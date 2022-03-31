The following is a capsule preview of area girls track and field teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department:
GMC
ANTWERP
Last season: Fifth GMC, seventh districts.
Head coach: Jason Hale (eighth year).
Letterwinners lost: Siera Octaviano (3-year letterwinner, distance)
Letterwinners returning: Leslie Pollock (Sr., throws, GMC champ, district runner-up and seventh at state in discus); Mia Altimus, Sr., 3-year letterwinner, regional qualifier 400 relay); Lyla Copsey (Sr., regional qualifier 400 relay); Izzy Meyer (So., regional qualifier 400 relay); Breanna Fulk (Sr., throws); Lydia Brewer (Sr., throws,), Kiera Reyes (Jr., GMC champion, regional qualifier pole vault); Makenna Smith (Jr., distance), Aeriel Snyder (Jr., distance), Isabelle Graham (Jr., distance); Hayleigh Jewell (Jr., distance); Aewyn McMichael (So., fifth GMC pole vault).
Promising newcomers: Ashlynn Hinkle (Jr., sprinter), Lydia Johnson (Fr., sprinter).
Strengths: “We return a lot of experience on both the boys and girls team this year. We have a great mix of throwers, sprinters, and distance and can have a chance to fill all events at meets to compete in every meet on the girls' side. Our distance girls will give us great balance to add points.”
Weaknesses: “Losing a regional qualifier to injury in Kennadi Recker really hurts us in the girls 4x100 and we have to look to fill that spot. We have options but losing a senior sprinter with experience is a big loss. It will be up to the other senior leaders on the girls' side to build relations and help us fill the spot.”
Overall Outlook: “I am very excited for our seniors to take charge of this team and give us a chance to compete in every meet. We have a great balance on the girls' team with our field event athletes and then our sprints and distance. We will challenge the girls all year that we were 1 point away last year from being 4th place in the GMC. So we will work hard to improve on girls' side.”
League Outlook: “Wayne Trace and Tinora will be strong and return some great athletes.”
EDGERTON
Last season: Fourth GMC, 14th districts.
Head coach: Jason Zumbaugh (22nd year).
Lettermen lost: Audrey Schroeder.
Returning lettermen: Charlotte Blalock (Jr.), Elissa Bowen (Jr.), Cailyn Brobst (Jr.), Addie Cape (Jr.), Ashlee Hug (Jr.), Natalie Kellogg (Jr.), Makayla Keppeler (Jr.), Taylor Smith (Jr.), McKenna Warner (Jr.), Clara Gerschutz (So.), Kayt Timbrook (So.), Alexis Vermillion (So.), Anna Vermillion (So.).
Promising newcomers: Karlie Frame (Jr.), Allie Chrisman (Jr.), Luisa Rudersdorf (Jr.), Grace Herman (Fr.), Gretchen Keppeler (Fr.), Heidi Meyer (Fr.), Keira Myers (Fr.).
Strengths: Hard work, experience, highly motivated.
Weaknesses: Lower numbers in underclassmen.
Overall outlook: “We look to compete for the top of every invite.”
League outlook: “Wayne Trace and Tinora look to be at the top of the GMC.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: Fourth GMC, sixth districts.
Head coach: Doug Rakes (13th year).
Letterwinners lost: Linda Arend, Michelle Marshall, Emily Singer, Karrie Smith, Ashton Gessner (GMC runner-up discus).
Letterwinners returning: Kylie Gates (Sr.), Samantha Rohrs (Sr., third GMC 1600), Julia Arend (Jr.), Molly McGuire (Jr.), Ellie Sliter (Jr.), Kaitlyn Zeedyk (Sr.), Savanna Singer (So.).
Promising newcomers: Makeegan Bailey (Jr.), Kayleigh Garza (Sr.), Cheyenne Zeedyk (Sr.).
Strengths: Overall team depth.
Weaknesses: “Need to develop in field events.”
Overall Outlook: “The girls are excited and are working hard. We need to continue to improve in order to be competitive with good teams in the area.”
League Outlook: “Tinora and Wayne Trace return a lot of talent. I think everyone in the league will be chasing them.”
TINORA
Last season: GMC and district champions, third regionals, 27th state.
Head coach: Waverly Rue (sixth year).
