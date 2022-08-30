The following is a capsule preview of area girls cross country teams that returned information to The Crescent-News sports department:
• GMC
ANTWERP
Last season: Fourth GMC.
Head coach: Cord Ehrhart (22nd year).
Letterwinners lost: Kate Farr (honorable mention all-GMC, Emerson Litzenberg, Megan O’Donnell.
Returning letterwinners: Isabelle Graham (Sr., honorable mention all-GMC); Emma Saul (Jr.); Makenna Smith (Sr.); Aeriel Snyder (Sr., second team all-GMC).
Promising newcomers: Leigha Doster (Fr.); Taylor Steibling (Fr.); Lyla Clem (Fr.); Sara Farr (Fr.).
Strengths: “We return a very solid pack team and are adding in some very talented freshmen.”
Weaknesses: “We are not tremendously deep, but I think we can manage the long season.”
Overall outlook: “I see the girls being in the top five at most of the invites we go to. My hopes are very high. Being the smallest school in the GMC, that meet is very elusive for us, but this might be our year. It’s a long season.”
AYERSVILLE
Head coach: Durwood Hibbard (first year).
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Tori Klinger (Jr., two-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Lily Rankin (Fr.); Kali Sprow (Fr.); Grace Trevino (Fr.).
Strengths: “With a promising group of freshmen who are eager to progress into the season and showcase their abilities, the leadership from the juniors will be essential to the team. While still early, the team’s framework is solid and their progress has been compelling.”
Weaknesses: “(Previous coach Deanna) Zimmerman’s familiarity with the runners and program is something that cannot be passed along. With a new coach often comes a time of restructuring, new methods and personalities that can add an additional challenge to a new season.”
Overall outlook: “While the team is young, the outlook for the season is positive. The Pilots’ coaching staff believes with the solidness of the returning runners, paired with the incoming freshman, the team has a promising outlook for the season.”
EDGERTON
Last season: Third GMC.
Head coach: Jason Zumbaugh (22nd year).
Letterwinners lost: Holly Stark, Luisa Rudersdorf (first team all-GMC, 12th districts, 50th regionals).
Returning letterwinners: Ashlee Hug (Sr., honorable mention all-GMC, 20th districts); Cailyn Brobst (Sr., honorable mention all-GMC, 27th districts); Elissa Bowen (Sr.); Natalie Kellogg (Sr.); McKenna Warner (Sr.); Anna Vermillion (Jr., second team all-GMC); Alexis Vermillion (Jr.); Heidi Meyer (So., honorable mention all-GMC, 33rd districts).
Promising newcomers: Chloe Blakely (Fr.); Kyli Hazelton (Fr.); Ava Herman (So.)
Strengths: “Our numbers are good this year and we bring back lots of experience.”
Weaknesses: “We will need to try to stay healthy and injury free.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: First in GMC, third place districts.
Head coach: Nic Alvarez (9th year).
Letterwinners lost: Samantha Rohrs.
Returning letterwinners: Summer Hiler (So.), Kayla Mavis (So.), Heidy Romero (So.), Cheyenne Zeedyk (So.).
Promising Newcomers: Molly McGuire (Sr.), Savanna Singer (Jr.), Brooklyn Sims (Jr.).
Strengths: ”The girls team return a lot of members from last year’s core with experience and newcomers added to aim for success.”
Weaknesses: ”The continual work and grind to improve may fog the progress being made.”
Overall outlook: ”The high school teams hope to be contending with the top teams of the conference as well as the area with hopes to improve in performances towards the end of the season.”
League outlook: ”The league continually improves and looks to have a vast array of contenders from top to bottom. Teams cannot be taken lightly.”
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: Paul Payne (sixth year).
Letterwinners lost: Taylor Metz, Julia Garza.
Returning letterwinners: Baylee Scher (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Rachael Woenker (Sr.)
Strengths: “We have a solid core of veteran runners who have worked hard this summer and are continuing to work hard to improve.”
Overall outlook: “We have quality athletes on the girls side but unfortunately we do not have a complete team. We are excited by the potential that these girls have!”
TINORA
Last season: Second in GMC.
Head coach: Jim Winseman (Eighth year).
Letterwinners lost: Heidy Monnin, Lyida Evinger, Isabel Ferguson, Addison Lee, Julia Durfey, Nova Okuley.
Returning letterwinners: Lauren Sattler (all-Ohio), Clara Westrick, Emily Harr, Kenzie Hancock.
Promising newcomers: Erica Westrick, Addilyn Delarber, Ava Steffel, Grace Meyer.
Strengths: ”Talented and hard-working.”
Weaknesses: ”Very inexperienced at key spots. Very little depth if we have injuries.”
Overall outlook: ”If our young inexperienced runners don’t get the jump from two mile the 5k figured out quickly when racing starts, it could be a long year. If we can stay healthy and the young runners get it figured out we could be a pretty good team.”
League outlook: ”It’s a big question mark with how we develop and how some of the other teams progress. Fairview is definitely the favorite to win the GMC.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: Fourth NWOAL, third districts, 21st regionals.
