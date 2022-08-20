The following is a capsule preview of area volleyball teams that returned information to The Crescent-News sports department:
• GMC
ANTWERP
Last season: 9-14 (2-5 GMC).
Head coach: Ashley Malfait (Second year).
Letterwinners lost: Faith Nestleroad (Outside hitter), Grace Schuette (middle hitter), Astianna Coppes (middle hitter, second team all-GMC, 230 kills, 293 digs), Maddie Smith (outside hitter), Lydia Brewer (setter/right-side hitter, honorable mention all-GMC, 340 assists, 228 digs).
Returning letterwinners: Ratana Owen (Sr., defensive specialist), Caroline Rohrs (So., defensive specialist), Maddy Peters (So., setter, 262 assists), Jillian Treece (Sr., outside hitter), Katryna Fish (Sr., right-side hitter).
Promising newcomers: Hayleigh Jewell (Sr., middle hitter), Madelyn O’Donnell (Sr., right-side hitter), Addyson Hormann (Jr., setter), Autumn Zuber (Sr., right-side hitter/outside hitter), Ashlynn Hinkle (Sr., right-side hitter), Caydence Shull (Jr., outside hitter), Anna Meglich (Sr., defensive specialist).
Strengths: ”The team has shown a lot of growth since the beginning of the summer. They continue to work hard and grow in their skills and understanding of the game. I feel our strong serving will be a real asset for our success this season.”
Weaknesses: ”Experience will be the biggest hurdle for our varsity squad this season. However, the girls are learning and adapting to the speed and knowledge at this level of play. As with every team, we will also need to learn to play forward and forget pas mistakes and errors.”
Overall outlook: I believe the sky is the limit with this team. I anticipate surprising some teams with our grit and determination. Our focus is not on wins and losses but on striving to continue to grow as players and individuals throughout the season.”
AYERSVILLE
Last season: 16-8 (5-2 GMC, third).
Head coach: Alicia Kalik (second season).
Letterwinners lost: Maci Froelich (outside hitter, first team all-GMC, 254 kills, 91 aces, 265 digs); Kacee Okuley (middle blocker, 91 kills, 77 blocks); Haley Ketcham (defensive specialist, 42 aces, 135 digs).
Returning letterwinners: Taylor Waldron (Jr. outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC, 208 kills, 92 aces, 294 digs); Mabel McGuire (Jr., setter/opposite hitter, 285 assists, 246 digs, 56 aces, 50 kills); Cassidy Hench (Sr., setter/opposite hitter, two-year letterwinner, 340 assists, 45 aces, 177 digs); Alyssa Burke (Sr., 75 blocks).
Promising newcomers: Kendra Waldron (Fr., middle blocker); Ella Killgallon (Jr., middle blocker).
Strengths: “Our strengths will be our serve and serve receive.”
Weaknesses: “We have had some injuries change our offense this season.”
Overall outlook: “We look to be competitive in the GMC.”
EDGERTON
Last season: 8-16 (1-6 GMC).
Head coach: Krista Pahl.
Letterwinners lost: Grace Schroeder (outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, 36 aces, 81 kills); Dominique Fort (outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, 13 kills, 11 assists); Karissa Merillat (outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, 10 aces, 49 assists); Chloe Merillat (defensive specialist).
Returning letterwinners: Sadie Walter (Sr., middle hitter, honorable mention all-GMC, three-year letterwinner, 212 kills); Brianna Wickerham (Sr., libero, two-year letterwinner); Addie Cape (Sr., defensive specialist, two-year letterwinner, 483 digs); Taylor Smith (Sr., setter/outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, 388 assists); Noelle Ritter (Sr., outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, 103 kills, 325 digs); Kaytlynn Timbrook (Jr., outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, 33 aces).
Promising newcomers: Kennedy Stuut (Jr., setter/outside hitter); Ella Miler (Jr., outside hitter); Cydney Degryse (Sr., defensive specialist); Corrine Cape (So., middle hitter); Casey Everetts (So., defensive specialist).
Strengths: “All the way around, we are going to be strong because we have six returning starters. We will especially be strong in hitting and blocking.”
Weaknesses: “Depending on injuries, our weakness will be the back row. Some of our strong back row players are fighting injuries.”
