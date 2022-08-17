SWANTON — After a season that saw Swanton football go winless for the first time since 2012, the keys to the program have been turned over to a new head coach in Eric Keller, who is just looking for any level of success in his first season.
Keller, 1978 graduate of Swanton and an all-league tackle and defensive in end, is not coming into the job without any experience. He was the head coach of Sylvania Northview for 15 seasons between 1996 and 2010 compiling a record of 63-87 and taking them to one playoff appearance in 2005. He also coached Evergreen to a 3-7 season in 2011.
Taking over program with one win the last two seasons, the goal for Keller is clear.
“We are working everyday to improve in all areas of our football program by raising the expectations and demands we put on our athletes,” Keller said. “The results have been positive so far with a significant increase in numbers and a lot of enthusiasm from our athletes and coaches. We are in the first stage of rebuilding our football program and will welcome any level of success this season.”
Keller’s cause will be helped out by minimal losses from last year’s team. But what losses do come, come in big spots as three offensive lineman in Austyn Gossett, Bryce Marvin and Aaron Thomas will all need to be replaced.
“Depth at offensive line and defensive back positions will be weaknesses for us this year,” Keller said. “The players need to adapt to a new coaching staff as well as a new scheme on both sides of the ball. We are still a very young football team.”
The biggest of the 20 returning lettermen from last season will be senior Ethan Hensley, who returns to man his spots at quarterback, cornerback and kicker from last season. Senior Cole Mitchey (6-1, 185) will be a big returner at tight end and safety for the Bulldogs. Senior and Karmon Molina and sophomore Trenton Eitniear will man the backfield for Swanton as widebacks.
On that offensive line, senior Drew Smigelski and junior Toby Solarek return to man the tackle positions.
On defense Bulldogs will lose a second-team all-NWOAL pick at defensive line in Marvin but they’ll return Molina at linebacker, who garnered an all-NWOAL selection at linebacker as a junior.
“We will have an improved defense, running game, secondary and linebacker play as well as an increase in overall team numbers and senior leadership,” Keller said.
A group of 11 seniors will lead the team this season as they hope to see progress in what Keller hopes to be the start of a rebuild of a Swanton program that saw a playoff appearance as recently as 2017 and a playoff win as recently as 2016.
As Keller notes though, it won’t be an easy road playing in the NWOAL.
“We feel that the NWOAL is one of the most competitive small school leagues in the state of Ohio,” Keller said. “Four different football programs have won state championships in the last 30 years. Teams are tough, physical and well-coached. We aspire to be described by these terms.”
Swanton kicks off their season with a home tilt against Rossford on Friday, August 19. They’ll open up league play with back to back home contests against Patrick Henry and Wauseon.
