable mention all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district); Keaton Hartsock (Sr., P/OF); Kage Little (Sr., P/IF); Kaden Clymer (Jr., P/OF); Tyson Rodriguez (Jr., P/IF, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Mason Thomas (Jr., utility).
Promising newcomers: Cooper Balser (Jr., IF/P); Xavier Martinez (Jr., OF); Cameron Schlegel (Jr., IF); Tate Wyse (Jr., P/utility); Braylon Miller (So., IF/P).
Strengths: Team speed, pitching depth.
Weaknesses: Varsity experience, power hitting.
Overall outlook: “We have 8 returning letter winners from the 2022 season. We had several pitchers who were forced into more innings than expected in 2022 due to injuries to our staff. Due to this we have some experience coming back on the mound and also a few others coming off of injuries that we look to use on the mound. We had a lot of new faces in the lineup in 2022 and they gained valuable varsity experience last year but our hitting will need to be better than it was last season. We do have some new faces this season that we will look to use and fill some spots in our lineup.”
League outlook: “As always I believe the NWOAL is very competitive from top to bottom. Any team could come out and play well enough to win on a given night. Many teams have top players returning and our hope is that our scrimmages and non-league matchups against some of the best programs in the state, will prepare us for the grind of the NWOAL season as well as a run in the tournament.”
• BBC
EDON
Last season: 11-12, 5-2 (T-2 in BBC, sectional champs)
Head coach: Brien Moore (8th year, 67-73)
Lettermen lost: Cole Vasquez (1st team all-BBC, 4-year letterman), Ethan Steinke (1st team all-BBC, 4-year letterman), Gannon Ripke (1st team all-BBC, 4-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Kyler Sapp (So. P-INF, 2nd team all-BBC, 1-year letterman), Garrett Skiles (Sr., C, HM all-BBC, 3-year letterman), Konnor Price (Sr., P-INF, 3-year letterman), Ian Hickman (Sr., INF, 3-year letterman), Wade Parrish (Sr., P-OF, 3-year letterman), Wyatt Moore (Sr., OF, 2-year letterman), Carter Kiess (Sr., OF, 2-year letterman), Chris Joice (Jr., OF-P, 2-year letterman), Max Radabaugh (So., INF-P, 1-year letterman), Carter Steinke (So., INF-C, 1-year letterman).
Promising newcomers: Christian Owens (Fr., P-C), Zayne Oberlin (So., OF).
Strengths: “Leadership, offense, defense.”
Weaknesses: “Pitching.”
Overall outlook: “We return guys with a lot of varsity experience. We are excited about our numbers. It will allow us to play some JV games this spring. We look to be competitive this spring. We feel that our non-conference schedule will help prepare us for league and tournament play.”
League outlook: “The BBC Is always competitive and the league is very balanced from top to bottom. We know that we must play solid baseball every day in order to be successful.”
FAYETTE
Last season: 5-12 (8th in BBC).
Head coach: Matt Maginn (6th year)
Lettermen lost: Quinn Mitchell, Elijah Lerma, Owen Lemley.
Returning lettermen: Chase Moats (Sr., 3-year letterman), Hawk Brehm (Jr., 2-year letter winner), Gavin Figgins (Jr., 2-year letterman), Caden Leininger (So., 1-year letterman), Skyler Lester (Sr., 3-year letterman), Shane Maginn (Jr., 2-year letterman), Wyatt Mitchell (Jr., 2-year letterman), Isaac McClain (So., 1-year letterman).
Promising newcomers: Carter Lavidner (Fr.), Zachary Owens (Fr.), Dane Andrews (Fr.), Jacob Rose (Jr.), Braxton Jacob (Jr.), Tyler Blackmer (So.), Keagan Patterson (Fr.).
Strengths: “Experience, pitching.”
Weaknesses: “Defense”
Overall outlook: “With our returning experience we hope to be more competitive in league play as well as non-league play.”
League outlook: “The league should be competitive this year and we hope to improve our record.”
HILLTOP
Last season: 8-15, 2-5 (4th BBC, lost in sectional semis)
Head coach: Tony Gerig (14th year, 16th total, 105-181)
Lettermen lost: Ian Hoffman (HM all-BBC, 43 Ks pitching, 4-year letterman), Andyn Haynes (4-year letterman), Robert Rodriguez.
Returning lettermen: Devin Dempsey (So., C-INF-P, 2nd team all-BBC, .292 BA, 18 RBIs, caught 10 stealing, 3 passed balls), Raace Haynes (Jr., INF-P-C, HM all-BBC, .302 BA, 12 R), Wade Wagner (Jr., P-C-INF, .277 BA, 4.00 ERA), Cameron Schlosser (So., OF-P, .284 BA, 11 RBIs), Tyson Pelfrey (Sr., 1B-P-C), Zander Runkel (So., INF, .284 BA), Colton Wood (Jr., OF-INF).
Promising newcomers: Jacob Haskell (Fr.), Brady Wagner (Fr.).
Strengths: “We return a lot of talent from a year ago. We have a lot of catching and pitching depth which can’t be overlooked in high school baseball. I believe we are a very athletic team in some key positions which will allow us to be a more aggressive team than we were a year ago.”
Weaknesses: “We’re thin on varsity experience outside of our core group. We have some kids that don’t have varsity experience that we will be counted on to help us.”
Overall outlook: “This has been a fun group to coach thus far. They are working very hard and I believe we have it in us to be competitive every time on the field. We need our pitching to become more consistent at throwing strikes and we simply have to be better at putting the ball in play more offensively. The development of a true number one arm will be our key as we’ve got some guys that are capable of taking that next step.”
League outlook: “North Central is the defending champs, and while they graduated some very key players I do believe they are still the team to beat. Having said that, any number of teams in our conference could make a serious run at knocking them off. Edon, Montpelier, & Holgate should bring back solid teams. Pettisville is always a tough game for us, and the same goes for Stryker and Fayette. It should be a fun spring and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: 11-9 (5-2, second BBC).
Head coach: Toby Hutchison (11th year, 110-96).
Lettermen lost: David Bowman (C, first team all-BBC).
Returning lettermen: Jaxon Richmond (Jr., P/IF, two-year letterman, first team all-BBC); Trent Thorp (Sr., P/IF, two-year letterman, second team all-BBC); Easten Richmond (Sr., P/C/IF, three-year letterman, second team all-BBC); Garrett Girrell (Sr., P/OF, two-year letterman, honorable mention all-BBC); Kam Smith (So., P/OF); Landon Fackler (Jr., P/IF); Grant Girrell (Jr., P/utility).
Promising newcomers: Griffin Cooley (Fr., C/utility); Hayden Sharps (Fr., P/1B); Jaxon Stahler (Fr., P/utility).
Strengths: Versatility, pitching depth, team speed.
Weaknesses: Program numbers.
Overall outlook: “We look forward to being extremely competitive in the BBC. Every day we preach that you have to bring your best to the ball field. Even with our low numbers, we feel that our kids will be ready.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Last season: 14-7, 7-0 (1st in BBC)
Head coach: Joshua Hicks (interim coach).
Lettermen lost: Zach Hayes (.375 BA, 19 RBIs, 22 R, 7 doubles, 2 home runs, 1.47 ERA, 5-1, 43 IP, 47 Ks, 24 BB), Colton Hicks (.303 BA, 15 RBIs, 19 R, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run, 1.41 ERA, 5-2, 39.2 IP, 52 Ks, 6 BB), Sam Wheeler (.356 BA, 19 RBIs, 21 R, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run).
Returning lettermen: Quin Burt (Sr., OF, 2-year letterman), Clayton Douglass (Sr., 3B, 2-year letterman), Ethan Beard (Jr., 3B-OF-P, 2-year letterman), Connor Gendron (Jr., C-P, 1-year letterman), Johnny Hicks (Jr., 2B-OF-P, 1-year letterman), Cohen Meyers (Jr., OF, 2-year letterman), Sam Moore (Jr., 1B-P, 1-year letterman), Ben Pettit (Jr., SS-1B-P, 2-year letterman, Jake Turner (Jr., OF, 1-year letterman).
Promising newcomers: Kenneth Smeltzer (Fr., INF-C-P), Tyler Meyers (Fr., INF-OF-P).
Strengths: “Athleticism, Size and Versatility. Returning 6 Starters.”