Overall outlook: “I believe we will be stronger and more consistent than last year and I am hoping our record will show the strengths of our team.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: 18-7 (6-1 GMC, second).
Head coach: Allison Ciolek (seventh year, 149-76).
Letterwinners lost: Grace Bok (middle hitter, 54 kills, 23 blocks); Kylie Gates (outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, 79 kills, 24 aces, 100 digs); Marissa Sims (right side); Emma Wynne (liberto, two-year letterwinner, 19 aces, 390 digs).
Returning letterwinners: Paige Ricica (Sr., middle hitter, three-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC, second team all-District 7, 299 kills, 45 aces, 24 blocks, 268 digs); Carrie Zeedyk (Sr., defensive specialist, 42 kills, 19 aces, 222 digs); Zoe Appel (Sr., outside hitter); Haley Hammer (Jr., setter, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC, second team all-District 7, 55 kills, 24 aces, 22 blocks, 161 digs, 809 assists); Kelly Crites (Jr., middle hitter, two-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC, first team all-District 7, 360 kills, 43 aces, 65 blocks, 252 digs).
Promising newcomers: Bethany Singer (Jr., defensive specialist); Nevada Vogelsong (Jr., right side); Abby Smith (So., middle blocker); Aubrey Hammer (Fr., outside hitter/defensive specialist); Payshince McDaniel (Fr., middle blocker).
Strengths: “We return a solid core group from last year that brings experience and a competitive mentality along with talent in the younger classes to help round out our roster. This team has really worked well together all summer challenging each other on the floor for positions.”
Weaknesses: “We will have to find ways to beat people with our quickness because we do not have the height.”
Overall outlook: “We look forward to competing every match and making another run to put ourselves in a position for a league title.”
HICKSVILLE
Last season: 18-7 (4-3 GMC district runner-up).
Head coach: Samantha Lavin (sixth year, 146-110).
Letterwinners lost: Avery Slattery (middle hitter, three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC and District 7); Macie Eicher (defensive specialist, three-year letterwinner); Izzie Smith (defensive specialist, three-year letterwinner); Sydney Bland (outside hitter, three-year letterwinner); Ronnie Vasquez (libero, two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Molly Crall (Sr., three-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC and District 7); Lindsay Bergman (Sr., two-year letterwinner); Lynae Poling (Sr.); Aubrie Baird (Jr., two-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC and District 7); Martina Vasquez (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Elise Baldwin (So., outside hitter); Lydia VanScoder (So., right side); Josie Smith (So., defensive specialist); Delaney Johnson (Fr., defensive specialist); Taylor Slattery (Fr., right side).
Strengths: “Team dynamic is a positive for us. These girls are friends and want to see each other succeed. They enjoy playing the game and support one another. We have some strong attacking at the net and a more consistent back row.”
Weaknesses: “At times communication is a struggle but is getting better. We also need to stay healthy.”
Overall outlook: “We’re always looking to be a contender for the GMC title. GMC has been taken in recent years by Fairview and Tinora. We hope this year we will utilize our strengths to battle for the title.”
PAULDING
Last season: 6-17 (1-6 GMC).
Head coach: Sydney Collins (third year).
Letterwinners lost: Claire Schweller (setter, three-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC, 492 assists); Janae Pease (outside hitter/defensive specialist, honorable mention all-GMC, three-year letterwinner, 353 digs, 324 serve receptions, 95.2 serve percentage).
Returning letterwinners: Katie Beckman (Sr., setter/right side, two-year letterwinner, 139 assists; Carlea Kuckuck (Sr., middle hitter, 20 solo blocks, 11 blocking assists, 32.15 kill percentage); Maci Kauser (Jr., libero, two-year letterwinner, 368 digs, 451 serve receptions); Jocelynn Parrett (Jr., outside hitter/defensive specialist, 191 digs, 203 serve reception); Elli Barton (Jr., outside hitter/defensive specialist); Brooklyn Bakle (So., middle hitter); Marley Parrett (So., right side).
Promising newcomers: Riley Stork (Jr., outside hitter/defensive specialist); Grace Goyings (So., setter); Brianna Bermejo (So., outside hitter/defensive specialist).
Strengths: “This team is full of returning varsity players. Last season was tough for them, but they have grown so much and have a true bond on the court. They are a small, but hardworking group. When their energy is big, they can be unstoppable. This is a very smart and coachable team that I have high expectations for this season.”
