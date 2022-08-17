HOLGATE — With numbers issues heading into the 2021 season, Holgate’s third year of eight-man football was scuttled early on as the Tigers played just one varsity game early in the season against Danbury before canceling the varsity season.
However, a roster of 22 entering the 2022 season without a senior portends well for the program going forward in Colton Wagner’s fifth season at the helm this fall.
“Honestly, 2021 is a season we would like to forget and move on from,” admitted Wagner. “With only getting one varsity game in week three, it was very disappointing. I am really proud of the guys that stuck it out and continued to come and practice hard each week to build and get better for this season. We were able to get a JV game in at the end of last season and it was very promising to see how much we progressed with a 60-6 win over Toledo Christian.”
Veteran presence Hunter Gerschutz is gone as a four-year veteran of the Tiger program, rushing for 921 yards on 98 carries with 11 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 447 yards and five scores when Holgate played in 2020.
Outside of Gerschutz’s departure, the rest of the team returns, led by junior Xavier McCord (6-2, 175) under center. McCord threw two passes in very limited action as a freshman, rushing for 58 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts while catching 14 passes for 298 yards and six scores.
A two-headed attack will look to fill the gap left by Gerschutz as juniors Chris Plotts (6-0, 210, 12 carries, 66 yards, one TD) and Isaac DeLong (one carry, nine yards) will tote the rock for the Tigers.
DeLong will also see time at wide receiver while sophomore Alexavier Alvarez, junior Ezekiel Belmares and freshman Isaac Mendoza will provide targets in the pass game for McCord.
The trenches will be a major key in any success in 2022 for the Tigers as Andrew Tenorio (Jr.) and Ethan Showalter (So.) return as starters on the front line. Freshmen Adon Corser, Holden Hartman and Austin Medina could also see time, along with sophomore Caleb McDougle, a 6-5, 325-pound lettermen from a season ago.
6-1 junior Dylan Boecker will also provide some athleticism as a tackle and tight end option in the Tiger offense.
Defensively, Holgate will look to return to physical football and set the tone, according to Wagner.
“Over the last couple years playing eight-man, the teams that have been successful are the ones that play a physical style of defense,” said the Tiger mentor. “You need to have guys that can make one-on-one open-field tackles, and limit the big plays because, unlike 11-man, you do not have those safeties over the top to help on missed assignments.”
That physicality will be asked of Showalter, Corser and sophomore Jerett Engle from the defensive end positions while McDougle, Medina and sophomore Hunter Soto fill out the trenches.
Boecker (52 tackles, four TFLs in 2020) will be back at linebacker with Plotts (five tackles) and Hartman with DeLong, McCord (15 tackles, three INTs), Alvarez, Belmares, Mendoza and freshman Kaiden Giesige in the mix in the defensive backfield.
After finishing 8-0 in their inaugural eight-man football season, the Tigers came back to earth with a three-loss regular season in 2020 and last season’s aborted campaign. With new energy and faces in Purple and Gold this fall, the hopes of returning to the Northern 8 Football Conference title race are real.
“I believe that we have a very good chance to compete for the title depending on if our guys continue to come and get after it the rest of summer to continuously improve,” noted Wagner. “A lot of people are writing us off automatically because of last year’s issues, but we are coming back with depth and guys that want to be here and do what it takes to win football games.
Holgate will open its campaign with back-to-back road games at Northern 8 newcomer Tri-State Crusaders (Harlan, Ind.) and Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic before a Sept. 10 Saturday home opener against Washtenaw (Mich.). A homecoming game against Stryker on Sept. 30 precedes an Oct. 7 showdown at defending league champion Toledo Christian.
