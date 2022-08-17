OTTAWA — Entering the 27th season of the Ken Schriner era, Ottawa-Glandorf football has continued to reach high peaks as the 2021 Titans reached the regional championship game for the sixth time in Schriner’s tenure with an 11-4 campaign.
As the veteran mentor enters the 2022 season just five wins away from 200 for his career, the Titans will look to re-load without 20 lettermen and 15 starters away from the WBL runner-up squad of last year.
Finding a new field general will be key as second team all-WBL QB and first team all-Ohio punter Landen Jordan (181-of-316, 3,024 yards, 30 TDs, 139 carries, 489 yards, 12 TDs, 41 punts, 36 yards per kick) departs.
Not only do the Titans lose their signal-caller but Schriner’s squad will have to replace the WBL Offensive Lineman of the Year in University of Indianapolis-bound Tyler Leopold (first team all-Ohio), as well as standout Caleb Kuhlman’s team-best 71 catches for 1,419 yards and 14 TDs on offense and 90 tackles and five picks on defense as a dual WBL first teamer. Second team running back Ian Fenbert (145 carries, 1,023 yards, 17 TDs, 45.5 tackles, four TFLs), standout linemen Cael Hoehn (first team all-WBL guard, 68 tackles, eight TFLs, three sacks) and Beau Nienberg (second team all-WBL defensive end, 76 tackles, 16 TFLs, two sacks) will need replaced in the trenches, along with honorable mention picks Ben Kahle and Spencer Alt (34.5 tackles, four TFLs, three sacks).
Along with graduation, the Titans’ receiving corps took another hit in the offseason when second-leading receiver Colin White (51 catches, 839 yards, nine TDs) elected not to take the field for his junior year as he pursues a Division I college basketball career. Walker Buddelmeyer (18 catches, 237 yards) also departs.
Cy Rump (Sr., 58 carries, 244 yards, 14 catches, 270 yards, three TDs, team-high 129.5 tackles, five sacks, nine TFLs) will bring experience back on both sides of the ball at running back and linebacker, the latter of which he earned second team all-WBL accolades. Seniors Walter Ross (51 tackles, five TFLs, two INTs) and Landon Morman (63.5 tackles, three INTs) rejoin White (55 tackles, three TFLs, three INTs) in the defensive backfield while Alec Schroeder (Sr., 53 tackles, two TFLs) will return at linebacker and running back.
The Titans will learn on experience on the defensive side to navigate a rugged Western Buckeye League slate as the offense comes together with seniors Austin Maas, Will Schmitz, Kaleb Yoder (16 tackles, three TFLs) and Fernando Valle in the trenches looking to grow their roles, along with juniors Connor Kitchen, Cooper Niese and Trevor Strite.
Morman and junior Grant Schroeder will be candidates to replace Jordan under center with seniors Manny Carillo and Justice Pope looking to round out the receiving corps with White and Ross. Junior Nick Ellerbrock and sophomore Griffin Beckett may also be candidates for carries in the run game while filling out depth in the linebacking corps.
The schedule is far from soft as perennial playoff squad Eastwood marks the season opener before a WBL opener at defending league co-champ Wapakoneta. The Titans draw Van Wert, Celina, Elida and Kenton as their league home games in 2022 as the Blue and Gold battle for playoff points in a powerhouse Division V Region 18.