Weaknesses: “This team, like most Paulding teams, is small. We lack in height all around. This makes our defense at the net one of our main weaknesses. Consistency is an area we have been focusing on this summer, as well!”
Overall outlook: “I expect this team to be one of the stronger teams in this area. Again, they may not look it, but when they get excited and truly work together as a team, they are phenomenal. I definitely expect our record to greatly improve from last season. This group is very coachable and I enjoy working with each girl on this team. I am looking forward to a fun and successful season!”
League outlook: “The GMC is a tough conference. We have played or seen most teams in the league this summer. The competition is tough and every team has great athletes. Our height and net defense will be our biggest struggle against these tall, conference teams. I do think we will put up a better fight in the GMC this year than we did last year. I believe we are in for some good competition this season!”
TINORA
Last season: 21-5 (7-0 GMC, league champs, regional semifinalists).
Head coach: Bretta Hagerty (eighth year, 155-23).
Letterwinners lost: Kjerstin Scott (middle hitter, 88 kills, 46 blocks, 38 digs); Macey Schlosser (opposite hitter, 57 kills, 31 aces, 12 blocks, 51 digs); Quinn Horn (outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, GMC Player of the Year, 344 kills, 41 aces, 15 blocks, 298 digs, 184-195 serve receive); Makenna Reetz (middle hitter, three-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC, 221 kills, 33 blocks, 41 digs); Brooklyn Reineke (setter, three-year letterwinner, GMC Specialist of the Year, 92 kills, 41 aces, 15 blocks, 194 digs, 726 assists); Emma Chafins (outside hitter, three-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC, 126 kills, 36 aces, 11 blocks, 221 digs, 210-231 serve receive).
Returning letterwinners: Emma Cramer (Sr., defensive specialist, 133 digs, 130-143 serve receive); Kaylee Dickinson (Jr., defensive specialist, honorable mention all-GMC, 23 aces, 166 digs, 175-196 serve receive); Logan McQuillin (Sr., defensive specialist, 115 digs, 142-154 serve receive); Maggi Nagel (Sr., middle hitter).
Promising newcomers: Dakota Sines (Jr., outside hitter); Addison Gerken (Jr., setter); Kayleigh Lucas (Jr., outside hitter); Carmyn Wonderly (Jr., defensive specialist); Zoe Roesti (So, setter); Avery Morris (So., outside hitter); Paige Sebring (So., defensive specialist); Kenzi Nagel (So., middle hitter/outside hitter); Paige Gamby (Fr., outside hitter); Tatum Creps (Fr., middle hitter/outside hitter).
Strengths: “Our defense will be our strongest area. The team’s drive to get better everyday will keep us moving forward.”
Weaknesses: “Lack of varsity experience. We have a strong focus on increasing our level of execution of the fundamentals.”
Overall outlook: “Because of our youth and inexperience, their progress will be fun to watch throughout the season!”
WAYNE TRACE
Last season: 15-9 (3-4 GMC, fifth).
Head coach: Katey Lloyd (fourth year, 36-34).
Letterwinners lost: Rachel Stoller (middle hitter, three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC, 28 aces, 186 kills, 206-227 serving, 506-574 hitting, 21 blocks, 110 digs); Christina Graham (outside hitter, 26 aces, 78 kills, 244-252 serving, 420-476 hitting, 67 digs); Abbie Stoller (defensive specialist).
Returning letterwinners: Macy Doster (Sr., defensive specialist, 57 digs); Gracie Shepherd (Sr., middle hitter, three-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC, 32 aces, 245 kills, 532-638 hitting, 43 blocks, 196 digs); Sydnee Sinn (Sr., outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, 17 aces, 133 kills, 422-477 hitting, 276-296 serving, 15 blocks, 153 digs); Kacy Hornish (Jr., setter, two-year letterwinner, 35 aces, 26 kills, 304 assists, 117 digs); Paige Alber (Jr., setter, two-year letterwinner, 56 aces, 228-254 serving, 292 assists, 87 digs); Kaitlin Slade (Jr., defensive specialist, 66 digs); Harper Myers (So., outside hitter/right-side hitter, 24 kills, 25 blocks).
Promising newcomers: Elise Miller (Sr., defensive specialist); Lexi Moore (Fr., middle hitter/right-side hitter); Torree Sinn (Fr., middle hitter/right-side hitter).
