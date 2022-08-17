STRYKER — Playing eight-man football for the last two of seasons has largely been a battle of attrition more than anything as teams with already low numbers struggled to field teams on a weekly basis due problems with COVID-19.
For a team like Holgate, who was only able to play one game in 2021, they failed to win that war of attrition but Stryker, who had three games cancelled after a week one win over Northern 8 reigning champion Danbury, they were able to stick it out and get six more games in.
And though they were all loses as the Panthers finished 1-6 on the season, there was still plenty to be learned from the process.
“I’m proud of how our team leaders and coaching staff stayed focus on what we could control, found ways to improve and battle back to have a season,” Stryker head coach Kent Holsopple, who has compiled a 2-23 record in four years at the helm of the Panthers, said of the 2021 season. “We arguably could have had a couple more wins, but those experiences improved our focus and will motivate us to respond better in future clutch situations.”
Responding better in clutch situations might just come easier for this version of the Panthers as only two players depart from last year’s squad. Four-year defensive lineman James Dixon (16 tackles) and three-year running back and linebacker Tyler Damms (37 carries, 115 yards, 19 tackles) will need to be replaced.
Offensively every leader in every offensive statistical category returns, the most impactful of which being Levi Barnum (Sr. 6-4, 205 pounds), who garnered 455 yards on 85 carries and three touchdowns to lead Stryker in rushing while also catching 25 passes for 356 yards and five touchdowns, making him a first-team all-Northern 8 selection.
Mateo Villanueva (Sr., 5-11, 165 pounds) led the team in receiving with 38 catches for 461 yards and five touchdowns. Both Barnum and Villanueva are listed at wide receiver with Matthew Froelich (Sr., 5-11, 205 pounds, 9 catches, 123 yards, 2 touchdowns), who garnered a second-team all-Northern 8 pick as a specialist, listed as the lone running back. But in a spread offense for the Panthers, Barnum will surely continue to be placed all over the field in 2022.
Getting these playmakers the ball will be junior quarterback Jacob Caldwell who garnered second team all-Northern 8 honors at the position after throwing for 1,050 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 93-of-168 passing (55%).
And blocking up front will be a couple of experienced linemen in three-year seniors Jeff Pace (6-1, 240 pounds, HM all-Northern 8) and Jaydin Rethmel (6-0, 235 pounds, second team all-Northern 8).
“We have a talented and experienced core group of returning starters with thousands of varsity snaps in the trenches and skill positions to make plays for us,” Holsopple said.
“We must be much better in the red zone. We had too many empty trip to the red zone last year. We must protect our quarterback, take care of the ball and be more consistent in short yardage situations.”
On defense there will be similar faces as well as the top five tacklers from a season ago all return. Linebacker Barnum nearly doubled every other player on the Panthers in tackles as he led the way with 80 and defensive end Jaydin Rethmel (sr., 6-0, 235 pounds, first team all-Northern 8) garnered a team second-best 42 tackles.
Linebacker Froelich grabbed 39.5 stops for third on the team while defensive back Villanueva (34 tackles) and defensive lineman Elijah Juillard (28 tackles, Sr., 6-6, 200 pounds, HM all-Northern 8) rounded out the fourth and fifth spots.
“We have tough competitors coming back in key positions on all three levels that gained significant experience last season,” Holsopple said. “Most of our opponents have strong run game schemes. We must execute sound tackling fundamentals and limit explosive plays.”
Stryker will start the season with back-to-back home games against two Michigan foes in North Adams-Jerome and Morenci before traveling up to Michigan to take on Waldron in week three. They’ll open the Northern 8 season against defending champions Toledo Christian in week four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.