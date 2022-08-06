The following is a capsule preview of area girls tennis teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department:
• GMC
AYERSVILLE
Last season: 1-1-5.
Head coach: Jeff Strata (33rd year).
Letterwinners lost: Katie White (four-year letterwinner); Haleigh Wright (four-year letterwinner); Tisha Martinez (three-year letterwinner); Sydney Becher (two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Peyton Martin (Sr.); Katie Burke (Jr., two-year letterwinner); Catrina Hohenberger (Jr., two-year letterwinner); Brooklyn Branham (So.); Savannah Rose Swift (So.).
Promising newcomers: Anna Alvarado (Jr.); Raina Bok (Jr.); Kylie Caryer (Fr.); Allison Doda (Fr.); Addisyn Hanenkrath (Fr.); Izabelle Ladd (Fr.); Miranda McCloud (Fr.).
Strengths: “We’re looking forward to the five returning letterwinners to bring on solid play. We have high hopes for senior Peyton Martin and we’re always excited to have new athletes enter the tennis program.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Logan Wyse (eighth year).
Letterwinners lost: Sophie Schramm (2-year letterwinner); Mya Stuckey (3-year letterwinner); Katie Rose (2-year letterwinner); Abby Short (2-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Aubri Delaney (Jr., 2-year letterwinner); Gracie Wolf (Sr.); Mackenzie Brennan (Jr.); Karis Wyse (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: “We have many newcomers this year. Our team is one of the largest we have ever had and I see many players competing for the varsity spots.”
Strengths: “This year we are returning four letterwinners, all of whom have made big improvements over the offseason.”
Weaknesses: “We lost some great talent in Sophie Schramm, who was a two-time district qualifier. With four key seniors leaving from last year, we will have some big shoes to fill. I am sure the team is up to the task.”
Overall outlook: “I think 2022 is going to be a good year for our tennis team. We have a lot of juniors on the team who are hungry to continue to win. Last year was a good year and we hope to build upon it.”
BRYAN
Last season: 24-2 (8-0, NBTL champs, state team final four).
Head coach: Mitchell Owens (13th year, 354-100).
Letterwinners lost: Emilee Bassett (three-year letterwinner, two-time state qualifier, state final four qualifier); Kaitlyn Posey (three-year letterwinner, three-time district qualifier, state final four qualifier); Brooke Taylor (two-year letterwinner, two-time district qualifier, state final four qualifier); Haylee Wheeler (two-year letterwinner, two-time district qualifier, state final four qualifier); Mckenzie Adams (two-year letterwinner, state final four qualifier); Katie Seaman (state final four qualifier).
Returning letterwinners: Reese Grothaus (Sr., two-year letterwinner, two-time state qualifier).
Promising newcomers: Molly Hess (Jr.); Ella Rau (Jr.).
Strengths: “We are returning a 2x State Qualifier for the first time in Bryan girls tennis history. We will lean heavily on her experience to lead the team, but others will need to step up and play pivotal roles in the lineup if we are to be successful this year. We have a team that can be very flexible this year with all starters capable of playing both singles and doubles.”
Weaknesses: “Our biggest weakness will be a lack of experience. We will be starting first-year players alongside seniors who have been waiting for their opportunity for three years. The key to our success this year will be how fast the team is able to come together and establish an on-court identity.”
Overall outlook: “Coming off a school record 24 wins last year and a trip to the State Team Final Four, this team will have to find its footing quickly if they are to repeat as league champion and make another run in the state team tournament. We have quality players who are ready to step up; however, finding doubles teams that have good chemistry will be our biggest challenge early in the season.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 7-2 WBL, third.
Head coach: Jill Leopold (fifth year).
Letterwinners lost: Sami Ellerbrock (first singles, fourth place WBL); Alyse Balbaugh (second singles, third WBL); Morgan Schroeder (third singles, third WBL); Lauren Bockrath (first doubles); Kristy Schneeg (second doubles); Kayla Brickner (second doubles); Paige Meyer.
Returning letterwinners: Megan Welch (Jr., two-year letterwinner, first singles).
Promising newcomers: Kayla Gerding (Sr.); Kalin Vorst (Sr.); Paige Compton (Sr.); Sarah Ellerbrock (Jr.); Lauren Hermiller (Jr.); Savannah Heckman (Jr.); Mya Inkrott (So.); Maggie Schmiedebusch (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a young competitive team with a desire to play hard and win. We are going to have a strong lineup from top to bottom.”
Weaknesses: “We graduated seven seniors last year and we have only one returning varsity player who will play first singles, which is a change from her doubles position last year. The remainder of the 2022 varsity team will all be new varsity players.”
Overall outlook: “I think we are going to be a competitive team and the team has a good chance to have a winning season.”