Strengths: “Our offense has many strengths with the return of our varsity hitters. You will see a large offensive presence from our senior outside hitters Gracie Shepherd and Sydnee Sinn and our sophomore middle Harper Myers. An asset to the team this year is our net presence that newcomers Torree Sinn and Lexi Morre will contribute to that first line of defense.”
Weaknesses: “As we prepare for the season, we are working heavily on overall consistency through all types of play. We are fine-tuning all passing scenarios to utilize our offensive presence as much as possible.”
Overall outlook: “Overall Raider volleyball will be a team to look out for. We have quickly gone from a young team to a team with experience. This is a group of fun, energetic girls who are determined during their gameplay. Their cohesiveness, passion and drive will be the driving force behind this season.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 20-4 (7-0, NWOAL champs, district semifinalists).
Head coach: Debbie Culler (third year, 31-11).
Letterwinners lost: Addi Ziegler (setter, NWOAL and District 7 Player of the Year); Carsyn Hagans (right side, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Chaney Brodbeck (Sr., outside hitter, first team all-NWOAL, second team District 7); Ella Bowman (Sr., middle blocker, second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention District 7); Olivia Liechty (Sr., middle blocker, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Jaely Gericke (Sr., defensive specialist); Aubrey Eicher (Sr., libero); Keely Culler (So., outside hitter, second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention District 7).
Strengths: Multiple threats with attackers; seasoned defensive team; pressure serving.
Weaknesses: “Filling the shoes of the setter and right side that graduated.”
Overall outlook: “This team has good team chemistry and a winning culture with players who love to compete.”
League outlook: “We are looking to be a top contender in the NWOAL.”
BRYAN
Last season: 9-14 (4-3 NWOAL).
Head coach: Melanie Reinhart (14th year, 291-102).
Letterwinners lost: Gwen Spengler (outside hitter, four-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL); Jordan Beck (libero, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Ellyn Murphy (right side); Mya Keil (defensive specialist).
Returning letterwinners: Crystal Fillman (Sr., setter/outside hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Paige Kunsman (Sr., middle hitter, two-year letterwinner); Blayze Langenderfer (Sr., outside hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Ella Vansteenkiste (Jr., middle hitter).
Promising newcomers: McKenzie Mason (So., libero); Kenzie Wirth (So., setter/outside hitter); Nora Kunsman (Fr., outside hitter); Allison Vashaw (Jr., outside hitter); Lillie Clemens (Jr., defensive specialist).
Strengths: Senior leadership, chemistry
Weaknesses: Inexperience, consistency.
Overall outlook: “We’re looking forward to a competitive season. We have a strong league that prepares you for the postseason.”
EVERGREEN
Last season: 7-16 (2-5 NWOAL).
Head coach: Troy Zabawa (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Nicole Johnson (outside hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Lydia Valentine (setter); Brianna Sintobin (setter/opposite); Sarai Gutierrez (middle hitter).
Returning letterwinners: Ellie Johnson (Sr., setter, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Lyla Nash (Jr., outside hitter); Lucie Nichols (Sr., defensive specialist); Marissa Van Denk (Sr., defensive specialist); Lucy Serna (Sr., middle hitter).
Promising newcomers: Haley Johnson (Jr., outside hitter); Paige Shively (Jr., outside hitter/opposite); Brooke Sintobin (Jr., middle hitter); Molly Jo Daugherty (Jr., defensive specialist); Kamryn Merrill (Jr., setter); Addison Hill (So., defensive specialist).
Strengths: Strong senior leadership; defensive quickness; hard-working.
Weaknesses: Lack of height, experience on front line.
Overall outlook: “We are looking to compete in a very competitive and tough NWOAL.”
League outlook: “Archbold coming off an undefeated league record will be extremely tough and Swanton and Wauseon will be looking to build off a very successful season last year as well. The NWOAL is an extremely talented and tough league.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: 8-15 (2-5 NWOAL).
Head coach: Brandi Lingruen (sixth year).
