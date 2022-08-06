The following is a capsule preview of area girls golf teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department:
• GMC
FAIRVIEW
Last season: 11-3 (third GMC, third sectionals, 13th districts).
Head coach: Kurt Nusbaum.
Letterwinners lost: Lorelle Hetrick (four-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC); Eva Wermer (four-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC); Andrea Macsay (three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC); Jamie Reineck (two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC).
Returning letterwinners: None.
Promising newcomers: MaKeegan Bailey (Sr.), Courtney Bennett (So.), Natalie Timbrook (So.), Abri Elson (Fr.).
Strengths: “MaKeegan Bailey comes to us with experience and will lead this girls team. Our other girls golfers are new to the game but have shown a lot of grit as they are learning day by day. The greatest thing will be to see the improvements from the beginning of the season to the end.”
Weaknesses: “With the large group of seniors lost, we will have to find people to step up and take their spots. On the girls side, Lorelle Hetrick paved the way for our future girls teams with the help of Andrea, Jamie and Eva. Golf is a sport of consistency, which can be a challenge throughout the season.”
Overall outlook: “We want to get to the point where an individual or the teams make it out of sectionals this year. This is going to be tough but it gives each athlete something to work toward. We also want to be competitive in the GMC this season.
HICKSVILLE
Last season: Tie-first GMC, sectional runner-up, eighth districts.
Head coach: Sean Bergman (fourth year).
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Kenzie Schroeder (Sr., GMC Golfer of the Year, sectional medalist, district runner-up, tie-14th state, 39.9 average); Julia Garza (Sr., first team all-GMC, 51.1 average); Leah Seitz (Sr., 61.5 average); Alyssa Seitz (Sr., 60.2 average); Tori Perna (Sr., 56.5 average).
Promising newcomers: Hayden Neidhardt (Jr., 63.5 average); Aleyah Keeley (Fr.).
Strengths: “This team has a lot more experience going into this year having players in the district tournament for the first time. Kenzie Schroeder is one of the best players in the area making her third district and first state appearance as a junior. All of the girls are working hard and having fun playing the game as they work on their skills to improve.”
Overall outlook: “I think the team is looking to be better than last year, working hard at overall consistency while trying to improve their scores throughout the season. I believe we will be a competitive team throughout the year.”
WAYNE TRACE
Last season: 3-15 (4th GMC).
Head coach: Jeremy Daeger.
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Riley Daeger (Sr., second team all-GMC); Kristen Wannemacher (Sr., honorable mention all-GMC); Anna Miller (Sr., honorable mention all-GMC); Hannah Maenle (Sr.); Rylee Miller (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Reagan McGarvey (Fr.); Ryan Jay (Fr.); Audrey Dougal (Fr.).
Weaknesses: Inexperience.
Overall outlook: “We want to build off last year, try and get better every day and try and get a few more wins. We are looking to finish in the top half of the league.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: NWOAL champions.
Head coach: Anna Boyers (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Alli Bickel (second team all-NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Brayton Huffman (Sr., three-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL, NWOAL and sectional champion); Carly Grime (Sr., three-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL); Aniyah Copeland (So., honorable mention all-NWOAL); Gabby Rodriguez (Jr.).
Overall outlook: “Our season starts off with some competitive invitationals at Highland Meadows, Auglaize and White Pines for the Perrysburg Invite. We are excited to compete in these invitationals to prepare our team for the rest of the season.”
League outlook: “Looking forward to a competitive NWOAL league this upcoming year. We have several returning letterwinners and many newcomers who will add to the strength of the team.”
DELTA
Last season: Fifth NWOAL.
Head coach: Jon Mignin.
Letterwinners lost: Gabby Ford (honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Layla Stickley (Sr.); Kalleigh Mignin (So.).
Promising newcomers: Leah Morris (Sr.); Trinity Nation (So.); Lily Mossing (Fr.).
Strengths: “Our biggest strength will be that we will have a year’s worth of experience under our belts. We will have five girls so the program is growing and developing in hopes of being competitive and developing some competition among the golfers for a varsity spot. I have seen the extreme passion that these athletes have for golf. These athletes want to learn and strive to get better each and every day.”
Weaknesses: “We will be very young again this season. We have several golfers that have very little experience golfing but they are great athletes. Though we will lack experience, we have a dedicated group on the gentleman’s side. The girls team will have two newcomers to the team so once again experience will be a factor, but these girls have tremendous work ethic and potential.”
