EDON — Edon made school history with a thrilling 11-2 campaign in 2021, with school and state records broken along with a pair of Division VII playoff victories behind a powerhouse offense.
Though the field general of that powerhouse offense, quarterback Drew Gallehue, is now gone to Ohio Dominican along with six other graduated lettermen, veteran coach Bob Olwin’s squad will look to rebuild and stay in the Toledo Area Athletic Conference penthouse.
Gallehue scorched the scoreboard as a senior for 4,977 yards (seventh-most all-time) last season with 58 touchdown passes (10th-most) and eight interceptions to finish his high-flying career with 11,262 pass yards (seventh-most) and 141 TD tosses (fourth-most) for an Edon team that averaged 41.4 points per contest.
Gallehue also had 77 tackles on the defensive side and was named Division VII Offensive Player of the Year. Fellow first team all-Ohioans Cassius Hulbert (122 tackles, five TFLs) and Gannon Ripke also depart with Gallehue as Ripke was dominant on both sides of the ball in his lone Bomber season. The Edon wideout caught 103 passes for 1,809 yards (10th-most all-time) and 21 TDs (seventh-most) while rushing for 155 yards and three TDs, tallying 150 tackles, four sacks and two interceptions and finding the endzone via kick return, punt return and interception return.
Four of Gallehue’s top targets also depart in Ethan Steinke (42 catches, 638 yards, seven TDs), Hayden Dye (71 catches, 928 yards, nine TDs) and Henley Dye (36 catches, 338 yards, four TDs) but Olwin’s team is far from a reclamation project as 11 lettermen return.
Sophomore Kyler Sapp saw limited mop-up action at QB (12-of-21, 137 yards one TD) and will likely be the new triggerman with 6-2 senior Caden Nester as his top target (54 catches, 879 yards, 12 TDs) with seniors Carter Kiess (11 catches, 188 yards, one TD), Wade Parrish (14 catches, 114 yards, four TDs) back as well.
The trenches will be a strength even without Hulbert, according to Olwin. Sophomores Cohen Hulbert and Parker Kelley and seniors Jack Morris, Garrett Skiles and Konnor Prince will bring stability to the front unit with sophomore Blake Baker and junior Kole Olds also in the rotation.
Sophomores Colton Willis (6-1), Carter Steinke and Max Radabaugh roundout potential passing targets for the Bombers with freshmen Gauge Nester, Briggs GAllehue, Christian Owens, Grand Reed and Kendol Brigle entering the varsity fray.
Skiles is the top defensive returner statistically with 70 tackles, four sacks nad three picks last season while Morris tallied 57 takedowns and two INTs. Kelley also recorded 55 tackles and three TFLs.
Depth will be key to retaining the Bombers’ league reign.
“Health will determine the success of our team,” said Olwin, who enters his 44th year of coaching overall with a 229-171-1 record in stops at Antwerp, Mechanicsburg, Tiffin Calvert, Ridgedale, Arlington, Fairview, Versailles, Lake and Ada.
With Cardinal Stritch canceling its season in late July and a floating bye in the TAAC slate, a trip to Fort Loramie in week six and a home game with Norwalk St. Paul in week eight highlight the non-league slate, along with a trip to GMC title hopeful Antwerp after the Bombers nipped the Archers 26-21 in the second round of the playoffs. St. Paul gave Edon its only regular season loss in a 45-44 thriller last year.
