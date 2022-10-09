2022 Volleyball Tournament Pairings
Division II
Bluffton University District
Tuesday, Oct. 18
(16) Fostoria (1-19) at (2) Celina (17-4), 6 p.m.
(11) Lima Bath (5-16) at (10) Wauseon (9-11), 6 p.m.
(9) Elida (7-9) at (5) Otsego (10-9), 6 p.m.
(14) Napoleon (2-15) at (3) St. Marys (14-8), 6 p.m.
(15) Van Wert (2-17) at (4) Lima Shawnee (13-6), 6 p.m.
(7) Kenton (12-8) at (6) Defiance (9-10), 6 p.m.
(12) Bryan (6-12) at (8) Maumee (8-11), 6 p.m.
(13) Toledo Rogers (5-11) at (1) Liberty-Benton (17-2), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
At best-seeded team
Celina-Fostoria winner vs. Lima Bath-Wauseon winner, 6 p.m.
Otsego-Elida winner vs. Napoleon-St. Marys winner, 7:30 p.m.
At best-seeded team
Lima Shawnee-Van Wert winner vs. Defiance-Kenton winner, 6 p.m.
Maumee-Bryan winner vs. Liberty-Benton-Toledo Rogers winner, 7:30 p.m.
Districts at Bluffton University, Oct. 25 and 27
Division III
Otsego District
Monday, Oct. 17
(12) Delta (3-17) at (1) Fairview (18-2), 6 p.m.
(9) Liberty Center (9-11) at (4) Swanton (18-2), 6 p.m.
(8) Ottawa Hills (10-7) at (5) Tinora (12-8), 6 p.m.
(10) Elmwood (8-12) at (6) Northwood (13-5), 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
At best-seeded team
Fairview-Delta winner vs. (11) Genoa (2-15), 6 p.m.
Swanton-Liberty Center winner vs. (7) Evergreen (11-8), 7:30 p.m.
At best-seeded team
Ottawa Hills-Tinora winner vs. (3) Eastwood (15-4), 6 p.m.
Northwood-Elmwood winner vs. (2) Archbold (17-3), 7:30 p.m.
Districts at Otsego HS, Oct. 24 and 26
Kalida District
Monday, Oct. 17
(11) Riverdale (6-13) at (1) Coldwater (16-4), 6 p.m.
(9) Bluffton (13-7) at (8) Van Buren (15-3), 6 p.m.
(10) Paulding (4-15) at (6) Allen East (16-3), 6 p.m.
(7) Fort Recovery (6-13) at (5) Wayne Trace (14-5), 6 p.m.
At best-seeded team
Coldwater-Riverdale winner vs. (12) Delphos Jefferson (4-15), 6 p.m.
Van Buren-Bluffton winner vs. (4) Ottawa-Glandorf (11-9), 7:30 p.m.
At best-seeded team
Paulding-Allen East winner vs. (3) St. Henry (14-5), 6 p.m.
Wayne Trace-Fort Recovery winner vs. (2) Parkway (15-4), 7:30 p.m.
Districts at Kalida HS, Oct. 24 and 26
Division IV
Defiance District
Tuesday, Oct. 18
(11) Fayette (0-15) at (8) North Central (6-12), 6 p.m.
(6) Ayersville (8-11) at (5) Stryker (9-8), 6 p.m.
(10) Edon (3-13) at (9) Montpelier (3-14), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
At best-seeded team
North Central-Fayette winner vs. (2) Hilltop (17-2), 6 p.m.
(7) Antwerp (7-12) vs. (3) Edgerton (13-5), 7:30 p.m.
At best-seeded team
Stryker-Ayersville winner vs. (4) Pettisville (12-6), 6 p.m.
Montpelier-Edon winner vs. (1) Hicksville (15-2), 7:30 p.m.
Districts at Defiance HS, Oct. 25 and 27
Van Wert District
Tuesday, Oct. 18
(11) Columbus Grove (3-14) at (7) Delphos St. John’s (8-11), 6 p.m.
(12) Holgate (5-14) at (5) Miller City (17-2), 6 p.m.
(10) Continental (7-13) at (6) Kalida (9-11), 6 p.m.
(9) Patrick Henry (8-12) at (8) Pandora-Gilboa (8-11), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
At best-seeded team
Delphos St. John’s-Columbus Grove winner vs. (2) Convoy Crestview (14-6), 6 p.m.
Miller City-Holgate winner vs. (4) Ottoville (13-5), 7:30 p.m.
At best-seeded team
Kalida-Continental winner vs. (3) Lincolnview (14-5), 6 p.m.
Patrick Henry-Pandora-Gilboa winner vs. (1) Leipsic (17-3), 7:30 p.m.
Districts at Van Wert HS, Oct. 25 and 27
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.