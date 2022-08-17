HAMLER — For the most part, 2021 was a bounceback season for Patrick Henry football going 6-5 and placing fourth in a highly competitive NWOAL a year after going 3-6 and placing sixth in the league.
But as they look to build on that success in 2022, new as well as similar challenges await them amidst a bevy of returning offensive talent.
The first challenge is of course a talented NWOAL as per usual that saw five different schools enter the 16-team playoffs last season. The second will be making the move back up to Division VI for the first time since falling down to Division VII in 2018.
Bill Inselmann, who is entering his 30th season as the head coach of the Patriots, feels that despite the move up to Division VI depth will be a problem this season.
“Our biggest concern this season is our lack of depth,” Inselmann, who sports a 241-92 record with Patrick Henry, said. “We only have 28 players in the top three grades. Competition at different positions and getting quality practice competition will be one of our biggest disadvantages.”
That depth might be the biggest concern but the good news is that there is a whole lot more good news than bad for these 2022 Patriots.
The most important good news is that the Patriots will return almost every single starting skill player from a season ago.
Second-team all-NWOAL pick Nash Meyer will be back for his junior season as the quarterback of an offense that will run a multiple look spread offense for the second-straight year.
It was that offense that made Meyer the leading passer and rusher for this offense in 2022 with 2,289 yards through the air on 66.5% passing (189-284), 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions and 480 yards on 152 carries and six touchdowns on the ground.
Meyer will also return his full workshop of receiving threats as well as last season the Patriots saw seven different players total over 100 receiving yards and all seven of those players will return this season.
First-team all-NWOAL wide receiver Landon Johnson is the biggest returnee as he led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns last season with 65 catches for 888 yards and eight touchdowns. Aidan Behrman, an honorable mention pick last season, was also a big threat with 26 catches for 521 yards and four touchdowns. Behrnman led the team in yards per catch at 20.
As for the rest of the receiving cast Gavin Jackson (28 catches, 276 yards, 1 TD), Ryan Kurtz (15 catches, 178 yards, 1 TD), Brock Behrman (12 catches, 119 yards, 1 TD), Lincoln Creager (12 catches, 113 yards) and Jeff Camp (15 catches, 113 yards) will all add depth to the corps.
The running back corps, which only combined for 504 yards between three runners will only see Braden Hall (23 carries, 81 yards, 1 TD) return as Rey Moreno (41 carries, 189 yards, 3 TDs) and Noah Kistner (37 carries, 133 yards, 3 TDs) both depart.
Being able to return all of these players for year two of a spread offense will be huge for Inselman as he hopes that experience from a year ago will lead to an even more prolific offense this season.
“Our experience at quarterback and wide receiver will be one of our biggest strengths this season,” Inselmann said. “Last year was a learning curve for our young football team. We had a lot of young men get valuable experience.”
What experience the Patriots have in those skill positions, they lack in line play as three of the five starters on the offensive line depart including honorable mention all-NWOAL guard Emilio Raymundo and tackle Will Seeforf.
“Our main offensive concern is our lack of size on the offensive line with only two returners on the offensive side of the ball.”
Second-team all-NWOAL center Drew Rosengarten and honorable mention all-NWOAL tackle Landen Wensink will be the two returners tasked with protecting Meyer. Alex Updike, Gavin Schwiebert, Jorge Delgado and Avery Wright will all see action on the line as well.
The defensive line also took a hit with Raymundo and Seedorf both departing there as well. Seedorf was a first-team all-NWOAL defensive end a season ago after leading the team in sacks (3) and tackles for loss (8) while also being third in total tackles (68).
The back seven of their defense, however, will be a strength as though they lose Noah Kistner at linebacker and Timmy Johnson, a second-team all-NWOAL defensive back from last season, the five returners all have plenty of talent.
Their top tackler last season was a sophomore in Houston Miranda at linebacker (second-team all-NWOAL) with 80 tackles and he also led the team with three sacks while recording seven tackles for loss. Kaden Rosebrook, who took home first-team all-NWOAL honors at defensive back as a junior was second on the team with 77 tackles.
“Our defensive front is a concern going into this season with only one returner on the defensive line but on linebackers and secondary have good experience and should be a strength,” Inselmann said.
So with an experienced squad the Patriots will hope to run the gauntlet of the NWOAL and win their first league title since 2018.
Their season will first start with a few GMC opponents though as they’ll open their season on August 19th with a home contest against Hicksville before travling to Wayne Trace the second week. They’ll travel to NWC power Columbus Grove in week three.
Their NWOAL schedule similar to last season will be backloaded as they’ll get Wauseon, Liberty Center and Archbold in three of the last four weeks of the season.
