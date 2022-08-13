The following is a capsule preview of area girls soccer teams that returned information to The Crescent-News sports department:
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 8-8-3 (2-3-1 NWOAL, third).
Head coach: James Kidder (16th year).
Letterwinners lost: Karsyn Hostetler (midfield, first team all-NWOAL); Reagan Kohler (keeper, first team all-NWOAL, second team all-Ohio); Emma Hall (defense, second team all-NWOAL); Anna Horst (defense); Natalee Rose (defense); Addison Moyer (midfield); Joelle Waidelich (offense); Karley Ramirez (offense); Zoe Arend (defense).
Returning letterwinners: Carlee Meyer (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL); Sophie Rupp (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL); Jenna Mahnke (Sr.); Sydney Hageman (Sr.); Lea McQuade (Sr.); Natalie Bentz (Sr.); Jenae Kinsman (Jr.); Rayne Kinsman (Jr.); Briena Partin (Jr.); Emily Wyse (Jr.); Ella Throne (Jr.); Maddie Short (Jr.); Chaina Nafziger (Jr.); Norah Ruffer (Jr.); Haylee Valle (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Lydia Frey (Fr.); Adison Kinsman (Fr.); Brynn Hurst (Fr.); Mariah Mireles (Fr.).
Strengths: “There’s lots of varsity game experience in the senior class with several being varsity starters as freshmen. That experience and the work ethic of many of the underclassmen should be a great combination.”
Weaknesses: “We lost arguably the best goalkeeper in northwest Ohio in Reagan Kohler with a tremendously talented back line in front of her. We look to rebuild that strong defense this year with a couple new keepers and three out of four defenders being new.”
Overall outlook: “After a rough regular season last year full of injuries and sickness, we made a great tournament run, losing in the district championship by one to the eventual state runner-up (Ottawa-Glandorf). That will fuel our team to battle every single game. Goal number one is to bring a league championship back to Archbold High School.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL has proven to be a great soccer league in northwest Ohio with strong competition. There is no ‘easy’ team anymore and everyone needs to come ready to play every single game.”
BRYAN
Last season: 15-1-2 (NWOAL champions).
Head coach: Adam Subasic (fifth year, 31-17-5).
Letterwinners lost: Allie Zimmerman (striker, three-year letterwinner, NWOAL Player of the Year, first team all-NWOAL, first team all-district, second team all-Ohio); Delilah Taylor (central attacking midfielder, four-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL); Addie Arnold (center back, three-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL); Malorie Staup (outside back, two-year letterwinner); Lily Schlade (striker, two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Ella Miller (Sr., outside back, three-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL); Allie Redhead (Sr., goalkeeper); Calysta Wasson (Jr., goalkeeper, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Avery Brown (Jr., outside back, two-year letterwinner); Tabithah Taylor (Jr., wing, two-year letterwinner); Marah Smith (Jr., center defensive midfielder, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Rachel Fireovid (Jr., outside back, two-year letterwinner); Ella Voigt (Jr., corner back, two-year letterwinner); Kailee Thiel (Jr., wing, two-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL); Marlee Yoder (Jr., outside back); Macy Burton (So., central attacking midfielder); Emma Lambert (So., outside back).
Promising newcomers: Ava Zimmerman (Fr., corner back/striker); Khloe Hartman (Fr., corner back); Josey Arnold (Fr., central midfielder); Gabby Mossburg (Fr., outside back); Mylie vollmer (Fr., goalkeeper); Tayler Fulk (Fr.).
Strengths:”With a strong group of returning players and impactful freshman incoming, I anticipate the girls will mesh well and carry some prowess from last season. Although we’ll miss our two leading goal scorers … we still have plenty of attacking options and I anticipate the goals to come from the whole team this season rather than one or two individuals.”
Weaknesses: “We may be lacking some leadership this season with only two seniors but I anticipate some of our junior class will step in to fill those shoes. Injuries have been an issue during the summer months but I’m hopeful we’ll remain healthy throughout the season.”
Overall outlook: “I’m looking forward to another strong season and I see no reason we can’t repeat our league title and have a strong tournament run this season. The girls will have to fill in some gaps in the team but we have the personnel to do it.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL is always tough and you can never count anyone out or write teams off but I feel we have a very strong chance at winning the title again.”
