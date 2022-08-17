LIBERTY CENTER – For the second time in head coach Casey Mohler’s five-year tenure as Liberty Center mentor, the Tigers reached the regional finals and continued a sustained run of success in Henry County with an 11-3 season in 2021.
The Tigers navigated the regular season at 8-2 before winning three playoff games, highlighted by a thrilling 38-35 upset of top-seeded Archbold at Defiance High School on a last-second field goal before falling to eventual Division VI state champion Carey to cap off an outstanding year.
Though 15 lettermen depart from last season’s standout squad, Mohler’s program looks to keep the train moving as Northwest Ohio Athletic League contenders.
LC will join Archbold, Delta, Tinora and others in a move up from Division VI to Division V Region 18 in a loaded field that includes 2021 D-VI state runner-up Coldwater, Eastwood, Elmwood, Liberty-Benton, Otsego, D-V state semifinalist Ottawa-Glandorf and D-IV state semifinalist Port Clinton.
The Tigers will have to do so without their leading tackler in Owen Johnson (105 tackles, two sacks, first team all-Ohio, NWOAL Defensive Player of the Year), their leading rusher in TeJay Moore (1,172 yards, 13 TDs, honorable mention all-NWOAL) and their leading receiver in tight end Evan Conrad (28 catches, 387 yards, five TDs, 43 tackles, five sacks, second team all-NWOAL).
Also departing is honorable mention all-Ohio defensive back Owen Long (54 tackles, three INTs, first team all-NWOAL, defensive lineman Cameron Foster (honorable mention all-Ohio, 56 tackles, one sack, two INTs) and kickers Wes Wymer and Carly Roth, the latter of whom kicked the game-winning field goal to defeat Archbold in the postseason.
Despite the losses, the core of a title contender remains as a group of 13 returning lettermen will take to the field with a year of experience under their belts.
The offense will have plenty of weapons in the arsenal with senior triggerman Zane Zeiter returning for his second year under center. Zeiter was 74-of-141 for 967 yards through the air while adding 717 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground while also earning second team all-NWOAL honors at defensive back (19 tackles, one INT).
The Tigers’ smashmouth run game will have a pair of key cogs back for their fourth year lettering in 6-3, 260-pound senior lineman Owen Box (second team all-Ohio offensive line, 50 tackles, five sacks, 16 TFLs) and second team all-NWOAL running back Matthew Orr (194 carries, 1,059 yards, 19 TDs, five catches, 62 yards, one TD).
Box will be joined in the offensive trenches by senior Tanner Kline, juniors Landon Bockelman (6-3, 260) and Seth Navarre while Orr will be spelled in the run game by senior Jeff Zacharias, Trenton Kruse (Jr., 35 carries, 221 yards) and Colton Kruse (Jr., 20 carries, 149 yards). 5-10 senior wideout Riley Chapa (15 catches, 294 yards, two TDs) and Landon Kruse (5-11, Jr.) are both back as targets for Zeiter in the pass game with 6-5 senior Aiden Hammontree taking over Conrad’s starting spot at tight end.
Defensively, the linebacking corps will be a strength for Liberty Center as Orr (55 tackles), Kline (27 tackles, five sacks), Hammontree (21 tackles), Trenton Kruse (59 tackles, two sacks), and Colton Kruse (49 tackles, three sacks) will round out a deep unit. Navarre brings back 43 tackles and five sacks on the defensive line from 2021, flanked by Box and Bockelman (14 tackles, three sacks).
Zacharias (31 tackles, five pass breakups), Chapa (38 tackles, two INTs), Landon Kruse (16 tackles, two INTs) and junior Landon Amstutz will man spots in the secondary.
“We have good numbers throughout the program and our defensive line and linebackers should have good depth,” said Mohler, who has 47 wins in 60 games as LC head coach with four straight playoff trips in his five-year tenure. “We need to replace our kickers and finding a center will be a big priority. Our schedule is also going to be a huge challenge for us.”
That schedule is a daunting one to say the least, as home rivalry dates with Tinora and Napoleon open the campaign in weeks one and two at Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Stadium. Otsego, 11-1 a year ago, rounds out the non-league slate before back-to-back showdowns at Wauseon and home with Archbold complete as challenging an opening five games as any team in the area (45-14 combined record last season).
“We have a chance to be competitive but our schedule is very challenging,” admitted Mohler. “We are going to have to play well right from the get-go. Getting our new starters up to speed and ready to play varsity football quickly is going to be key. We will need to stay healthy and make sure we develop some depth. If we can do these things, we’ll give ourselves a chance each week.”
Mohler cited three-time defending NWOAL champion Archbold as the team to beat in the league, along with Patrick Henry and Wauseon as league title contenders.