Letterwinners lost: Jenna Jones (middle hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Lucy Jones (middle hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Delany Krugh (Sr., setter); Kaelyn Gerken (Sr., defensive specialist/libero); Emili Cramer (Sr., outside hitter); Eliza Jones (Jr., middle hitter, second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention District 7); Emma St. Clair (Jr., libero, honorable mention all-NWOAL and District 7); Emerson Gray (Jr., setter); Elle Mohler (Jr., outside hitter); Keirsten Maas (Jr., outside hitter); Kailey Blanton (Jr., opposite/middle hitter).
Promising newcomers: Maddison Amstutz (Sr., defensive specialist); Emersyn Gerken (Jr., middle hitter/opposite); Reese Kessler (Jr., defensive specialist); Hannah Marlow (Jr., opposite/defensive specialist); Libby Zeiter (So., outside hitter); Addi Zientek (So., defensive specialist/libero).
Overall outlook: “The Tigers bring an abundance of experience and competitiveness this year, returning nine letterwinners from 2021. Under the senior leadership of Emili Cramer, Kaelyn Gerken, Maddy Amstutz and Delaney Krugh, the team has been pushing itself towards the next level of volleyball. As always, the NWOAL looks to be extremely competitive and the Tigers are hungry to prove themselves.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: 7-16 (3-4 NWOAL).
Head coach: Jill Jolliff (second year).
Letterwinners lost: Brooke Bostelman (outside hitter); Chloe Baird (deesive specialist, two-year letterwinner); Kelsey Smith (middle hitter, three-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL, second team all-District 7); Ella Meyer (two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Whitney Johnson (Jr., setter, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Karsyn Weber (Jr., outside hitter, two-year letterwinner); Baylor McGraw (Jr., defensive specialist, two-year letterwinner); Kya Seemann (Jr., defensive specialist); Allie Arnos (Sr., middle hitter); Mariah Boyer (outside hitter/right side); Megan Meyer (Jr., middle hitter).
Strengths: Serving, defense.
Overall outlook: “We have a strong group of upperclassmen that have varsity experience. We are looking to have a winning season and be a competitor in the NWOAL.”
SWANTON
Last season: 19-4 (5-2 NWOAL, second).
Head coach: Kyle Borer (10th year, 158-59).
Letterwinners lost: Trista Eitniear (middle blocker, second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-District 7, 199 kills, 37 digs); Brooke Dockery (right side, honorable mention all-NWOAL, 107 kills, 35 aces, 23 blocks, 171 digs); Brie Williams (defensive specialist, 176 digs); Morgan Pettit (outside hitter, 20 kills, 14 digs); Bailey DeKoeyer (defensive specialist, 43 aces, 207 digs).
Returning letterwinners: Sofie Taylor (Sr., setter, first team all-NWOAL and District 7, 52 aces, 68 kills, 779 assists, 158 digs); Katlyn Floyd (Sr., outside hitter/middle blocker, first team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-District 7, 50 aces, 268 kills, 180 digs); Morgan Smith (Sr., outside hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL, 47 aces, 155 kills, 87 digs); Maddie Smith (Jr., middle blocker/outside hitter, second team all-NWOAL, 59 aces, 171 kills, 33 blocks, 56 digs).
Promising newcomers: Mackenzie Secory (Jr., right side/outside hitter); Peighton Manning (Jr., middle blocker/hitter); Olivia Gowing (Jr., defensive specialist); Lillyanna Valderas (So., defensive specialist); Alexa Faber (Fr., defensive specialist/outside hitter); Samantha Nelson (Jr., right side hitter); Ava Keiser (Jr., outside hitter).
Strengths: “We bring back four letterwinners who received league honors. We’ve got a very experienced setter who will be in the fourth year running our offense. We are very diverse in our offense and have many versatile players who can play multiple positions and play all the way around on the court. We also return strong servers with a high number of aces.”
Weaknesses: “We lack depth in certain positions. Court communication and ball control consistency will also be areas to work on.”
Overall outlook: “We are very optimistic about this coming season. With our experience returning and finding a few more pieces, we can have another strong season. How successful we are will depend on improving on our weaknesses and maintaining the consistency we need in order to play at a high level. Our on-the-court leadership will be huge in determining our level of success.”
League outlook: “I believe the NWOAL will be very competitive, as it usually is, and there will be a few teams that compete for the top spot. We will do our best to be up there to accomplish that team goal.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 17-7, 6-2 NWOAL (2nd in league).
Head coach: Nik Encalado (2nd year, 17-7).
