Editor's note: The Paulding football preview story was completed and sent to print before the resignation of head coach Steve Ferrell was accepted by the Paulding Board of Education on Tuesday evening.
PAULDING – The Paulding Panther football team looks to start over in 2022 with a new head coach but not a new face to the Panther community.
Steve Ferrell, a graduate of Paulding High School and Defiance College, takes over the reigns of the maroon and white football squad with 11 returning lettermen leading the way.
With 23 years of coaching experience, Ferrell is anxious to see the responses of the Panthers as they enter the upcoming year.
“The guys have had a very positive attitude and are coming off of a strong off-season,” Ferrell noted. “We have very good numbers in the weight room over the off-season and they have shown a commitment to change the course of the program.”
Paulding, which looks to run a Gun-T power spread offense, will welcome back junior quarterback Jacob Fife, who threw for 795 yards last season with five touchdown passes included.
The Panthers also bring back senior halfback Dawson Lamb after he ran for 649 yards over the year, including five carries for scores. Junior Jesse Shaffer is in line to get some carries as well for the maroon and white.
“We are implementing a new system so the kids are adapting to that,” added the Panther mentor. “This team is very athletic and we have a smart and athletic quarterback to go along with a workhorse running back. Our wide receivers will be quick as well.”
Senior Brayden Sanders returns after totaling 521 receiving yards with a pair of touchdown receptions for Paulding while senior Noah Saylor added 147 receiving yards and one touchdown. Caleb Larson, Larkin Yates and Tristan Ferrell all will look to rack up receptions as well for the Panthers.
Across the front, junior offensive guard Kobe Foor, sophomore center Jack Woods, junior offensive guard Ronnie Goodwin, senior offensive tackle Vincinte Canto and junior offensive tackle Dillion Shough-German all return.
Grady Barton and Carter Evans also will get playing time at tight end.
“Football is won up front and our guys are working hard to establish that,” Ferrell added. “It is a hard working group overall and they want to have success.”
Defensively, the Panthers will count on many of those same players to lead the way with a base 3-4 defense.
Woods, Goodwin, Canto and Shough-German all are expected to see playing time on the defensive line while Lamb, Foor, Shaffer and Barton will battle at the linebacker position. Saylor, Yates, Sanders and Larson all will be in the mix at defensive back as well.
“We are implementing new systems on both sides of the ball,” Ferrell added. “I have been pleased with the way the players have adapted and with the way they are working to get better.”
“We want to compete,” Ferrell concluded. “Our kids have set some goals but we want to get better each week of the season. This is a very positive, bright young group and they just want to go out and compete each night.”
The Panther schedule will be a challenging one with a road trip to Arlington to start the season before hosting former Northwest Conference member Spencerville and Delta in weeks two and three. All three teams qualified for the postseason a year ago.
Paulding will then take to the road in its first two Green Meadows Conference contests at Ayersville and Fairview to start its second go-round in the GMC. The end of the regular season schedule will have some added incentive as the Panthers visit county rival Antwerp in week nine before playing a week 10 home finale against Black Swamp Bowl rival Wayne Trace.