Letterwinners lost:
Tori Morlock (GMC runner-up 1600 relay, ninth state 3200 relay); Lexi Wachtman (state qualifier, GMC and district champ 100 hurdles; fourth state, GMC champ, district runner-up 400 relay; state qualifier, district champ and GMC runner-up 300 hurdles; fourth state, GMC and district champ long jump).
Returning letterwinners:
Ashley Beck (Sr.); Emma Chafins (Sr., state qualifier and GMC runner-up 800 relay; fourth state, GMC champ and district runner-up 400 relay; third districts 200); Amanda Meyer (Sr., fourth state, GMC champ and district runner-up 400 relay; GMC runner-up long jump, 1600 relay); Kjerstin Scott (Sr., fourth state, GMC champ and district runner-up 400 relay; GMC and district runner-up 100; state qualifier, GMC and district runner-up 800 relay); Isabel Ferguson (Jr., GMC runner-up and third districts high jump; GMC and district runner-up 1600, ninth state 3200 relay); Emily Harr (Jr.); Liv Mueller (Jr., state qualifier, GMC and district runner-up 800 relay; GMC runner-up 1600 relays); Clara Westrick (Jr.), Kaylee Dickinson (So.); Addison Gerken (So.); Anna Gray (So., state qualifier, GMC and district runner-up 800 relay); Addison Lee (So., GMC runner-up 1600 relay, fourth districts 800); Karli Okuley (So.); Lauren Sattler (So., GMC and district champ 1600; 13th state, third regionals, district champ and GMC runner-up 3200); Dakota Sines (So.).
Promising newcomers: Andrea Kelley (Sr.), Brooklyn Reineke (Sr.), Adara Hildebrandt (Jr.), Hanna Muller (Jr.), Natalie Linder (So.), Abby Wiemken (So.), Emma Bailey (Fr.), Julia Durfey (Fr.), Amanda Fleetwood (Fr.), Kenzie Hancock (Fr.), Grace Meyer (Fr.), Nova Okuley (Fr.), Andrea Spiller (Fr.), Alanna Wyse (Fr.).
Strengths: Relays, 100, 200, 800, 3200, long jump.
Weaknesses: Pole vault.
Overall outlook: “We have the ability to be top-two in the GMC if we stay healthy. We have a lot of depth in the sprints, middle and long distance. Our relays look to be elite in 2022 and we have more depth in throws.”
League outlook: “Wayne Trace is once again a favorite in the GMC. We’re looking forward to competing with Paulding in the GMC.”
NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: Fourth NWOAL and districts, eighth regionals, 18th state.
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman.
Letterwinners lost: Kylie Sauder (4-year letterwinner, state runner-up, NWOAL, district and regional champ 800; 10th state 3200 relay; district runner-up, third regionals 1600 relay); Regan Ramirez (4-year lettterwinner, 10th state 3200 relay); Brittney Ramirez (4-year letterwinner, 10th state 3200 relay; district runner-up, third regionals 1600 relay); Kiera Gensler (4-year letterwinner, NWOAL runner-up and fourth districts in discus; NWOAL runner-up, third districts, sixth regionals in shot put); Camryn Hudson (4-year letterwinner); Chelsea Brenneman (2-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Hailey Wooley (Sr., 3-year letterwinner), Karley Ramirez (Sr., 3-year letterwinner), Chloe Merillat (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, district runner-up 300 hurdles; district runner-up, third regionals 1600 relay); Amya Coulon (Jr., 2-year letterwinner), Annika DeLong (Jr., 2-year letterwinner), Jenna Mahnke (Jr., 2-year letterwinner), Zoey Ripke (Jr., 2-year letterwinner), Sophie Rupp (Jr., 2-year letterwinner, 10th state 3200 relay; NWOAL champ and district runner-up high jump; district runner-up, third regionals 1600 relay), Natalie Seibert (Jr., 2-year letterwinner), Kacie Wolf (Jr., 2-year letterwinner); Allie Buehrer (So.), Baylee Lumbrezer (So.), Chaina Nafziger (So.), Briena Partin (So.).
Overall outlook: “We have 14 returning letterwinners and with the newcomers, we have 11 new upperclassmen and 10 freshmen. We have very talented athletes throughout all our events that will be able to contribute. We have a very large group of female athletes this season with 35 and we are excited for all the new talent.”
