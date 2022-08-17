HAVILAND – After posting four wins a year ago, the Wayne Trace Raider football team is looking to take another step forward in 2022 with several starters returning from that squad.
The red, white and blue have nine offensive and seven defensive returnees from that squad and second-year head coach Matt Holden is anxious to see how that group progresses this year.
Wayne Trace, which was 4-6 overall a year ago and 4-3 in the Green Meadows Conference, just missed a playoff berth last season.
“We’ve got a lot of guys back, which has helped in putting in systems and trying to tweak what we did last year,” noted Holden. “We have tried simplifying some of our game plan and the guys have done a nice job of picking up on those changes and adapting to them.”
The Raiders averaged 21.9 points per game last season while giving up 20.9 points a night. Wayne Trace featured a balanced offense a year ago, throwing for 1,508 yards while running for 1,358 yards.
However, Wayne Trace will have a new signal caller this season as junior Kyle Stoller or sophomore Cole Morehead are expected to take over at quarterback.
“They both have gotten a lot of reps back there,” Holden stated of his potential quarterbacks. “We will see how they do in scrimmages and try to get a little more comfortable back there and go from there. Each of them has picked up what we expect them to do and both are very capable of handling the responsibilities that comes with the position. They both bring athleticism to the position.”
Seniors Jared Pierce and Kyle Slade both return at the running back position after combining to total 543 rushing yards with six touchdowns last season.
Also returning the three-person trio of senior Race Price, junior Tucker Antoine and junior Dylan Hildebrand to handle a solid share of the receiving end of the Raider passing game. Antoine led the squad with 52 receptions for 436 yards last season while Hildebrand picked up 26 catches for 424 yards. Price recorded 26 receptions for 409 yards a year ago, with the trio combining for 14 touchdown receptions as well.
“We feel that we will be quick and athletic,” continued the Raider head coach. “Those three guys all feature potential and can make big plays for us.”
Up front, Wayne Trace returns junior Kyle Forrer, sophomore Blake Osborn and sophomore Luke Stouffer to lead the Raider blockers.
“Graduation took a toll on us up front but we have some guys back who got a lot of playing time last season,” added the red, white and blue mentor. “We are looking at potentially rotating in seven or eight guys across the line in order to keep guys fresh and healthy.”
Despite the changes in the game play, Holden feels the Raider squad has adjusted well.
“Overall, I am pretty pleased with where we are,” continued Holden. “We looked at some of the things we tried to do last year and just made some changes to simplify them. This gives the opportunity to add things as the season goes but it was a good starting point, we felt.”
Defensively, Wayne Trace will run a similar look to last season but also may make some minor tweaks as well.
“We kind of mixed it up a little bit last season and we will look to do some of the same type of things this year,” Holden said. “Again, it just comes down to being comfortable with what we are doing and the guys have done a nice job of picking it up and executing.”
The Raider linebacking corps appears to be very solid with the return of Slade, junior Cale Winans and senior Lane Morehead while Price, Pierce, Sinn and senior Derrek Dangler all return as defensive backs.
Defensive line play will be a key, though, for the Raiders as Wayne Trace must replace nearly its entire defensive line.
Wayne Trace will get quality challenges early in the season, starting with a road trip to Fort Recovery from the Midwest Athletic Conference. The Raiders then square off against a pair of red, white and blue teams as well with Patrick Henry visiting Raider Field in week two before Wayne Trace visits rival Crestview in week three.
“We want to play good teams because that is what makes you better,” said the Raider head coach. “They are three quality non-conference opponents and we look forward to playing them to start the season.”
In the league, Holden says the conference title goes through Tinora but he also feels that Antwerp could be a surprise contender.
“Tinora is always right there in our conference and I don’t expect that to change this year,” noted the Raider leader. “I think Antwerp is very capable of challenging for the conference championship but I think the league is going to have some teams that have the ability to beat anybody on a given night.”
“I am looking forward to the season,” concluded Holden. “We have had a little more time to get systems in place this year and everything just ran a little smoother. Our staff is on the youthful side but I think that helps us as well. We are open minded and flexible and I just have a bunch of guys that enjoy the game and get along. The kids seem to enjoy it as well. We went through some growing pains last season but we are looking forward to seeing what we can do this year.”
