WAUSEON — Throwing the football, and then throwing it some more was the name of the game for Wauseon in 2021 and that is not expected to change in the new year amidst a bevy of returning talent from their high-powered offense that averaged 27 points per game a year ago.
It was an offense that helped lead the Indians to a 8-4, 5-2 NWOAL record, a third-place league finish and a playoff win in Divison IV.
Elijah McLeod led the way going 215-of-328 through the air for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in a sophomore campaign that saw him garner second-team all-NWOAL and all-distrct honors at the signal caller position.
His leading receiver, however, is gone as Jonas Tester put up 70 catches for 955 yards and eight touchdowns en route to a first-team all-NWOAL and honorable mention all-Ohio selection.
But with a passing offense this prolific, there will of course still be big returners as both Jude Armstrong (76 catches, 791 yards, 6 touchdowns) and Sam Smith (36 catches, 727 yards, 20.2 y/c, 8 touchdowns) both return for their senior campaigns.
“Our passing game is always going to be our strength. We have a lot of confidence in all of our wide receivers and quarterbacks,” fourth-year head coach Shawn Moore said.
Even with all the passing, the running game was somewhat effective too as Bryson Stump picked up a second team all-NWOAL moniker with 464 yards on 84 carries and seven touchdowns.
Stump departs from the offense though as well and it will be up to Logan Carroll, who carried the ball 30 times for 200 yards and three touchdowns in 2021 to pick up the slack.
The offensive line is where the biggest losses come, as Matthew Shaw, second-team all-NWOAL offensive linemen Tucker Dulaney, Kyle Moore and Chase Santiago as well as Teren Garcia all depart leaving the Indians with minimal experience in the trenches.
“We need to solidify our offensive line to give our quarterback time to get the ball to our athletes in space, and increase our production in the running game,” Moore said. “Giving the quarterback time to go through progressions to find the open wide receiver is always a concern.”
Chance Snow and Aiden Leininger each return with some experience on the offensive line but the rest of the spots will be left up to newcomers to fill.
The losses in the trenches will also be felt on the opposite side of the ball as well.
Shaw was a first team all-NWOAL and honorable mention all-Ohio defensive lineman after grabbing 35 tackles, second on the team in sacks with four and third in tackles for loss with 11. Garcia (HM all-NWOAL, 57 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 9 TFL) and Dulaney (47 tackles, 2 sacks, 9 TFL) were also big parts of the defensive line that are lost.
Cornerback Tester (97 tackles, 11 TFL) and linebacker Stump (81 tackles, 9 TFL) were the top two tacklers for the Indians a year ago and they are both lost but like the offense, the defense will still bring back plenty of big hitters.
Carroll was the third-leading tackler at a linebacker with 79 tackles and also led the team in tackles for loss with 19.5. Justin Duncan, an honorable mention pick on the defensive line was fourth on the team in tackles (63), led the team in sacks (7) and was second on the team in tackles for loss (17). Linebacker Zaidan Kessler (HM all-NWOAL, 63 tackles, 8 TFL) and defensive lineman Snow (HM all-NWOAL, 38 tackles, 10.5 TFL) will also be big returning parts to the defense.
Armstrong (first team all-NWOAL, HM all-state, 5 interceptions, 33 tackles) and Smith (20 tackles) will man the corner positions. Ethan Borton (34 tackles, 2 interceptions) will return at a safety.
“Our defensive backs are all solid across the board allowing us to limit the opposing passing attack,” Moore said. “Putting pressure on the quarterbacks and staying gap sound up front will be our biggest challenge this year.”
Wauseon will kick off their season at home against Fairview before traveling to Tinora and week two and then coming back home for a date with Napoleon in week three. They’ll open up the NWOAL season with a crucial home tilt against Liberty Center in week four.
