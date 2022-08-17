WEST UNITY — A return to the win column is among top priorities for Hilltop this fall as a Cadet squad looks to build back up following its second straight winless regular season.
WEST UNITY — A return to the win column is among top priorities for Hilltop this fall as a Cadet squad looks to build back up following its second straight winless regular season.
The Cadets’ last taste of victory came in week eight of the 2019 season with a 47-6 win over Stryker on Oct. 18 of that year as the Red and White have dropped their last 19 contests.
For head coach Nate Massie, the sixth year of his tenure will look to improve on offensive struggles that saw the Cadets score just 34 points in nine contests, including a 14-8 heartbreaker in overtime against New Miami in week four.
Hilltop will have to find its way on the offensive side without its leading yardage-getter with the graduated Wyatt Beltz (59 carries, 297 yards, one TD, 10 receptions, 197 yards, one TD, 17 kick returns, 25.8 yards, one TD).
A trio of candidates will vie for the quarterback job after starters Devin Dempsey (19-of-42, 299 yards, two TDs in first four weeks) and Andyn Haynes (3-of-9, six yards) depart. Branson Heisey returns with the most experience with 16 completions in 69 attempts for 98 yards.
Junior Dalton Bauer (138 rush yards), Tyzon Pelfrey (Sr.) and David Rodriguez (Jr.) could see carries this fall while Brock Kesler (four catches, 74 yards) and Wade Wagner (Jr.) will be targets for whoever claims the starting QB position.
Defensively, Hilltop saw struggles as well in 2021 with opponents averaging nearly 44 points per game against the Cadets. The top tackler from last year’s unit does return in Pelfrey at defensive end with 30.5 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss, the latter a team-best. Rodriguez will likely flank Pelfrey while 6-4, 260-pound junior Colton Wood joins the mix, along with senior Dylan Eisel and junior Aiden Terrill.
The back end of the Cadet defense will rely on plays from junior safety Anthony Eckenrode as Heisey and Kesler vie for starting time. Bauer brings back 36.5 tackles from last season to one of the linebacker spots in the team’s 4-2-5 defensive scheme.
Hilltop’s season will open at a neutral site for the second straight year.The Cadets will face Springfield Catholic Central in a Saturday noon contest at Van Wert’s Eggerss Stadium.
North Baltimore also visits West Unity in non-conference play with first-year program North Central adding to the slate in week eight.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.