Antwerp/Crestview at Fort Recovery (6 p.m.); Paulding at Parkway (6 p.m.); Northwood at Evergreen (5:30 p.m.).
Saturday, Aug. 6
Defiance at Liberty Center (10 a.m.); Ayersville at Hilltop (11 a.m.); Bryan at Hicksville (10 a.m.); Fairview/Montpelier at Swanton (11 a.m.); Liberty-Benton at Wayne Trace (10 a.m.); Edgerton at Delta (10 a.m.); Archbold at Rossford (11 a.m.); Patrick Henry at Lima Perry (10 a.m.); Port Clinton at Napoleon (11 a.m.); Ottawa-Glandorf at Perrysburg (9 a.m.); North Central at Leipsic (10 a.m.).
Monday, Aug. 8
Wauseon at Maumee (11 a.m.).
Thursday, Aug. 11
Defiance at McComb (6 p.m.); Swanton at Ayersville (7 p.m.).
Friday, Aug. 12
Tinora at Elmwood (6 p.m.); Delta at Hicksville (7 p.m.); Antwerp at Delphos Jefferson (6 p.m.); Paulding at North Central (6:30 p.m.); Wayne Trace at Spencerville (7 p.m.); Patrick Henry at Edgerton (6 p.m.); Eastwood at Archbold (6 p.m.); Napoleon at Bryan (7 p.m.); Edon at Hardin Northern (6 p.m.); Evergreen at Gibsonburg (6 p.m.); Leipsic at Liberty Center (6 p.m.); Wauseon at Rossford (7 p.m.); St. Henry at Ottawa-Glandorf (10 a.m.); Hilltop at Crestline (7 p.m.); Woodmore at Montpelier (6 p.m.); Holgate/Danbury/Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic/Toledo Christian at Stryker (5 p.m.).
