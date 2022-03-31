The following is a capsule preview of area softball teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department:
• GMC
EDGERTON
Last season: 14-12 (5-2 GMC).
Head coach: Marchetta Caryer (16th season).
Letterwinners lost: Rylei Moreno (C, first team all-GMC); Avery Degryse (CF); Allison Elliott (1B).
Returning letterwinners: Ashlyn Sleesman (Sr., P, second team all-GMC); Grace Schroeder (Sr., 3B); Holly Stark (Sr., LF); Lola Giesige (So., 2B); Noelle Ritter (Jr., SS); Ella Miller (So., CF, honorable mention all-GMC); Kennedy Stuut (So., RF); Nessa Cox (So., 3B/C).
Promising newcomers: “We have many talented underclassmen who will be battling for starting positions.”
Strengths: “The kids have a hard work ethic and the desire to get better and build team chemistry.”
Weaknesses: “We will be young in some key positions.”
Overall outlook: “To have a successful season, a big key will be to remain healthy and everyone needs to play consistent, productive softball. We hope to have a winning record, compete for a GMC title and be playing our best ball come tournament time.”
League outlook: “The GMC will be very strong and very competitive.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 10-11 (3-4 NWOAL).
Head coach: Andrea Thiel (fifth year, 56-39).
Letterwinners lost: Kylie Sauder (SS, 4-year letterwinner, .493, first team all-NWOAL, second team all-district); Alyssa McCoy (C, 4-year letterwinner, .238); Lucia Rodriguez (P, 1-1, 4.85 ERA).
Returning letterwinners: Reagan Kohler (Sr., RF, 3-year letterwinner, .311, honorable mention all-NWOAL0; Addison Ziegler (Sr., 1B, 2-year letterwinner, .333, second team all-NWOAL); Harley Phillips (Sr., 3B, 2-year letterwinner, .233); Emma Hall (Sr., SS/OF, 3-year letterwinner); Carsyn Hagans (Sr., LF, 2-year letterwinner, .310); Maddie Thiel (Jr., P/utility, 3-5, 3.14 ERA, 64.2 innings); Natalie Nofziger (Jr., P/1B, 2-year letterwinner, 11.2 innings); Bre Boysel (Jr., utility, .310).
Promising newcomers: Meghan Taylor (So., C); Alli Bickel (Sr., 2B); Kylee Miller (Sr., utility); Zoe Arend (Sr., OF); Emily Walker (Sr., OF); Sophie Schramm (Sr., OF).
Strengths: “This team is hard-working and has a strong focus and desire to get better every day. Our team chemistry is also a positive for us.”
Weaknesses: “We will be replacing a four-year starter at sthortsop and some other key positions. We also have some unproven consistency at the plate.”
Overall outlook: “Our goal is to be playing our best softball of the year as we approach tournament time. We will have another very challenging non-league schedule, which will help us prepare for our NWOAL contests. It will probably take some time for us to fit all of the pieces together and to adapt to the new roles that our newcomers are being asked to fill.”
League outlook: “There will be some great competition in the NWOAL again this year. I believe that there could be several teams fighting for the right to call themselves NWOAL champs at the end of the season with Bryan being at the top of that list.”
BRYAN
Last season: 22-4 (7-1 NWOAL, co-NWOAL champs).
Head coach: Samantha Fowls (third season, 22-4).
Letterwinners lost: Scout Smith (3B), Alexandra Vreeland (1B), Breanna Long (2B), Olivia Moore (OF/DP), Jasmine Richter (Utility).
Returning letterwinners: Addie Arnold (Sr., P/3B/OF, NWOAL Player of the Year, first-team all-Ohio), Delilah Taylor (Sr., SS/P, second-team all-NWOAL, second-team all-district), Brooke Taylor (Sr., OF), Madison Grisier (Sr., OF), Kailee Thiel (So., 1B/OF), Ella Voigt (So., C/SS, honorable mention all-NWOAL and all-district), Tabithah Taylor (So., OF/3B).
Promising newcomers: McKenzie Mason (So., 2B/OF), Izabella King (Fr., 3B/2B), Caitlyn DeWitt (Fr., 2B/C/OF), Marlee Yoder (So., 1B/OF/C), Katelan Nagel (So., OF/2B/P), Teaghan Blad (So., OF), Alli Alspaugh (Jr., 1B/utility), Kierstyn Bherns (Jr., 3B/2B/OF), Elizabeth Thiel (DP/utility).
Strengths: “We have a wide variety of athletes that are a part of our team. Many of our girls are multiple sport athletes. Coming off of a great season last year, we are ready to work hard and continue with the success we had. Many of our players have also tasted success in earlier seasons this past year and are prepared for what is to come this season. We are bringing back our pitcher and catcher duo, which will be a great first step of leadership on the field.”
Weaknesses: “The seniors that graduated last year played some big roles for us in the infield. Having new players at 3B, 2B, and 1B could be a struggle for us due to lack of experience, but we really believe our players will step up to the challenge. Brooke Taylor, our center fielder, is currently recovering from a broken ankle. We look forward to getting her experience back in the outfield.”