Letterwinners lost: Cameron Estep, Aaliyah Glover, Marisa Seiler, Autumn Pelok, Mckayla Kebschull, Selena Mullins, Kaylyn Demoulin.
Returning letterwinners: Jazmine Barajas (HM all-NWOAL, 4.2 digs per set), Hayley Meyer (Sr., 159 kills, 43 blocks), Jocelynne St-John-Fisher (68 kills, 41 blocks), Johanna Tester (So., 58 kills, 38 blocks), Ella Hageman (30 aces), Addy Case.
Promising newcomers: Jaley Lowe (Jr.), Ava Kovar (So.), Bell Knapp (So.), Bell McGuire (Fr.).
Strengths: “This season we will look to rely heavily on our defense and serve receive early on as they are very experienced and working together very well. Jazmine Barajas is looking very strong this season leading the backrow next to Ava Kovar and Ella Hageman. Newcomer Bella McGuire has stepped in and shown some very promising things competing with the other older girls. We will also look to utilize our size at the net with Hayley Meyer, Jocelynne St.John-Fisher and Johanna Tester returning.”
Weaknesses: ”Our weakness for this season will be getting our offense up to speed early on. Obviously losing one of the top hitters in the league last season in Cameron Estep with 400+ kills and Marisa Seiler who had 700+ assists is a big loss to our offense. Adjusting to new sets early on will be our main focus.”
Overall outlook: ”Overall our goal is to get better everyday and do the little things right. If we can focus on the things we can control and do all the little things right we will compete throughout the season. Our goal as we get towards the end of the season is to be toward the top again competing for a league championship.”
League outlook: ”I look for the league to be very competitive from top to bottom. We have a lot of returning players and some promising young girls to step in where needed. I think on any night we play a league team we need to come ready to play. Kyle over at Swanton has a good program and he will be returning a lot of players this season so I expect them to be very competitive. We finished second in the league last year behind Archbold so you can not count them out either going into this season.”
• BBC
PETTISVILLE
Last season: 7-16 (3-4 BBC)
Head coach: April Beck (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Taylor Boger, Lyla Heising, Karsen Pursel.
Returning letterwinners: Paris Coopshaw, Elisabeth Rochefort, Alli King, Leah Beck, Hollyn Klopfenstein, Amanda Grimm, Rosemary Baer.
Strengths: “The girls are hard-working, coachable and they want to improve every day.”
Weaknesses: “We have some players in new positions and we will continue learning to adapt to that.”
Overall outlook: “We should be competitive in all our matches. We will focus on improvements each day and set short-term and long-term goals. Hopefully, we are playing our best by the end of the season.”
League outlook: “I think our league will be competitive. Hilltop and Stryker will be very experienced.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Last season: 2-20 (0-6 PCL).
Head coach: Allison Schmidt (ninth year, 50-124).
Letterwinners lost: Annika Bowers (libero, 301 digs, honorable mention all-PCL); Kenna Okuley (setter, 83 digs, 72 assists).
Returning letterwinners: Delaney Bowers (So., middle hitter, 180 digs, 26 aces, 139 kills, honorable mention all-PCL); Olivia Logan (Jr., right side/outside hitter, 94 digs, 119 assists; Rhaegan Marshall (So., middle hitter, 95 kills); Macie Cordes (Sr., outside hitter/right side, 46 kills, 104 digs); Lauren Williams (Sr., middle hitter, 42 kills, 51 digs).
Promising newcomers: Taeghan McDougle (So., setter); Raegen Clemens (So., defensive specialist/right side).
Strengths: “We are returning our core group from last season. We need a successful summer and feel ready and prepared for the upcoming season. We should be solid in all positions while still having some versatility, we should be able to improve upon our 2-20 record from the previous year.”
Weaknesses: “While we do have much more experience compared with last season, I still am concerned about our overall consistency but this should improve as the year progresses.”
Overall outlook: “This group is getting better with every practice so with a disappointing overall record last season, I look for the team to be motivated to pick up some of those wins that we weren’t able to get last season.”
League outlook: “Going another season without a league win is obviously not what we want, so while top to bottom the PCL is tough, we hope that we can compete within the league and improve upon our overall record from last season.”