Overall outlook: “I have an awesome group of newcomers to the Delta boys and girls golf program. I am looking forward to how much they grow and improve throughout the season. I think Delta has a great future in golf. My goal is to be competitive and improve each match.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: 8-13 (third NWOAL, eighth sectionals).
Head coach: Linda Hummer (fifth year).
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Aly Gebers (Sr., two-year letterwinner, seventh NWOAL); Katie Johnson (Sr.); Maddi Latta (Sr.); Kasey Nelson (So., fifth NWOAL).
Promising newcomers: Maya Lirot (So.); Haley Schwiebert (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have four players returning, including three in their second season.”
Weaknesses: “We are still a relatively young team, experience-wise.”
Overall outlook: “The girls really showed improvement last year during the season. If they continue on that trend this year, they will rack up several more wins.”
League outlook: “Wauseon and Archbold continue to be the league favorites with the rest of us in the league trying to get to their level of play.”
SWANTON
Last season: Did not play.
Head coach: Dakota Ulrich (first year).
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: None.
Promising newcomers: Alexia Ostrander, Hailey Frosch, Kelissa James, Ann Urbina.
Strengths: “We are a brand new team this year so we have a lot of room for growth!”
Weaknesses: “Helping students learn the game for the first time.”
Overall outlook: “I’m looking forward to leading this opportunity for young women in Swanton. I’m just happy they finally have a team and we are eager to get started!”
WAUSEON
Last season: Second NWOAL.
Head coach: Mike Marshall (fourth year).
Letterwinners lost: Halle Frank (first team all-NWOAL, 45.58 average); Jordan King (first team all-NWOAL, 48.44 average); Olivia Tansel (honorable mention all-NWOAL, 60.55 average).
Returning letterwinners: Calaway Gerken (Sr., second team all-NWOAL, 46.76 average); Ashley Fisher (Sr., second team all-NWOAL, 53.2 average); Jaylee Perez (So., second team all-NWOAL, 57.92 average).
Promising newcomers: Jade Ramos (Sr.); Ruth Shelt (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have our No. 2, 4 and 5 players back from last season.”
Weaknesses: “We only have five players and two of them are very inexperienced but are improving.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to be competitive this year if we can get that fourth score in matches.”
League outlook: “Archbold should be a very talented group with a lot of experience coming back from last year.”
• PCL
MILLER CITY
Last season: 4-1.
Head coach: Todd Pester (sixth year).
Letterwinners lost: Marissa Carr, Addison Ellerbrock.
Returning letterwinners: Chelsea Erford (Jr., 2-year letterwinner); Anna Keeler (So.).
Promising newcomers: Stephanie Berger (Sr.); Kiana Gable (Sr.); Caroline Johnson (Jr.); Izzy Pittman (Fr.).
Strengths: “Chelsea should play well from the ladies tees again this year. Anna is playing better than 2021 and some of the new girls this year are making strides.”
Weaknesses: “(We are) young and add four new girls to the team. Early on may be challenging.”
Overall outlook: “I look forward to growing the girls golf team.”
• BBC
HILLTOP
Head coach: Connor English (second year).
Letterwinners lost: Ella Calvin (four-year letterwinner); Jamie Chester (four-year letterwinner, second team all-BBC); Avrie Johnston (four-year letterwinner, district qualifier).
Returning letterwinners: Ingrid Hoffman (Jr.).
• NLL
NAPOLEON
Last season: 29-26, 2-5 NLL (T-5th in NWOAL, 4th in NLL tournament).
Head coach: Branden Turner (First year).
Letterwinners lost: Regan Badenhop (Second-team all-NLL, two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Reese Kleck (Jr., second-team all-NLL, HM all-district, two-year letterwinner), Kamryn Chafee (Jr., two-year letterwinner), Michela Plotts (Jr., two-year letterwinner), Cierra Cruz (Sr., one-year letterwinner), Avery Badenhop (So., one-year letterwinner), Sydney Bechtol (So., one-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Ayla Cooper (Fr.).
Strengths: ”We bring back a lot of experience and leadership from our juniors.”
Weaknesses: ”We are still a young team across the board. We need to continue to improve upon our short game.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to continue to build our program. This is only the third year of a girls team in Napoleon and only the second full schedule that this program has had. We had some success last year, but also experienced some low moments as well. We hope to improve our skills every day at practice and compete well at the league and state tournaments.”
League outlook: “We play in a very difficult league. We are hoping to finish in the top half of the league this year. Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne will be looked at as the league favorites heading into the season.”