Overall Outlook: “Evergreen tied in the league with us last year. We know they will be strong again this year. We also know Archbold and Wauseon will continue to be strong teams, as well as the rest of the teams in our league. Each program in our league has a chance to knock off someone on any given day. Our goal is to compete for a NWOAL championship on a yearly basis. We want to continue to build this program to compete in the NWOAL and Division II.”
DELTA
Last season: 1-22 (0-8 NWOAL).
Head coach: Kelsey Gillen (third season, 1-22).
Letterwinners lost: Reagan Rouleau (SS, second team all-NWOAL); Mariah Mattimore (3B, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Jersey Irelan (Sr., 1B/LF); Abby Ford (Sr., C/2B); Madison Savage (Sr., P/CF); Anna Munger (Sr., RF/1B); Sophia Burres (Jr., 3B); Kate Friess (So., SS/C/2B); Faith Kern (So., 2B/C); Jasey Spiess (So., CF/P).
Promising newcomers: Olivia Smith (So., 1B); Jaclyn Kohlhofer (Fr., P/utility); Mackenzie Mercer (Fr., P/utility).
Strengths: “We have eight returning varsity letterwinners. We’re hoping to continue to build the program from last year’s learning experience.”
Weaknesses: “The program has been down for a few years. We’re continuing to try and build a strong program and the confidence that comes with winning.”
Overall outlook: “We’re hoping to be able to build from last season and compete in most games.”
EVERGREEN
Last season: 15-9, 6-1 NWOAL (league co-champs, lost in district semis).
Head coach: Jim Zoltowski (first season, 23rd total, 135-149).
Letterwinners lost: Breanna Huffman (P, 4-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL, .390, 28 RBIs, 5 home runs), Kennedy Keller (C, 4-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL, .222, 25 runs, 11 RBIs), Riley Lumbrezer (2B, 3-year letterwinner, .216, 16 runs), Lexi Thibodeaux (RF, 3-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL, .175, 12 runs, 10 RBIs).
Returning letterwinners: Kennedy Coolman (Sr., LF/3B, 2-year letterwinner, .200, 11 RBIs, 12 runs), Skylee Raker (Sr., 1B, 3-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL, .320, 12 RBIs, 15 runs), Brooklyn Richardson (Sr., P/1B, 3-year letterwinner, .375, 2 home runs), Jessica Riggs (Sr., OF), Jocelyn Schuster (Sr., CF, 3-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL, .421, 31 RBIs, 24 runs, 8 home runs), Emma Vaculik (Sr., OF, 2-year letterwinner), Lucy Nichols (Jr., OF, 2-year letterwinner), Marissa Van Denk (Jr., SS, 2-year letterwinner, .247, 16 RBIs, 30 runs), Macy Chamberlain (So., 3B/C, first team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-Ohio, .690, 38 RBIs, 40 runs, 5 triples, 13 home runs), Shelby Moore (Jr., OF).
Promising newcomers: Hannah Double (Jr., OF), Lucy Serna (Jr., utility), Evy Shrader (Fr., P/IF), Kira Keller (Fr., P/IF).
Strengths: ”Senior leadership and experience.”
Weaknesses: ”New coach and inexperience competing at the varsity level.”
Overall outlook: ”Our goal is to compete for a league championship and go make a long run in the postseason.”
League outlook: ”Within the league and only playing each team once, no team can be overlooked.”
SWANTON
Last season: 17-6 (4-3 NWOAL, second).
Head coach: Joe Nye (10th season, 40th total).
Letterwinners lost: Rachel Waszak (first team all-NWOAL), Bailey Arnold (honorable mention all-NWOAL), Kailey Brownfield (honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Brianna Williams (Sr., P/1B, first team all-NWOAL), Trista Eitniear (Sr., 3B, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Jayden Hendricks (Sr., OF), Olivia Gowing (So., IF), Ryennah Kesler (Sr., IF), Alaina Pelland (Jr., IF/OF), Kyleigh Shinaver (So., OF), Taylor Forrest (So., P/1B).
Promising newcomers: Miranda Yeager (Fr.), Katie Floyd (Jr.),
Strengths: Pitching.
Weaknesses: Inexperience.
• BBC
EDON
Last season: 6-13 BBC (5th in BBC)
Head coach: Paula Fry (second year).
Letterwinners lost: Paige Briner (CF, 3-year letterwinner, second team all-BBC).
Returning letterwinners: Jaycea Craven (So., IF), Ana Owens (So., OF), Grace Reitzel (So., IF), Emma Howard (Jr., 2-year letterwinner, OF), Emma Hickman (Jr., 2-year letterwinner, C, second team all-BBC), MacKenzie Spangler (Jr., 2-year letterwinner, IF), Meghan Derck (Jr., 2-year letterwinner, P/OF), Allison Kaylor (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, IF), Carlie Kiess (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, IF/OF), Ashley Kaylor (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, IF, first team all-BBC).
Promising newcomers: Marley Moyer (Fr., P), Allyson Derck (Fr., OF), Mana Fukasawa (exchange student), Natalie Wofford (Fr., P), Zoe Guillermette (So., OF), Mena Ferreira Martinez (exchange student).