DELTA
Last season: 8-8-1 (1-5 NWOAL).
Head coach: Paige Triana (fifth year).
Letterwinners lost: Summer Bates (defender, four-year letterwinner); Anna Munger (defender, four-year letterwinner); Samantha Maurer (midfield, four-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Grace Armstrong (Jr., defender, two-year letterwinner); Hannah Barnes (Jr., midfield/defender, two-year letterwinner); Ella Demaline (Jr., forward, two-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL, second team all-district); Danica Ford (Jr., midfielder); Grace Munger (Jr., midfielder, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Jorlenis Murill-Montalvan (Jr., forward); Teagan Postelwait (Jr., midfield/goalkeeper, two-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL); Sophia Schneider (Jr., defender, two-year letterwinner); Saige Walter (Jr., midfield/forward, two-year letterwinner); Faith Berger (So., forward); Skylar Boulton (So., midfield/defender); Evelyn Demaline (So., midfield); Elizabeth Schlatter (So., midfield); Kendall Sprow (So., defender/midfield); Peyton Taylor (So., defender); Josilyn Welch (So., forward).
Promising newcomers: Adrianna Dunning (Fr., forward); Jordinn Heinemann (Fr., defender); McKenze Kruger (Fr., defender); Grace Maynhart (Fr., forward/midfield); Kyla Risner (Fr., defender); Ryllie Taylor (Fr., defender); Abbey Todd (Fr., midfield/forward); Leigha Pirrwitz (Jr., forward); Emma Deffenbaugh (Sr., goalkeeper).
Strengths: “With only one senior, we are really going to rely heavily on our junior class to lead this team. This particular group of girls have played together for quite some time and play to each other’s strengths. The junior class and other returners have done a great job with leading our newcomers into our system and style of play that we would like to play at Delta. We are excited about the speed, vision, and soccer knowledge that this team has. With the mix of returners and promising newcomers, we look forward to the potential this group of girls have.”
Weaknesses: “Due to a large portion of the team having little high school experience, we are looking to improve our overall mindset especially in those competitive games. We are looking to get returners with experience to really push themselves and others over the hump of mentally preparing themselves for each and every game and all situations. We want to bring that competitive edge in all aspects of the game.”
Overall outlook: “The 2022 Delta Girls soccer team is extremely excited about the depth that this team brings with 25 members. Our returners now have a couple of years of high school soccer under their belt and are doing a great job welcoming and acclimating the newcomers into high school soccer. We are excited about numerous newcomers that bring their own depth of experience. We look forward to being able to put many different combinations together depending on what other teams are bringing to us. This allows us to change formations based on personnel and tactically match other opponents when necessary. We are looking forward to a very successful year and a promising run in tournament time.”
EVERGREEN
Last season: 12-2-3 (4-0-2, NWOAL champs).
Head coach: Josh Radel (sixth year, 36-41-1).
Letterwinners lost: Paige Radel (center forward/attacking midfielder, four-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL, first team all-Ohio, school records for career goals and assists); Sydney Woodring (center forward/attacking and holding midfielder, four-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL); Kenzie Mitchey (keeper/winger, four-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Kaylee Hein (center back/full-back, four-year letterwinner); Kayla Gleckler (full-back/winger, three-year letterwinner); Callie Benner (keeper/midfield, four-year letterwinner); Izzy Barkheimer (winger/full-back, four-year letterwinner); Leise Hernandez (full-back/winger).
Returning letterwinners: Raegan Radel (Jr., second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district); Hannah Double (Sr.); Kiersten Taylor (Sr.); Kayla Nidek (Sr.); Sofia Rodriguez (Jr.); Rebekah VanWormer (Jr.); Brooklyn Spradlin (So.); Lydia Gleckler (So., second team all-NWOAL); Bentlie Setmire (So.); Kara Huntzinger (So.).
Promising newcomers: Hannah Wilson (Jr.); Annabelle Abec (So.); Alivia Mitchey (Fr.); Sophia Goodson (Fr.).