BRYAN
Last season: 5th in NWOAL, 7th at districts
Head Coach: Garret Gleckler (third year)
Letterwinners lost: Shallyn Miley (four-year letterwinner, regional qualifier), Addie Oberlin (four-year letterwinner, regional qualifier), Magan Miller (one-year letterwinner), Litzy Palos (one-year letterwinner), Alexis Firm (one-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Aquilina Cordic (Sr., three-year letterwinner, 300m hurdles NWOAL champ), Lexi Alspaugh (Sr., three-year letterwinner, shot put district finalist), Grace Mueller (Sr., three-year letterwinner, 4x100 district finalist), Rachel Spiess (Sr., two-year letterwinner), Haylee Wheeler (Sr., three-year letterwinner, long jump district finalist), Allie Zimmerman (Sr., three-year letterwinner, 4x400 regional finalist), Tina Davis (Sr., one-year letterwinner), Paige Kunsman (Jr., two-year letterwinner, 4x100 district finalist), Lauren Lambert (Jr., two-year letterwinner), Ella Miller (Jr., two-year letterwinner, 4x400 regional alternate), Macy Parker (Jr., two-year letterwinner), Tesa Vollmar (Jr., two-year letterwinner, 4x400 regional finalist), Molly Hess (So., one-year letterwinner), Rachel Fireovid (So., one-year letterwinner, long jump regional qualifier)
Promising newcomers: Gwen Spengler (Sr., sprints), Reese Grothaus (Jr. sprints), Marah Smith (So., mid-distance), Chloe Spisak (Fr., sprints), Kate Thormeier (Fr., distance), Cacee Azzarello (Fr., hurdles).
Strengths: “Strength in numbers for the girls’ team. With over 45 girls this season, we will be able to fill events. We have a great group of returners to go along with promising newcomers. We have a great amount of interest in the hurdles this year and that will be a strong area for us. We should have competitive relays as well. The long jump is an area of success too as our top 3 returning long jumpers all went over 15 feet last season.”
Weaknesses: “We have no returning pole vaulters who regularly competed in the event last season.”
Overall outlook: “The girls team has a great chance of moving up in the NWOAL standings from last year. With a good chunk of the team returning and some great newcomers, we should be able to battle it out near the top of the league. We will look to have more events qualify for Regionals. Last year we had four events at the regional meet. We have a very good chance of improving that number this year and we potentially could have multiple events at the state meet if everyone stays healthy and focused. Our aim is to get better every day.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: NWOAL and regional champions.
Head coach: Pam Righi (seventh year).
Letterwinners lost: Dalayna Ashbaugh (distance); Samantha Graber (shot/discus); Sarah Graber (shot/discus); Sophie Long (NWOAL champion and district runner-up 100 hurdles; NWOAL champion pole vault); Sydney Miller (NWOAL, district and regional champ in 3200 relay; NWOAL champ, district runner up, fourth at regionals in 3200); Kennedy Roell (NWOAL champion, eighth state in 100, 200; NWOAL, district champion in 400 relay and 800 relay); Trinitie Woolace (fourth NWOAL and districts in 3200).
Returning letterwinners: Aubree Hollenbaugh (Sr., NWOAL, district champion 400 relay); Kate Mohler (Sr., NWOAL and district champion 400 and 800 relays; NWOAL champion 1600 relay; NWOAL runner-up, district champion 300 hurdles); Hope Oelkrug (Sr., NWOAL and district champ, fifth in state in 1600; NWOAL, district and regional champ 3200 relay; NWOAL and district runner-up in 800); Emma Reckner (Sr., district runner-up in discus); Carly Roth (Sr., long jump); Delaena McClure (Sr., throws); Peyton Armey (Jr., NWOAL and district champion 400 relay; NWOAL runner-up in 100); Maddie Brogan (Jr., 100 hurdles); Emilie Cramer (Jr., throws); Cassie Elieff (Jr., pole vault); Alyssa Giesige (So., district champion shot put); Haley Mohler (Jr., NWOAL and district champion, third at state 800 relay; NWOAL champion 1600 relay; NWOAL runner-up 400); Calla Oelkrug (Jr., sprints, pole vault); Emersyn Gerken (So., high jump, hurdles); Nicole Keller (So., hurdles); Lilah Krueger (So., jumps); Kiersten Maas (So., sprints, long jump); Makayla Meller (So., NWOAL, district, regional champion 3200 relay; 1600); Gracie Miller (So., 3200 relay; 1600 relay, third in NWOAL and regionals in 800); Kristine Minnich (So., 400); Elle Mohler (So., 800 and 1600 relays, 200 and 400).
