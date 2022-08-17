PIONEER — History will again come on a Williams County gridiron as North Central becomes the newest varsity program in northwest Ohio following a journey of growth through the junior high and junior varsity ranks the past few years.
Tasked with leading the Eagles on the varsity level is Napoleon graduate and longtime coaching presence Scott Thompson. The former Edgerton coach, who also coached at programs like North Baltimore, Norwalk and LaGrange Keystone in his long career, will take on a new challenge as North Central completes a process nearly a full decade in the making.
NC will compete as an independent this fall, using slot-T and pistol philosophies on offense while bringing multiple looks on the defensive side of the football.
The varsity roster holds 19 players entering the season, including a junior class of nine players, and enters 2022 with some confidence after winning seven of its eight JV contests last year. The only loss came by two points against Liberty-Benton, 26-24.
“We continued to make much progress in learning football fundamentals,” explained Thompson of the second JV football season for North Central in 2021. “We were very competitive in our games, it was a great learning experience for our players and coaches and we felt it was a successful second season for NCHS.
“The 2021 JV football season was a great preparation for us to enter our first vsarity season in 2022 and the community is anxiously looking forward to our very first ‘Friday Night Lights.’”
With limited numbers, the Eagles will have plenty of athletes playing both ways on Fridays. Senior Quin Burt will see time at quarterback and halfback for NC with junior Gage Kidston also settling behind center. Juniors Cam Laney, Joe Burt and Connor Gendron are also candidates for ballcarrying duties with 6-0 junior Johnny Hicks and 6-1 junior Sam Moore split out wide at receiver.
Senior Levi Houser will provide a sizable anchor in the trenches at 6-3, 295 and will see time on both sides of the ball. Seniors Clayton Douglass and Mario Marmolejo will also line up front for the Eagles with junior Jake Turner.
Joe Burt and Laney will patrol the linebacker spots in the teams’ defensive unit with Quin Burt and Connor Gendron at safety and Ethan Beard, Hicks and Moore among those on the back end of the defense.
“Our running game and play-action passing game should be solid,” said Thompson. “We must keep penalties, turnovers and mental mistakes to a minimum. Once again, we will lack depth in all positions so we must keep all our players healthy this season.”
Without a conference in 2022, the Eagles will play out-of-state foes for five of its nine scheduled games (week six game at Cardinal Stritch was canceled). The first varsity game in school history is set in week one against Woodmore before trips to Parkway and Fremont (Ind.).
North Central will take on Fairport Harding (located just east of Mentor) in a neutral site game at Fremont’s Don Paul Stadium in week five and will host Buckeye Border Conference compatriot Hilltop in week eight on Oct. 7.