KALIDA
Last season: 10-14 (2-3 PCL)
Head coach: Mary Kortokrax (4th year)
Letterwinners lost: Brooke Vennekotter (Second team all-PCL), Lydia Vorst (middle hitter, first team all-PCL, district 8 HM), Brooke Erhart (HM all-PCL).
Returning letterwinners: Ella Hoffman (Sr., outside hitter), Brooke Erhart (Sr., middle hitter), Maria Gerding (Jr. setter), Elyse Romes (Jr., right hitter), Whitney Unverferth (Jr., outside hitter).
Promising newcomers: Riley Neinberg (Jr., middle hitter), Malia Romes (Fr., middle hitter).
Strengths: ”We have four key returning starters from last season.”
Weaknesses: ”We have some young inexperienced hitters stepping into positions lost to graduation.”
Overall outlook: ”The kids have been working hard and are coming together well as a team. Our biggest challenge this year will be consistenc, finishing strong in big games and being mentally prepared. The Lady Cats are looking forward to another great and competitive season.”
MILLER CITY
Last season: 19-6, 5-1 PCL (3rd in PCL, district finalist).
Head coach: Kari Wenzinger (7th year, 5th at Miller City, 74-24).
Letterwinners lost: Abi Lammers (Outside hitter, four-year letterwinner, two-time PCL POY, Second-Team all-Ohio), Lexi Banks (Outside hitter, four-year letterwinner, second-team all-PCL, Tessa Oedy (Libero, four-year letterwinner, second team all-PCL), Abi Teders (Outside hitter, four-year letterwinner, first team all-PCL).
Returning letterwinners: Tori Wenzinger (Sr., libero, 5-0, three-year letterwinner, HM all-PCL), Josie Otto (Jr., setter, 5-7, one-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Dani Siefker (Jr., middle blocker, 5-9), Morgan Verhoff (So., middle blocker, 5-7), Savannah Niese (Fr., outside hitter, 5-8), Tessa Deitering (Sr., right-side hitter, 5-10).
Strengths: ”We will be scrappy defensively with versatile players.”
Weaknesses: ”We are a young team with girls learning to play new positions.”
Overall outlook: ”We hope to win the league and have a winning season. We hope to have a strong defense.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 18-6 (8-1 WBL, second).
Head coach: Amber Miller (third year).
Letterwinners lost: Erin Kaufman (middle hitter, three-year letterwinner, first team all-WBL, district and all-Ohio, 222 kills, 15 aces, 77 blocks, 216 digs); Ella Stauffer (middle hitter, honorable mention all-WBL, 108 kills, 39 blocks); Amara Shepherd (defensive specialist); Averi Krouse (libero, 15 aces, 92.0 serve percentage, 237 digs); Sydney Kleman (outside hitter, 103 kills, 61 blocks).
Returning letterwinners: Miya Ellerbrock (Sr., outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, first team all-WBL, 170 kills, 65 aces, 45 blocks, 274 digs, 199 assists); Katie Kaufman (Jr., middle hitter, two-year letterwinner, second team all-WBL, 101 kills, 111 blocks); Chloee Glenn (Sr., opposite hitter, two-year letterwinner, 114 kills, 32 aces, 46 blocks, 206 digs); Claire Kreischer (Sr., defensive specialist); Claudia Maag (Jr., outside hitter); Bailey Krouse (Jr., defensive specialist, 18 aces, 91.5 serve percentage); Reese Van Oss (Sr., defensive specialist, 20 aces, 93.7 serve percentage, 133 digs, 347 assists); Clara Wischmeyer (Jr., setter).
Promising newcomers: Sienna Fry (Fr., opposite hitter); Addyson Bellman (Fr., setter); Amerie Young (Jr., defensive specialist); Kaitlyn Kimmet (So., middle hitter); Halle Schroeder (So., middle hitter); Marly Buddelmeyer (Fr., outside hitter); Greta Liebrecht (Fr., middle hitter).
Strengths: “We have a number of offensive weapons and are going to be a strong serving team.”
Weaknesses: “We have a young team and have a number of young players who are new to the varsity court. It may take some time for us to adjust to the speed of the game.”
Overall outlook: “With the number of newcomers to the varsity court, I’m looking forward to a season with lots of growth and development.”
League outlook: “The WBL returns a number of strong teams and players. We will have to play good volleyball early in the season to stay competitive for a league title.”