Strengths: “Our midfield communication is going to be a key part of our success this season.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a lot of talent from last year, so we will be young and trying to find our way.”
Overall outlook: “Having a young group, I expect our season to be a little up and down but when they play together as a team, I believe they will compete and surprise a few teams. We are young and inexperienced in a lot of positions but we still have some of the best talent on the field in northwest Ohio. If we play as a team, I believe we will be standing in the top third of the league.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: 6-8-2 (1-4-1 NWOAL).
Head coach: Chad Ball (third year).
Letterwinners lost: Carly Roth (midfield/forward/defense, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Taylor Jenkins (midfield/defense); Aubree Hollenbaugh (left forward, first team all-NWOAL); Delana McClure (defense); Kylee Kern (center defensive back, four-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL); Kate Mohler (defensive wing).
Returning letterwinners: Tarryn Hollenbaugh (Sr., goalkeeper); Alyssa Giesige (Sr., forward, second team all-NWOAL); Peyton Armey (Sr., midfield, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Maddie Brogan (Sr., defense); Marleigh Rego (Jr., midfield); Tatum Oberhauser (So., forward); Nicole Keller (Jr., midfield); Madeline Bailey (So., defense).
Promising newcomers: Aleah Minnich (So., defense); Calleigh Stoner (Fr., forward); Quinn Bailey (Fr., midfield/forward); Emma Tallent (Fr., defense).
Strengths: “Maintaining the core of our varsity with seven returning starters. That brings more experience to the field than last year.”
Weaknesses: “Although we have seven returning starters, we are a very young team with a majority being sophomores and freshmen. As with every year, filling vacant spots and getting the younger players up to speed will be key.”
Overall outlook: “We kinda lost our focus last year so we’re looking to get that taken care of and make a better run in league play and carry that into the postseason.”
SWANTON
Last season: 6-10-2 (1-4-1 NWOAL, tie-fifth).
Head coach: Kendra Gustafson (third year, 12-17-5).
Letterwinners lost: Jayden Hendricks (second team all-NWOAL); Carol Vargas (honorable mention all-NWOAL); Riley Bellner; Frankie Nelson (first team all-NWOAL); Emma Sullivan; Brianna Mersing; Macy Pawlowicz.
Returning letterwinners: Megan Haselman (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL); Alaina Pelland (Sr.); Alexis Taylor (Sr.); Aliana Mersing (Sr.); Kyleigh Shinivar (Jr.); Miranda Yeager (So.); Jessica Finfera (So.); Maddy Dodd (So.); Keagan Young (So.); Lily Wilson (So.); Kaleigh Boyd (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Bailey Dekoeyer, Hailey Keefer, Lauren Bettinger, Alexia Ostrander, Peyton Detray, Anna Rukien, Madeline Diaz.
Strengths: “We work very well as a team with our passing and runs off the ball.”
Weaknesses: “We have a lot of players playing new roles on the team while understanding and mastering those roles on the field.”
Overall outlook: “I think we will do very well this season. We have a strong competitive team. I believe we will make it further than districts this season.”
League outlook: “I believe we could bring the (NWOAL) title home or at least put up a good fight to position us well in the league. We’re hoping to cut a couple of our one-goal differential losses to wins this season.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Last season: 6-8-3 (2-2-1 PCL).
Head coach: Toby Bidlack.
Returning letterwinners: Mya Bishop (Sr., defense/midfield, three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-PCL); Jensen Prowant (Sr., midfield/defense, three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-PCL); Alli Scott (Sr., midfield/goalkeeper, second team all-PCL); Bryn Tegenkamp (Sr., midfield/forward, two-year letterwinner, first team all-PCL); Marissa Becher (Sr., goalkeeper/forward, two-year letterwinner); Kaitlyn Bidlack (Jr., defense/midfield, two-year letterwinner); Destiny Pier (Jr., midfield/forward, two-year letterwinner, second team all-PCL); Tori Searfoss (Jr., defender, two-year letterwinner); Britten Smith (So., defender).
