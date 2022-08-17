SHERWOOD — Fairview football went 3-7 last year, narrowly missing out on the 16-team playoffs and snapping a streak of five seasons of .500 or better football in Sherwood.
And now the Apaches hope to get back on track with their third coach in as many years in Jon McCord, who comes from a successful coaching family.
McCord’s dad Craig McCord compiled a 209-80-2 record in 27 seasons at the helm of the Pilots and Jon has followed in his footsteps playing football at Ayersville and then as an assistant at multiple stops including the Pilots, Iona College, Defiance College and most recently Fairview, where McCord has been an assistant for the last eight seasons.
Now he’ll take over his first head coaching job as he looks to revitalize a Fairview program that took a sizeable step back after Doug Rakes’ retirement and a 2020 season that saw a 9-1 season and a regional finals loss to Columbus Grove. Craig McCord is also on the coaching staff as the quarterbacks coach and special team’s coordinator
“We did not reach our full potential as a team. There were injuries early on forcing us to play some inexperienced players in some key positions,” McCord said of the 3-7 Apaches in 2021. “I think the team had a difficult time adjusting to the new offensive scheme and combined with the fact we had graduated very talented seniors the previous two years put a lot of pressure on the team to continue to perform at that level.”
Fairview once again will have to replace a sizeable senior class as 10 seniors from last year’s team have departed including starting quarterback Brady Karzynow (99-199, 50%, 1005 yards, 6 touchdowns, 13 interceptions) and five players in Zeplyn Bowers, Ethan Grant, Easton Kime, Evan Sayler and Dakota Shaffer who all saw time on the offensive and defensive lines.
Leading rusher Keaton Singer (111 carries, 471 yards, 6 touchdowns) and leader in receptions and receiving touchdowns Weston Mimic (29 catches, 240 yards, 4 touchdowns) also depart as well. Karzynow was the second-leading rusher on the team with 100 carries for 360 yards and three touchdowns.
Though those losses will be tough to replace, there is still some talent left in the cupboard for Fairview and McCord to work with.
They’ll get their two of their receivers in seniors Jeff Smith (25 receptions, 306 yards, 1 touchdwon) and D’Andre Hastings (24 receptions, 306 yards, 1 touchdown) back as well as, four-year letterwinner Jackson Grine who will start on both the offensive and defensive lines.
Breaven Williams will get the nod at the quarterback position to start the year leading a pro style offense for the Apaches. He threw four passes a year ago completing just one for 20 yards. The inexperience at that position as well as the offensive line will be the early concerns for the Apaches.
“A lack of varsity experience at the quarterback position and the development of the offensive line early in the season will be the biggest challenges to us this season,” McCord said.
Dylan Gebers is poised to take over the lead rusher position as he was the team’s third leading rusher a year ago carrying the ball 35 times for 74 yards. Brent Grine and Damien Mesis will also be in the mix in the backfield.
As for the offensive line, Jackson Grine will take one of the tackle spots but the rest are up for grabs with Quinton Smith, Klayton Boland and Austin Gates all competing for time at the other tackle position, Boland, Gates and Cash King potentially filling the guard sports and Boland and Jonathan Yagel competing for time at center.
“We have some offensive lineman that will return with experience so that should help as well as a running back returning who had a solid year toting the ball for us,” McCord said. “We have speed and athleticism with our receivers so we need to utilize their strengths as much as possible while not forcing the ball.”
As for the defense the Apaches will play a 3-4 and use their outside linebackers as their ends. Eight of their top nine tacklers from a season ago all depart due to graduation.
Gerber is the lone leading tackler returning and was second on the team a year ago at a linebacker position securing 69 tackles on the season. Karzynow, who played in the defensive backfield, was the leading tackler at 82 stops and he departs.
Jackson Grine will plug up a spot in the middle for the Apaches while a host of new faces will compete for jobs in the front seven.
Hastings (29 tackles, 1 interception) and Jeff Smith (27 tackles, 2 interceptions) will both be back in the secondary.
“With most of our front seven graduating we will need to build up our defensive front this season,” McCord said. “But we return some experience at linebacker and our secondary which should help in preventing the big play in the passing game.”
Allowing that big play in the passing game is a lot of what troubled the Apaches last season on defense and McCord hopes to correct that this season.
“Elminating the big play while trying to create turnovers will be key for us on defense this year.” McCord said. “The big play hurt us last year especially on third down. The front seven will have to hold up in order for us to be successful.”
That passing defense will be tested in week one as the Apaches will travel to Wauseon to take on what should be a high-flying passing attack for the Indians once again. Leipsic and Bryan wrap up their non-conference schedule and they’ll get defending Green Meadows Conference champs Tinora to open up league play in week four.