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman (ninth year).
Letterwinners lost: Karley Ramirez (15th NWOAL, eighth districts, 78th regionals, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Sophie Rupp (Sr., ninth NWOAL, third districts, second team all-NWOAL); Natalie Seibert (Sr.); Meg Mello (Sr.); Annika DeLong (Sr, 17th districts, regional qualifier); Alison Roehrig (Sr., regional qualifier); Ella Throne (Jr.); Norah Ruffer (Jr.); Jenae Kinsman (Jr.); Rayne Kinsman (Jr., regional qualifier); Allie Buehrer (Jr., 18th districts, regional qualifier); Tessa Nafziger (So.. regional qualifier); Trinity Lauber (So., regional qualifier); Elizabeth Francis (So.); Kiersten DeLong (So.).
Promising newcomers: Gabby Rodriguez (Jr.); Emily Wyse (Jr.); Eliza Bacik (Fr.); Kylie Wannemacher (Fr.).
Strengths: ”Our upperclassmen have great experience at those high level meets and we have great leadership. We have added some great freshmen that will make an immediate impact. Our new juniors will help us as well.”
Weaknesses: “A weakness that will play a part this year is losing a key scorer. We will work on strengthening our top seven throughout the season and we have girls that are able to fill in and score really well for us.”
Overall outlook: “The girls will be ready to compete for those top 3 places in our very competitive NWOAL meet in October. Throughout the season we will work on finishing strong and closing gaps.”
BRYAN
Last season: Sixth NWOAL
Head coach: Garret Gleckler (first year).
Returning letterwinners: Kate Thormeier (So., seventh NWOAL and districts, 21st regionals); Lexi Nieves (Jr., 2020 regional qualifier, 16th NWOAL, 21st districts); Kelby Knight (So., 54th districts); Casey Xie (So., 62nd districts)
Promising newcomers: Nicolette Stickney (Fr.); Jolana Schenkel (Fr.); Tavi Lane (Fr.).
Strengths: “Kate Thormeier is returning after a stellar track season to lead the girls’ team this fall. Kate has worked hard over the summer as well and has great goals for the upcoming season. Nicolette Stickney and Lexi Nieves have put in a great deal of time this summer and both will play significant roles for the girls’ team. Another strength for the ladies’ team is the fact we have zero seniors on it so we should have everyone back in 2023. ”
Weaknesses: “Depth. With only 8 girls on our roster this season, our numbers are low, but we’re fortunate to have a full team.”
Overall outlook: “The girls this season are hard workers. We have the potential to finish in the top half of invites and in the top half of the league. It will be exciting to have some individuals advance through tournaments for the ladies.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: 165-3, 5-2 (NWOAL champions, district champions, regional runner up, state runner-up).
Head coach: Ken Barnes (First-year, seven as assistant).
Letterwinners lost: Hope Oelkrug (Four-time NWOAL champ, Four-time state placer, all-Ohio).
Returning letterwinners: Gracie Miller (Jr.), MaKayla Meller (Jr.), Cassie Elieff (Sr.), Kylie Diemer (Sr.), Mallory Stark (Sr.), Reagan Dulle (Sr.), Christine Minnich (Jr.), Jade Seiler (So.).
Promising newcomers: Lily Lubinski (So.).
Strengths: ”Two all-Ohio runners, tight pack of girls.”
Weaknesses: ”Loss of Hope Oelkrug. Minimal number of athletes.”
Overall outlook: ”We look forward to being very competitive in all of our future races.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: Third in NWOAL.
Head coach: Tim Atkinson (33rd year, first at PH).
Letterwinners lost: None
Returning letterwinners: Maddison Prigge (Sr., second team all-NWOAL), Emily Gibson (Jr., second team all-NWOAL, regional qualifier), Lexi Holloway (Jr., second team all-NWOAL), Olivia Rettig (So., HM all-NWOAL), Karlie Gubernath (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Mia Amador (Fr.), Ada Christman (Fr.), Carys Crossland (Fr.), Sophie Guelde (Fr.), Linnea Meyer (Fr.), Lani Rosebrook (Fr.).
Strengths: ”We are excited about the number of athletes that we have out for this year’s team. We are very young and very talented, with only one senior amongst us.”
Weaknesses: ”We lack experience in big meets.”
Overall outlook: ”The girls have set a major goal of becoming the first team in school history to reach the state championships. It is a lofty goal, but I feel that they have put in the necessary mileage to achieve it. Right now we have to continue to adapt to the training, and garner more race experience. We have a few runners coming off of major injuries suffered in the spring, so we are going to be very cautious with them early in the season. They can make a major difference for us as a team later in October when it matters. Our team captains (Emily and Madison) have done a great job of ensuring that the girls continue to develop a positive outlook over the summer months of training, and they are excited to see where their training takes them in the future.”
League outlook: ”Looking to improve from our finish of third out of eight teams a year ago in our league.”
