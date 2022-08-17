It was yet another successful campaign for Tinora football in 2021 as the Rams posted their third-straight winning season and reclaimed the Green Meadows Conference title for the first time since 2015.
After losing to Liberty Center in their home opener on a field goal as time expired, the Rams rattled off 12-straight victories before being ousted by eventual Division VI state champions Carey in the state playoffs.
But 2022 will bring new challenges for the Rams as they are tasked with replacing a couple of key leaders to their success a year ago and mixing those newcomers in with a sizeable pool of returning talent.
They’ll also have to do it in a loaded Division V, Region 18 where 19 teams who qualified for the 16-team playoff a year ago will reside along with four state final four qualifiers.
The most glaring holes on offense will be left by the departure of their signal caller and team leader Nolan Schafer (81-122, 1,171 yards, 11 touchdowns, 4 interceptions) as well as their top two rushers from an offense a year ago that averaged 33 points per game overall and 40 points per game inside the GMC.
One-thousand yard rusher and all-Ohio running back K.P. