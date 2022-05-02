Softball CAROUSEL.jpg

2022 Softball Tournament Pairings

Division II

UNOH District — Lima

Tuesday, May 10 (all at 5 p.m.)

(10) Napoleon (2-13) at (8) Lima Shawnee (5-8)

(7) Celina (5-11) at (6) Van Wert (5-9)

Friday, May 13 (all at 5 p.m.)

Lima Shawnee-Napoleon winner at (1) Bryan (11-3)

(5) Defiance (10-7) at (4) Elida (11-6)

Van Wert-Celina winner at (2) St. Marys (11-4)

(9) Kenton (4-9) at (3) Lima Bath (9-11)

Genoa District

Tuesday, May 10 (all at 5 p.m.)

(11) Toledo Woodward (0-3) at (7) Rossford (6-9)

(8) Maumee (5-5) at (6) Toledo Central Catholic (6-8)

(9) Port Clinton (4-11) at (5) Sandusky Perkins (9-11)

Friday, May 13 (all at 5 p.m.)

Rossford-Woodward winner at (1) Oak Harbor (13-6)

(10) Toledo Rogers (3-2) at (4) Toledo St. Ursula (5-4)

Toledo CC-Maumee winner at (2) Wauseon (8-5)

Perkins-Port Clinton winner at (3) Clyde (10-10)

Division III

Lima Bath District

Tuesday, May 10 (all at 5 p.m.)

(12) Ottawa-Glandorf (0-13) at (6) Elmwood (8-4)

(9) Patrick Henry (6-10) at (8) Allen East (8-9)

(11) Delphos Jefferson (4-11) at (7) Paulding (12-7)

(10) Fostoria (1-11) at (5) Fairview (13-2)

Friday, May 13 (all at 5 p.m.)

Elmwood-Ottawa-Glandorf winner at (1) Liberty-Benton (13-0)

Allen East-Patrick Henry winner at (2) Coldwater (16-1)

Paulding-Delphos Jefferson winner at (3) Van Buren (10-0)

Fostoria-Fairview winner at (4) Riverdale (13-2)

At Holland Springfield

Tuesday, May 10 (all at 5 p.m.)

(11) Liberty Center (7-10) at (9) Northwood (8-8)

(13) Delta (0-12) at (6) Archbold (9-5)

(10) Montpelier (7-4) at (5) Evergreen (6-8)

(12) Woodmore (5-13) at (7) Lake (8-10)

(8) Swanton (5-4) at (3) Tinora (12-3)

Friday, May 13 (all at 5 p.m.)

Northwood-Liberty Center winner at (1) Otsego (17-1)

Archbold-Delta winner vs. Evergreen-Montpelier winner at best-seeded team

Lake-Woodmore winner at (2) Eastwood (17-3)

Tinora-Swanton winner at (4) Genoa (11-6)

Division IV

Bryan District

Monday, May 9 (all at 5 p.m.)

(13) Fayette (1-7) at (1) Hilltop (16-3)

(6) Ayersville (3-11) at (5) North Central (6-9)

(9) Hicksville (3-12) at (4) Miller City (7-8)

(11) Holgate (2-10) at (10) Pettisville (3-7)

(8) Edon (4-6) at (7) Stryker (4-6)

Thursday, May 12 (all at 5 p.m.)

Hilltop-Fayette winner vs. (12) Continental (1-9) at best-seeded team

North Central-Ayersville winner vs. Miller City-Hicksville winner at best-seeded team

Pettisville-Holgate winner at (2) Antwerp (7-3)

Stryker-Edon winner at (3) Edgerton (7-9)

Elida District

Monday, May 9 (all at 5 p.m.)

(12) Kalida (0-9) at (11) Cory-Rawson (1-11)

(13) Hardin Northern (1-10) at (5) Columbus Grove (6-4)

(9) Lima Central Catholic () at (4) Bluffton (8-7)

(10) Ottoville (1-8) at (7) McComb (3-6)

(8) Arlington (2-8) at (6) Ada (4-7)

Thursday, May 12 (all at 5 p.m.)

Kalida-Cory-Rawson winner at (1) Wayne Trace (14-4)

Hardin Northern-Columbus Grove winner vs. Lima CC-Bluffton winner

McComb-Ottoville winner at (2) North Baltimore (10-8)

Ada-Arlington winner at (3) Leipsic (12-4)