Strengths: “Strong returning team and strong freshman pitching class. 10 returning players bring experience and drive to want to have a winning season. This team is motivated to be top of the league.”
Weaknesses: “Young pitching experience.”
Overall outlook: “Edon is looking to compete and find success in the BBC.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: 8-14 (8-3 BBC, second, lost in sectional semis).
Head Coach: Andy Robinson (second year, 8-14).
Letterwinners lost: Jessi Bumb (SS, 2-year letterwinner, second-team all-BBC, .386, 24 RBIs), Emily Fritsch (OF, 2-year letterwinner, second-team all-BBC, .378, 24 steals, 28 runs), Kyndra Abrams (IF, .300), Ashley Caudill (IF, .409, 20 RBIs), Amy Prekop (IF, .293, 14 RBIs).
Returning letterwinners: Alyssa Custer (Sr., C, second-team all-BBC, .441, 21 RBIs), Cadey Hillard (Sr., P/OF, first-team all-BBC, .358, 26 steals, school record 35 runs, 6.00 ERA, 61 strikeouts), Kaycee Humbarger (Jr., IF, .295, 14 RBIs, 22 runs), Addison Dick (So., OF, .295, 17 runs, 11 RBIs), Bianca Phongphiou (So., P/IF).
Promising newcomers: Riley Rockey (Sr., IF/OF), Mikayla Hornung (Sr., IF), Kelsie Bumb (Fr., IF), Jada Uribes (Fr., IF), Lyla Mahan (Fr., OF/C), Madelyn Hopper (Fr., P), Katy Terry (Fr., OF), Emma Uyttenhove (Fr., IF/P).
Strengths: “We bring back five letterwinners with a full year or two of varsity experience and will have a nice complement of pitchers. We have a talented group of young girls who will make an immediate impact.”
Weaknesses: “With the majority of our girls being young there will be a bit of a learning curve jumping into varsity ball. We need to replace two of our leaders from last year in Bumb and Fritsch.”
Overall outlooks: “I look for us to compete for a league title this season. Once we gain some experience I expect that we can compete with anybody that is on our schedule. Our pitching will allow us to stay in more games this season while our offense looks to put up more runs than last year. We will compete as one of the smallest schools in a tough DIII sectional but will be gunning to win our first sectional since 2015.”
League outlook: “I think the league will be more competitive this year with most teams in the league getting a little better this year. I see North Central and Hilltop towards the top and will be the teams we’ll need to beat to win a BBC title. Until they are beaten Hilltop is still the team to chase in the league.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Last season: 5-12 (1-4 PCL, fifth)
Head coach: Leva Aguirre (fourth year, 11-23).
Letterwinners lost: Maddie Burke (SS, 4-year letterwinner, .468, first team all-PCL), Catelyn Etter (CF, 4-year letterwinner, second team all-PCL, .320), Madelyn Potts (C, 4-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-PCL, .327), Tygre Troyer (P/OF, 4-year letterwinner, .349).
Returning letterwinners: Alli Scott (Jr., P/IF, 2-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-PCL), Madison Royale (Jr., 1B, 2-year letterwinner), Lauren Williams (Jr., 2B), Reese Knowles (Jr., OF, honorable mention all-PCL), Destiny Pier (So., utility), Tori Searfoss (So., C/OF, second team all-PCL).
Promising newcomers: Macie Cordes (Jr., OF), Raegen Clemens (Fr., SS/C), Allison Weller (Fr., OF), Becca Stark (Fr., OF), Corrine Sprague (Fr., OF), Sara Woolbright (Fr., OF), Anabelle Stapleton (So., OF), Olivia Hale (Fr., OF).
Strengths: ”Several returning letterwinners and players in general, with many new promising newcomers, returning are some of our best hitters from the previous year.”
Weaknesses: ”Four very important positions to fill from the seniors graduating last year. Very young team with not a whole lot of experience on the mound.”
Overall outlook: ”We’re looking to compete in every game and be a contender for the PCL.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 2-21, 0-9 WBL (10th in WBL)
Head coach: Stan Myers.
Returning letterwinners: Evey Bennett (Sr., C, .383, honorable mention all-WBL), Kenzi Cupp (Sr., SS/C, .333, three doubles, third team all-WBL), Paige Meyer (Sr., OF), Kendra Miller (Sr., 2B/SS), Kaylee Unverferth (Sr., 1B/DH), Alivia Balbaugh (Jr., P/OF, 40.2 innings, 2-6), Macy Ellerbrock (Jr., 1B), Abby Klass (Jr., 3B, .333), Sara Sutter (Jr., OF/P/1B, .310).
Promising newcomers: Zoey Kleman (Sr., OF/C), Emma Ellerbrock (Jr., 3B/DH), Delanie Leap (Jr., OF/3B), Brooklyn Ricker (Jr., OF/1B), Paige Maas (So., P/2B).
Strengths: ”A young team last year gained valuable experience. A hard working group looking for success, with more competition in all positions for playing time. Overall team speed is good as well.”
Weaknesses: ”New people stepping into some key positions.”
Overall outlook: ”Looking to have more success this year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.