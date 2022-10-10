2022 Girls Soccer Tournament Pairings
Division II
Elida District
Tuesday, Oct. 18
(8) Lima Bath (4-6-3) at (1) St. Marys (13-2-1), 7 p.m.
(9) Defiance (1-13-1) at (4) Bryan (11-2), 5 p.m.
(6) Celina (8-5-1) at (5) Elida (9-4-3), 6 p.m.
(7) Kenton (8-6-1) at (3) Liberty-Benton (9-3-2), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
(10) Van Wert (0-14) at St. Marys-Lima Bath winner, noon
Celina-Elida winner at (2) Lima Shawnee (9-2-3), noon
Districts at Elida Middle School, Oct. 26 and 29
Millbury District
(8) Rossford (4-9) at (7) Otsego (3-9), 5 p.m.
(9) Napoleon (1-12) at (3) Wauseon (8-3-2), 5 p.m.
(10) Clyde (3-9-1) at (2) Lake (8-3-1), 5 p.m.
(6) Toledo Central Catholic (4-9) at (4) Port Clinton (8-3-1), 5 p.m.
Otsego-Rossford winner at (1) Oak Harbor (10-3-2), Noon
Lake-Clyde winner vs. (5) Maumee (5-6-2) at best-seeded team, Noon
Districts at Lake HS, Oct. 26 and 29
Division III
Genoa District
Monday, Oct. 17
(11) Northwood (4-11) at (9) Evergreen (5-8-1), 5 p.m.
(12) Cardinal Stritch (3-10) at (7) Delta (9-3), 5 p.m.
(10) Toledo Christian (2-5-1) at (6) Swanton (5-8-2), 5 p.m.
(8) Liberty Center (6-7) at (5) Genoa (5-7-2), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Evergreen-Northwood winner at (1) Eastwood (12-0-1), 5 p.m.
Delta-Cardinal Stritch winner at (4) Woodmore (9-3), 5 p.m.
Swanton-Toledo Christian winner at (2) Archbold (10-1-3), 5 p.m.
Genoa-Liberty Center winner at (3) Ottawa Hills (11-0-2), 5 p.m.
Districts at Genoa HS, Oct. 25 and 29
Ottoville District
(11) Lima Central Catholic (3-10-1) at (8) Delphos Jefferson (5-5-1), 5 p.m.
(13) Fort Jennings (1-14) at (3) Miller City (12-3-1), 4:30 p.m.
(5) Ottoville (5-4-2) vs. (4) Kalida (6-8), 5 p.m.
(10) Crestview (4-9-1) at (9) Delphos St. John’s (5-8-2), 5 p.m.
(12) Spencerville (2-10-3) at (7) Coldwater (7-7-1), 6 p.m.
Lima Central Catholic-Delphos Jefferson winner at (2) Columbus Grove (9-2-2), 4:30 p.m.
Miller City-Fort Jennings winner vs. Kalida-Ottoville winner at best-seeded team, 5 p.m.
Delphos St. John’s-Crestview winner at (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (13-1-2), 5 p.m.
Coldwater-Spencerville winner at (6) Continental (8-7-1), 5 p.m.
Districts at Ottoville HS, Oct. 25 and 29
