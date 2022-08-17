HICKSVILLE — After a stumble a season ago in a perennially-consistent run under head coach Lucas Smith, Hicksville will look to bounce back in 2022 and rejoin respectability in the Green Meadows Conference.
The 2021 campaign marked a low point in Smith’s 14 seasons patrolling the Aces’ sideline as Hicksville one just one game in 10 outings a year ago. Defense was a major culprit in the team’s struggles as the Aces allowed at least 41 points in eight of their 10 contests, with only a 22-20 win at Paulding and a 14-12 heartbreaker at Fairview staying under that mark.
Those struggles a year ago may turn into growing pains as seven offensive and eight defensive starters are back from a team that graduated just five seniors.
“2021 was the roughest year we have had since I’ve been at Hicksville,” admitted Smith, who enters year 15 with Hicksville just seven victories away from 100 for his career. “We didn’t reach our full potential and should have competed better and maybe have won one or two extra games. 2021 taught us a lot of tough lessons. We’ve analyzed where we are falling short and are trying to do what we can as a coaching staff to get more kids to play and to create more leaders on and off the field.”
The Aces’ offense will look different as the team kicks off the 2022 campaign as 2021 starting QB Aaron Klima (124-of-271, 1,679 yards, 10 TDs, 14 INTs) will transition to wide receiver as top targets Jackson Bergman (three-year letterman, first team all-GMC and all-district, honorable mention all-Ohio, 37 catches, 613 yards, four TDs, 46 carries 165 yards, one TD) and Kyler Baird (four-year letterman, honorable mention all-GMC, 46 catches, 591 yards, five TDs) depart, along with trench staples Cade White (honorable mention all-GMC) and Travis Stoffer, both three-year lettermen.
Taking Klima’s place under center will be senior Brody Balser (25 catches, 217 yards, 44 carries, 137 yards, two TDs), moving up from tailback to call signals in his final varsity season. Junior George Green and senior Gabe Rodriguez will handle ballcarrying duties with Klima and sophomores Brandt Langham and Zack Schooley split out wide at the receiver spots.
With White and Stoffer departing, seniors Alex Gordon and Nolan Methvin will bring veteran leadership to the front five for the Ace offense, joined by juniors David Taylor and Carl Ruppert with two letters apiece, and sophomore Nick Wisecup.
“Our backfield is as strong as it’s been in a while,” lauded Smith. “We will be physical up front and we have some height with one of our receivers (6-6 Klima) and speed with the others. We will need to be able to take what the defense is giving us and maximize our strengths while hiding our weaknesses.”
Depth will be a concern for the Aces with a listed roster of 36 players.
The Aces’ 4-3 defensive scheme will keep some continuity, especially in the front seven, as Ruppert, Gordon, Green (48 tackles) and Methvin will mix up in the defensive line rotation, along with senior Oscar Camacho and Lincoln Yoder, as the Red and Black fill a hole left by a first-team all-GMC caliber season from Bergman (67 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven TFLs) a season ago.
Klima, Rodriguez (55 tackles, two TFLs) and Taylor (42 tackles) will man the linebacker spots for Hicksville while Balser and Langham are joined by senior JR Mendoza and junior Caden Steffel (43 tackles, one INT) in the defensive backfield.
A point of emphasis will be improving special teams in 2022 as Oscar Camacho will handle both kicking and punting duties this fall.
With a bevy of players with some experience from last season’s trials, leadership will be a key cog in the road to improvement this fall for Smith’s squad.
“Leadership will be key, which starts with me and then each of my assistants needs to be the ‘head coach’ of their position group,” explained the longtime Ace mentor. “Then we need a player from each position group to become the coach in the locker room, on the practice field and then on the game field. The staff and players need to take full ownership and consistently look for ways to get better.”
The non-league slate remains the same from 2021, a rugged three-game stretch against three teams that all made the Division VII Region 26 postseason ago and finished at least 6-5. Trips to Patrick Henry and Edon bookend anannual tilt with Crestview in week two before league title contender and Route 49 rival Antwerp hosts the Aces to kick off Green Meadows Conference play. Hicksville will play three of its final four games at home, capped by county tilts against Fairview and Tinora.
“I think the GMC will be solid,” noted Smith. “Tinora is always good, Wayne Trace brings back a loaded roster and both Antwerp and Ayersville bring back a solid crew. We will have to play as one united team with all 11 guys doing their job in order for us to compete every night.”