Promising newcomers: Maddie Bailey (Fr., hurdles, high jump); Aleah Minnich (Fr., sprints); Leah Orr (Fr., distance); Libby Zeiter (Fr., sprints, long jump).
Strengths: Sprints, distance, pole vault, throwing.
Weaknesses: Depth in jumps, hurdles.
Overall outlook: “We graduated some key athletes last year but we still have several strong athletes coming back and still expect to perform well this season.”
League outlook: “Our biggest competition will be Wauseon and Bryan.”
WAUSEON
Last season: Third in NWOAL, fifth districts, ninth regionals.
Head coach: Mike Colon (seventh year).
Letterwinners lost: Josephine Callan, Emily Parker, Leanne Pownall.
Returning letterwinners: Leah Beltran (Sr.); Magdalena Duden (Sr., regional qualifier 3200); Marie Hutchinson (Sr., regional qualifier discus); Eva Mennetti (Sr.); Hayley Meyer (Jr., regional qualifier shot, discus); Grace Rhoades (Jr., regional qualifier 1600, 3200); Emilie Wasnich (Jr.); Teagan Rupp (So., NWOAL champion long jump); Abigail Smith (So.).
Strengths: “We have a fantastic group of young ladies who are excited to compete. We are also excited by the numbers we have out this season.”
Weaknesses: “With all that has gone on over the last couple seasons, we will have some rebuilding to do and some techniques to reteach and refine. Our team is young and will likely continue to strengthen as the season progresses. We have had some offseason injuries to contend with but will do the best we can with everyone we have active.
Overall outlook: “I feel we have a solid base of athletes and we will work very hard to train and be ready to compete in another competitive track and field season.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL is full of tough competition as always. We will compete in the league with the best of them. I think the girls as a team will be able to compete at the level that the Wauseon track and field program has become accustomed to.
BBC
HOLGATE
Head Coach: Scott Giesige (Eighth year)
Letterwinners lost: Mackenzie Boecker (sprinter), Cora Schwab (mid-distance).
Returning lettwerwinners: Justine Eis (Sr., thrower), Madison Clark (Jr., thrower), Jolynn Eis (Jr., thrower), Kathleen Hernandez (Sr., distance), Elizabeth Willett (Jr., distance), Kalynn Ashbaugh (So., distance), Hannah Swary (So., distance), Miriam Bower (So., mid-distance/sprints), Kylee Harris (So., mid-distance/sprints).
Promising newcomers: Annissah Franz (Sr., thrower), Aniles Schuller (Sr., field events), Ruth Bok (Fr., distance), Tyja Jones (Fr., mid-distance), Elleigh Franz (Fr., thrower).
Strengths: “Our strength for our girls team is in our returning distance runners and our throwers. junior Elisabeth Willett leads the distant runners as she was a 2021 GMC Champion in the 3200M (setting a new league record) and a state qualifier in the same event. Our throwers are led by senior Justine Eis 2021 GMC Champion and regional qualifier in the shot put.”
Weaknesses: “Our lack of overall depth on the team with only anticipating having 13 athletes. So filling out relays will be a problem as well as lack of sprinters on the team.”
Overall outlook: “We are expecting to have an exciting and successful season from the group of athletes we have this year. They are still relatively young with good experience from last season. We are hopeful that if we stay healthy, we can compete weekly and are to get more regional and state qualifiers then last season.”
League outlook: “In the BBC this year we are looking forward to being competitive come the BBC Championships in individual events as well as a good showing as a team. I would think Montpelier & Pettisville (CC Champs) are you frontrunners as team champions as they finished 1-2 last year.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: BBC runners-up.
Head coach: Gabe Jaramillo and Marty Rupp (fourth year).
Lettermen lost: Mayzie Clark, Grace Schnitkey, Ellie Wixom.
Returning lettermen: Clara Damman, Meleah Plank, Karsen Pursel, Elise Hoylman, Renee Hoylman, Elisabeth Rochefort, Bella Strauss, Lily Wiemken.