Promising newcomers: Olivia Crossgrove (Fr., forward); Morgan Dockery (Fr., forward); Mackenzie Niese (Fr., midfield); Breece Prowant (Fr., defense/midfield); Mackenzie Shock (Fr., forward/midfield); Ella Siefer (Fr., midfield)
Strengths: “We have great work rate and great team cohesiveness. Our passing is much improved from past seasons.”
Weaknesses: “Defending and offensive finishing.”
Overall outlook: ”We have a good combination of youth and experience. We have several talented players and if we can develop our defensive pressure and offensive efficiency, we could have a successful season.”
MILLER CITY
Last season: 10-7-1 (3-1-1 PCL, second).
Head coach: Kurt Rosengarten (third year, 19-9-4).
Letterwinners lost: Abi Long (honorable mention all-PCL); Lexi Heuerman (first team all-PCL); Tava Schroeder.
Returning letterwinners: Ava Rosengarten (Sr., first team all-PCL); Taylor Wilhelm (Sr.); Liz Otto (Sr., second team all-PCL); Megan Ellerbrock (Sr., honorable mention all-PCL); Nicolette Inkrott (Sr.); Isabelle Reyna (Jr., honorable mention all-PCL); Chelsea Wilhelm (Jr.); Maddie Erford (Jr., second team all-PCL); Ava Ruck (Jr.); Anna Niese (So.); Taygen Rieman (So.); Regan Schiffer (So.).
Promising newcomers: Danica Ehlers (Fr.); Kyla Rosengarten (Fr.); Mya Brown (Fr.); Avery Ruhe (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have 12 returning lettermen to this year’s team. We should have strong leadership with seven seniors.”
Weaknesses: “We lost two starting seniors to preseason ACL tears. We will miss their on-field leadership and offense. We will need underclassmen to step up for them.”
Overall outlook: “We will need underclassmen to step up and fill the void left by our two injured seniors. As long as we can play consistent, we should have a successful season.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 21-2 (8-1 WBL, second, Division III state runner-up).
Head coach: Michelle Maag (second year, 21-2).
Letterwinners lost: Emilee Horstman (Sr., defender, four-year letterwinner, third team all-WBL); Ella Okuley (Sr., defender, three-year letterwinner, third team all-WBL); Chloe Schroeder (Sr., defender, two-year letterwinner); Abby Warnecke (Sr., goalkeeper, three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-WBL, nine shutouts, 60 saves); Kaydree Frey (Sr., midfield, two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Clara Beach (Sr., forward, three-year letterwinner, second team all-WBL, 15 goals, 10 assists); Emma Brinkman (Sr., goalkeeper, 29 saves, four shutouts); Lily Haselman (Sr., midfield, three-year letterwinner, second team all-WBL, 15 goals, 12 assists); Maggie Verhoff (Sr., defender, two-year letterwinner); Myka Aldrich (Jr., midfield, two-year letterwinner, first team all-WBL, second team all-Ohio, 23 goals, seven assists); Emberleigh Cutlip (Jr., defender); Brianna Douglass (Jr., forward, two-year letterwinner, 12 goals, five assists); Madelyn Hovest (Jr., defender, two-year letterwinner); Mackenzie Recker (Jr., midfield, two-year letterwinner, eight goals, seven assists); Ashlyn Siefker (Jr., forward); Lauren Siefker (Jr., defender); Carlie Brinkman (So., defender); Megan Horstman (So., defender); Makenna Siefker (So., forward, first team all-WBL, 25 goals, eight assists).
Promising newcomers: Marissa Brown (Jr., midfield); Colleen Diller (Jr., midfield); Maya Heringhaus (So., midfield); Karsyn Erford (Fr., midfield); Savannah Recker (Fr., defender).
Strengths: “Creating chances in the attacking half and defensive pressure.”
Weaknesses: Holding possession, speed of play.
Overall outlook: “The Lady Titans have a good core of returning players back from last year’s long tournament run. We have some holes to fill by players graduating last year but the team is motivated to get better each day. We have the ability to create attacking chances in a variety of ways, but will need to work on defending as a team and playing well together. I have high hopes for the season and am looking forward to great competition in WBL play.”
League outlook: “It looks like it will be another strong year in the always-tough WBL. We are excited for great competition within the league and we know we have to bring our best effort every game to get results.”