Weaknesses: “Pitching with only two starting pitchers returning with over 15+ varsity innings on the mound.”
Overall outlook: “We will have to manufacture runs in different ways as all the home runs from last year are gone to graduation. The players have shown up early and ready to work to improve each day and sharpen their skills. I do believe if we play above our potential, then we have a solid chance to have another positive and successful season in 2023.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: 3-14, 3-4 (5th in BBC, lost to Ayersville sectional semis)
Head coach: Paul Bishop (18th year, 129-212)
Lettermen lost: Josh Norr (2nd Team all-BBC), Gideon Myers (HM all-BBC), Josh Basselma, Nate Rupp.
Returning lettermen: Luke VanDenBerghe (Sr.), Kaleb Wyse (Jr.), Caden Bishop (So.), Rylan Warner (So.).
Strengths: “Our team has been working hard and have been showing improvement every day in practice. They have shown they are coachable and are willing to give us everything they have.”
Weaknesses: “Youth and inexperience at every position. Our biggest weakness will be pitching. We have only 10 innings of varsity pitching experience coming back this season. Caden Bishop returns with seven innings pitched and Rylan Warner with three innings pitched. Our pitchers are going to have to get ahead of hitters early and rely on our young and inexperienced defense. We will need to make routine plays to help our pitchers limit the number of pitches they throw.”
Overall outlook: “We have a very young team, with just one senior and only two juniors on the roster. Most games we will have our three sophomores and five of our freshmen in the lineup. With little to no varsity baseball experience, we hope to come out and compete in every game we play. The growth and experiences these young guys get early in the season will help tremendously later on in the season and future years.”
League outlook: “North Central, Montpelier, Holgate, and Edon should be at the top of the league this year.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Last season: 0-14, 0-7 PCL (8th in PCL, lost sectionals)
Head coach: Jordan Streicher (First year)
Lettermen lost: Hunter Rue, Tim Shepard, Konner Knipp-Williams
Returning letterwinners: Dwayne Neinberg (Jr., OF), Sam Newsome (Jr., P-SS), Braxton Stegbauer (Jr., P-C-INF), Ethan Sullivan (Jr., P-INF), Alex Heidenscher (So., OF), Cade Backhaus (So., 2B).
Promising newcomers: Rhettik Bowers (Fr., P-1B-OF), Brady Thomsen (Fr., 1B), Jayden Pitney (Fr., P-SS-C), Quinn Tegenkamp (Fr., P-INF), Bain Stegbauer (Fr., OF).
Strengths: “I feel out top three pitchers would compete for the job on any team in the area. I also believe with time, we can be solid defensively.”
Weaknesses: “We need to work on our hitting. We struggled at the plate last year. We will need to work hard to improve our techniques at the plate.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking to improve every day. We know it is going to be a long building process. Our goal is to compete in every game this year.”
League outlook: The PCL as always is going to be extremely tough top to bottom. I feel there are multiple teams that could win the title.”
MILLER CITY
Last season: 16-10, 6-1 (District runners-up)
Head coach: Dusty Pester (13th year, 213-95)
Lettermen lost: Joe Deitering (.290 BA, 3 doubles), Evan Niese (.306 BA, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 32 R), Austin Ruhe (.294 BA, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 22 RBIs, 27 R), Caleb Warnimont (.324 BA, 5 doubles, 15 RBIs, 3-2, 2.90 ERA), Dillon Peck (.225 BA), Jayden Nuveman.
Returning lettermen: Caleb Niese (Sr., PCL Player of the Year, 1st Team all-Ohio), Thomas Weis (Sr.), Ethan Barlage (Jr.), Brendan Barlage (Jr.).
Strengths: “We return a good portion of our starting pitching from last year.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a lot of key pieces defensively from last year. We also lost our 1,2,3,5 and 6 hitters. We will need to use the early part of the season to see who can step into these roles.”
Overall outlook: “I am excited to see how our team grows and competes this season. We lost a great group of seniors from a year ago. We are capable of putting a nice season together if we come together as a team and play for one another.”
League outlook: “I think every team in the PCL would say they are excited about their team. I think every team will be improved from last year. The pitching in the PCL will be very good this year. Columbus Grove and Kalida seem to be in the top two of what is expected. We look forward to a competitive game every Tuesday.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.