WAUSEON
Last season: NWOAL runner-up, third districts, eighth regionals.
Head coach: Tom Vernot (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Maggie Duden (sixth NWOAL, third districts); Serena Mathews (17th NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Grace Rhoades (Sr., three-time state qualifier, fourth NWOAL, district runner-up); Emilie Wasnich (Sr., 20th NWOAL, 18th districts); Natalie Kuntz (Sr., 22nd NWOAL, 26th districts); Odalys Santillanes (So.); Selah Sanchez (So.).
Promising newcomers: Ella Rhoades (Fr.); Zea Armstrong (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have experienced runners on both the boys and girls teams who have been to state. Their experience and leadership will help us develop the younger runners.”
Weaknesses: “We need more kids to join to help strengthen our teams. Wauseon lost two key runners to graduation, from both teams that provided experience and leadership. We will need to replace that talent and rely on our seniors to help develop our freshman and sophomores.”
Overall outlook: “We have had a good summer of training which will enhance our performance in the fall. We will be racing against some very competitive programs to push our team to improve and learn racing strategy. Both the girls and boys programs will have some holes to fill so our focus will be to develop our pack. It should be an exciting season for the Wauseon Indians.”
• BBC
HOLGATE
Last season: BBC and district runner-up, 12th at regionals.
Head coach: Brad Hurst (Fifth year).
Letterwinners lost: Kathleen Hernandez; Justine Eis.
Returning letterwinners: Elisabeth Willett (Sr., first team all-BBC, district runner-up, 23rd regionals, 89th state); Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Jr., 12th districts, 60th regionals); Miriam Bower (Jr., second team all-BBC, ninth BBC,22nd districts); Hannah Swary (Jr., first team all-BBC, fifth BBC, seventh districts, 62nd regionals); Madison Downing (Jr.); Ruth Bok (So., second team all-BBC, 12th BBC, 29th districts); Tyja Jones (So.).
Promising newcomers: Hannah Fritz (Fr.); Justice Healy (Fr.); Graysen Jones (Fr.); Elizabeth Orozco (Fr.).
Strengths: “Our biggest strength this year will be the girls’ work ethic. The girls have been working very hard this offseason and have come to practice determined and ready to get better every day. Another strength for the girls’ team is we have the depth this year. This will help all the girls to compete with each other to make each other better at practice and meets.”
Weaknesses: “We are going to rely on some young runners to step into the top seven this year and it is going to take time to get them experience for the end of the season.”
Overall outlook: “I am very excited for this girls’ team this year. They have come to practice with energy and ready to get better every day. Pettisville is the defending champions of the BBC’s and will be tough again this year with addition to Fayette. We need to keep getting better every day to have a great postseason run.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: Fourth BBC.
Head coach: DJ Apple (second year).
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Shayla Serrano (So.); Meckie Walz (So.); Jenna Clinger (So.); Shelby Lockwood (So.); Makaya Crisenbery (Sr.); Gabby Stefanelli (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Aruara Michael (Jr.).
Strengths: “Like last year, we are still pretty young on both sides. We only have 2 seniors on the entire team. We have some first time varsity runners who I expect to lead the team.”
Weaknesses: Leadership. “We have two senior girls who have shoes to fill with leading the team. The girls this year have just a year or two of experience. It will be nice to see some of the younger athletes help and step up to the role of a leader.”
Overall outlook: “We want to continue to build off last year. We all went through some ‘growing pains’ as the season progressed. We are looking forward to having a successful year and hopefully improving from last year.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Head coach: Lindsey Eckley (Fourth year).
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Alexa Dominguez (Jr., 21:16 PR, 2020 BBC Runner of the year, injured in 2021), Darbi Stewart (Jr., 23:36 PR, HM all-BBC).
Strengths: “The strengths for this season are having the returning letterwinners. Having Alexa Dominguez healthy this year will add some competitiveness to the girls side. “We have the determination and are motivated to continue breaking PR’s and reaching the goals we’ve set for the season.”
Weaknesses: ”We don’t have enough girls to compete as a team. For the second year, we have no seniors on the team. While I inherited a young team, we continue to do all we can to recruit new members and attempt to grow.”
Overall outlook: ”I think this year is going to be fun. I’ve seen improvements already and being able to crush personal goals set for this year will be exciting. It will be interesting to see how we do when competing with schools with teams made up of upper classmen but overall I think the next few years of North Central cross country will see us become more and more competitive.”
• PCL
KALIDA
Head coach: Scott Miller (16th year).
Returning letterwinners: Andrea Burgei (Jr., PCL champion, third districts, seventh regionals, 37th state); Erica Kahle (Jr., fifth PCL); Madelyn Houck (So., 13th PCL).
Promising newcomers: Lauren Bockrath (Fr.)
Overall outlook: “We have a hard-working small group out this year, led by state qualifier Andrea Burgei, junior Erica Kahle and sophomore Madelyn Houck. With the addition of freshman Lauren Bockrath, I have been thrilled with how the athletes have run this summer and where they are coming into the season.”
