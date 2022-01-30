Division II

Paulding District

Wednesday, Feb. 16

At Ayersville

(10) Maumee (3-13) vs. (12) Celina (3-13), 7 p.m.

At Patrick Henry

(15) Toledo Woodward (3-8) vs. (2) Lima Shawnee (16-1), 5:30 p.m.

(6) Lima Bath (12-5) vs. (11) Rossford (4-13), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Ayersville

(7) Van Wert (10-8) vs. (8) Elida (8-9), 5:30 p.m.

(14) Toledo Scott (2-12) vs. (3) Napoleon (15-3), 7:30 p.m.

At Patrick Henry

(4) St. Marys (14-5) vs. (9) Toledo Rogers (6-8), 5:30 p.m.

(5) Bryan (14-3) vs. (13) Defiance (2-15), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Ayersville

(1) Toledo Central Catholic (16-0) vs. Maumee-Celina winner, 5:30 p.m.

Van Wert-Elida winner vs. Toledo Scott-Napoleon winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Patrick Henry

Toledo Woodward-Lima Shawnee winner vs. Lima Bath, 6 p.m.

St. Marys-Toledo Rogers winner vs. Bryan-Defiance winner, 8 p.m.

Division III

Elida District

Wednesday, Feb. 16

At Lincolnview

(9) Allen East (10-7) vs. (6) Spencerville (11-7), 7 p.m.

At Bluffton HS

(1) Liberty-Benton (16-1) vs. (13) Lima Perry (4-13), 5:30 p.m.

(5) Fairview (13-6) vs. (7) Tinora (11-7), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Lincolnview

(12) Fostoria (7-8) vs. (3) Ottawa-Glandorf (12-6), 5:30 p.m.

(10) Paulding (8-9) vs. (8) Coldwater (10-8), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Lincolnview

Allen East-Spencerville winner vs. (2) Delphos Jefferson (18-1), 5:30 p.m.

Fostoria-Ottawa-Glandorf winner vs. Paulding-Coldwater winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Bluffton HS

Liberty-Benton-Lima Perry winner vs. (11) Riverdale (9-9), 1 p.m.

Fairview-Tinora winner vs. (4) Van Buren (15-3), 3 p.m.

Anthony Wayne District

Wednesday, Feb. 16

At Bowling Green HS

() Northwood (5-5) vs. () Genoa (8-9), 7 p.m.

At Sylvania Southview

() Lake (12-4) vs. () Swanton (8-9), 5:30 p.m.

() Delta (3-14) vs. () Evergreen (11-7), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Bowling Green HS

() Montpelier (16-3) vs. () Liberty Center (10-8), 5:30 p.m.

() Eastwood (11-5) vs. () Otsego (1-16), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Bowling Green HS

Northwood-Genoa winner vs. () Elmwood (15-2), 5:30 p.m.

Montpelier-Liberty Center winner vs. Eastwood-Otsego winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Sylvania Southview

Lake-Swanton winner vs. () Archbold (12-6), 1 p.m.

Delta-Evergreen winner vs. () Wauseon (14-3), 3 p.m.

Division IV

Defiance District

Wednesday, Feb. 16

At Bryan

(9) Lincolnview (6-12) vs. (12) Pettisville (3-15), 7 p.m.

At Paulding

(13) Edgerton (2-16) vs. (14) Fayette (0-17), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Bryan

(3) Antwerp (11-8) vs. (11) Edon (5-14), 5:30 p.m.

(5) Hilltop (12-6) vs. (7) Ottoville (8-12), 7:30 p.m.

At Paulding

(6) North Central (10-7) vs. (8) Stryker (9-9), 5:30 p.m.

(4) Hicksville (11-10) vs. (10) Wayne Trace (6-9), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Bryan

Lincolnview-Pettisville winner vs. (2) Ayersville (15-3), 1 p.m.

Antwerp-Edon winner vs. Hilltop-Ottoville winner, 3 p.m.

At Paulding

Edgerton-Fayette winner vs. (1) Crestview (14-4), 5:30 p.m.

North Central-Stryker winner vs. Hicksville-Wayne Trace winner, 7:30 p.m.

Van Wert District

Wednesday, Feb. 16

At Bluffton University

(9) Pandora-Gilboa (8-10) vs. (8) Arlington (6-12), 7 p.m.

At Van Buren

(11) Delphos St. John’s (2-17) vs. (10) McComb (7-11), 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 17

At Bluffton University

(4) Bluffton (14-5) vs. (14) Continental (2-13), 5:30 p.m.

(5) Kalida (9-9) vs. (13) Fort Jennings (2-14), 7:30 p.m.

At Van Buren

(6) Cory-Rawson (12-6) vs. (7) Holgate (6-12), 5:30 p.m.

(12) Patrick Henry (3-14) vs. (3) Leipsic (12-5), 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19

At Bluffton University

Pandora-Gilboa-Arlington winner vs. (2) Columbus Grove (13-5), 5:30 p.m.

Bluffton-Continental winner vs. Kalida-Fort Jennings winner, 7:30 p.m.

At Van Buren

Delphos St. John’s-McComb winner vs. (1) Miller City (13-3), 5:30 p.m.

Cory-Rawson-Holgate winner vs. Patrick Henry-Leipsic winner, 7:30 p.m.