Strengths: “We have an experienced group that knows how to compete at a high level. This team offers a great mix of athletes that can cover all events with competitive efforts.”
Weaknesses: “We need to allow ourselves to focus on our team goals and how to remain engaged wherever we are needed. We have to be willing to allow ourselves to fail before we can make progress to succeed.”
Overall outlook: “Our overall outlook is to remain healthy and focused and if we can do that, we look forward to having a competitive team that will have great individual efforts.”
League outlook: “With the addition of Holgate this year, the league will look to become stronger at the top. We are looking towards the challenge of competing with the best the league has to offer.”
STRYKER
Last season: Fourth in BBC
Head Coach: Larry Freshour (second year)
Letterwinners lost: Kinsey Myers (sprinter, regional competitor), Ariane Dangler (thrower), McKenna Nowalk (thrower).
Letterwinners returning: Brianna Breier (Sr., spring/jumps, state competitor), Kaila Patterson (Sr., sprints, state competitor).
Promising newcomers: Kiah Patterson (Sr., sprints), Daniella Cheeseman (Fr., throws).
Strengths: “This year’s team has explosive athletes. Brianna Breier brings state experience back, for her senior year, in the long jump. Brianna will also compete at a high level in the sprint races. In addition, Kaila and Kiah Patterson will provide quality speed in the 100, 200, and 400 meter races. Kaila Patterson will also look to make a splash in the hurdle events. Kiah Patterson should provide balance in the pole vault. Daniella Cheeseman looks to provide quality marks in the shot and disc sector.”
Weaknesses: “Stryker has quality athletes but we will be unable to fill all available events in 2021. The Panthers must look for individual successes throughout the season.
Overall outlook: “Both the boys and girls teams will look to continually improve in running, jumping and throwing. We expect to have individual successes and crown individual Buckeye Border Conference Champions as we look to build and expand the program.”
League outlook: “The BBC should be very competitive. Montpelier begins the year as the favorite with several returners from last year’s Boys’ and Girls’ championships.”
PCL
CONTINENTAL
Head coach: Emily and Tim Fuller (sixth year).
Letterwinners lost: Maddison Burke (third in PCL, high jump); Shelby Collier (pole vault state qualifier, PCL and district champion, regional runner-up).
Returning letterwinners: Kayden Centers (Sr.); McKenzy Mayes (Sr.); Peyton Stauffer (Sr.); Mya Bishop (Jr.); Jensen Prowant (Jr.); Alli Scott (Jr.); Bryn Tegenkamp (Jr.); Rhaegan Marshall (So.); Destiny Pier (So.).
Strengths: “We have a strong team of hard workers with good attitudes and big goals. Many competitors hope to have success this season. We also picked up three athletic seniors for their first year of track and field.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a very strong senior group from 2021 but hope to use their successes as motivation to work harder and be faster this season. We also are battling some injuries with our seniors, but we are hoping to combat those early on and avoid further injuries this season.”
Overall outlook: “The upperclassmen have stepped up to fill the gaps. Their work ethic, athleticism, and competitiveness will drive the success of the team.”
KALIDA
Last season: Third in PCL
Head coach: Scott Miller (seventh year).
Letterwinners lost: Hannah Berheide, Brenna Smith, Jillian Knueve.
Returning letterwinners: Kenzie Fortman, Peyton Wurth, Lydia Vorst, Maria Gerding, Andrea Burgei, Camille Hovest, Erica Kahle, Allie Stechschulte, Jordyn Vandemark, Carly Webken, Zoey Westrick.
Promising newcomers: “We have 12 incoming freshmen that were very successful in junior high being part of two PCL championships.”
Strengths: “Leadership, experience and depth will be a big strength for the girls team this year. The girls return a lot of experience back with only graduating three andwith the 12 freshmen, we will have more depth in most areas.”
Weaknesses: “It’s never easy to lose all-Ohioans like Hannah Berheide and Brenna Smith, along with a great senior leader in Jillian Knueve. We need to replace 434 points from last year between the three. Early on, there will be some moving pieces to see where this new roster fits best.”
Overall outlook: “I think we have some excellent leadership by our seniors and experienced returners. We also have some young talented girls that are working very hard. The team attitude has been great and they are working hard each day to get better.”
