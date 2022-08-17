MONTPELIER — New blood enters a once-proud Montpelier program this fall and with double-digit returning starters on each side of the ball, a first-year head coach in Andy Robinson has a solid foundation to build his first gridiron program on.
The Locos have finished the regular season with a winning record once since 2006, a 7-3 campaign in 2016, and were 1-7 last season in the second year of Joe Brigle’s second stint as Montpelier mentor.
Robinson, a 2015 Fairview High School grad and the son of the late Dave Robinson, a former head-man for the Apaches, will take the reins for a team that needs an offensive jump-start after scoring 87 total points in 2021.
“Our best jump as a team was that we showed growth in the weight room,” explained Robinson, who also serves as head softball coach at Montpelier. “We became a much stronger team from the time we started our weight program in the off season to the end of the season. For the first time in a few years we will have a very experienced group of young men taking the field on Friday nights.”
Leading that charge will be a new face under center with either 6-5 junior Grant Girrell or freshman Hayden Sharps taking snaps for an offense that loses second team all-TAAC running back Jacob Lamontagne’s 544 yards and nine TDs on the ground last year.
Ash Walz, a 5-8 junior, does return with 228 yards on 77 totes a year ago, along with junior Brennen Friend (185 yards).
With a cast of characters including senior Karmello Jones, juniors Athen Vankham, Brayden Brink and Chavez Martin and freshman Griffin Cooley in the possible receiving corps, the Loco offense will lean on experience up front. Senior Jamison Grime, a first team all-TAAC pick, is back for his fourth letterman season. Seniors Ashtyn Mason and Gavin Zyjewski flank with experience along with juniors Eli Fackler and Carter Wade.
Defensively, former Loco head coach Steven Brancheau (28-62, 2011-19) will take over as coordinator for Robinson. Grime tallied 37 tackles from his spot on the defensive line while Friend and senior Garrett Girrell combined for 64 tackles and both earned honorable mention all-TAAC status.
Zyjewski, Landon Fackler, Mason, Wade and freshman Logan Pontious will rotate on the offensive line in the 3-4 Loco defense with Cooley, Walz, Eli Fackler and Garrett Girrell manning the linebacking corps.
Robinson cited special teams as an area of strength for the Locos this fall, noting that “our athletes have the ability to make game-changing plays this year on special teams.”
Familiar faces will dot the TAAC hierarchy, according to the new mentor.
“Ottawa Hills brings back a talented group with a good offense, defense and the best kicker in the area. They will be one of the tougher teams in the league,” said Robinson. “Edon and Northwood both bring some talented athletes and will be strong on both sides of the ball. I think the TAAC will have some talent this year and will be a competitive league. I look for us to be competitive at a level that we haven’t been at in a few years.”
Following a home tilt with Antwerp to open the year, the Locos will visit Evergreen and Edgerton in back-to-back weeks. A week four game against Cardinal Stritch was canceled and in its place will be a neutral-site Saturday contest against Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Clyde High School.
