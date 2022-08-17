NAPOLEON — Napoleon football got off to a disastrous 0-5 start in 2021, but ran off four wins in their last five games to somewhat salvage the season. It wasn’t enough to make the 16-team playoff field but it gave the Wildcats momentum to close out the year.
Now with Tory Strock hanging up the headset after 2021, longtime assistant coach and defensive coordinator for the Wildcats, Tyler Swary, will hope to keep that momentum gained at the end of 2021 going into 2022.
“Inexperience and injuries contributed to a slow start last year. Things began to click around the middle of the season and we ended the year executing and playing with a lot of confidence. We are hoping to carry some of that into this season,” Swary, who has spent nine years as an assistant and six years as defensive coordinator for Napoleon, said.
Napoleon will return a lot of talent for Swary to work with this year but first they have to deal with replacing a few key pieces to that late season success on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, running back Michael Chipps is the biggest loss as the three-year letterwinner earned a second-team all-NLL nod for his 1,043 rushing yards on 142 attempts and 12 touchdowns. Tanner Rubenstein also departs after putting up 439 rushing yards on 95 carries and three touchdowns.
Receiving-wise, Josh Mack is the only loss as he was second on team with eight catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.
What the Wildcats bring back to replace these guys is significant as well as Blake Wolf will have his second year as the starting quarterback after going 46-for-92 (50%) for 708 yards five touchdowns and five interceptions a year ago.
All-purpose player Andrew Williams also returns, but after leading the team in receiving and garnering a second-team all-NLL pick at receiver (17 receptions, 395 yards, 4 touchdowns), the senior will move move entirely to running back where he was third on the team a year ago with 53 carries for 365 yards and three touchdowns.
Possibly the most important returnees though come in the trenches as four of the five starting lineman from last season return. Center Logan Schroeder is the only loss but tackles Shane Deblin (Sr., 6-4, 295 pounds) and Isaac Lehman (Jr., 6-3, 290 pounds) as well as guards Luke Hardy (Jr., 6-0, 220, third team all-NLL) and Gabe Yantiss (Jr., 5-10, 275 pounds) all return. Yantiss will move over to center with Blake Westhoven taking his spot at the other guard.
Swary feels that the experience at offensive line combined with a good mix of talented skill players will give what was a run first offense last season, more versatility this year.
“Our offensive line must be the strength of the offense. We need to stay consistent throughout the season and take what the defense gives us,” Swary said. “I think we have a good balance between size and skill, which will allow us to be a little more versatile.”
Caleb Stoner also returns at a tight end position for the Wildcats after catching eight passes for 79 yards and a touchdown a year ago while Bryce Martinez and Brett Bostelman will fill in at wide receiver.
The defense, much like the offense, sees plenty of returning players but the losses might hit a little harder as they’ll lose two all-Ohio players in defensive back Mack (first team all-Ohio) and linebacker Rubinstein (second team all-Ohio).
“They (Mack and Rubinstein were not only valuable because of their play, but also their leadership qualities. We will need some of our returners to fill those leadership roles,” Swary said.
Rubinstein led the team in tackles by a mile with 96. The next closest was defensive lineman Caleb Stoner with 59. Mack was third on the team with 51 tackles. Rubinstein also tied for the team lead in interceptions with five. Kaleb Woods, who also departs after earning second-team all-NLL honors at defensive back, also had five.
The aforementioned Stoner will be the biggest returnee for the Wildcats as not only was he second on the team in tackles as a junior, he was second on the team in sacks with 4.5, earning a second team all-NLL spot at defensive end.
Only then sophomore defensive tackle Henry Eggers’ five sacks was better on the season and both will look to wreak havoc once again on the line in 2022. Stoner will reprise his role as an end but Eggers will move from the tackle spot to the other end this season.
“I am looking for our defensive line to be one of our strongest areas this year,” Swary said. “But we have a solid core of guys with a lot of playing experience coming back at each position group.”
Payton Allen returns to help plug up the middle with a combination of Westhoven, Masen Switzer and Hardy in there as well.
At middle linebacker, Jacob Aguilar returns after coming fifth on the team with 41 tackles a year ago while seventh-leading tackler (29) Preston Speaks also returns at an outside linebacker. Noah Letherman and Trey Rubinstein will also gets snaps at linebacker this season too.
Both corners from last season also return with Bostelman and Williams each poised to man the outside. Martinez could also see some looks at corner while Devin Dietrich and Jacob Shadle will take over the safety positions.
“We want to be able to stop the run and create turnovers,” Swary said. “To be successful we need to be able to put pressure on the opposing offense and get off the field on third downs.”
Napoleon will start the season off with their home rivalry game against Defiance before traveling to Liberty Center and Wauseon in back-to-back weeks. They’ll open Northern Lakes League play at home with Sylvania Northview in week four before getting league favorites Perrysburg at home as well in week five.
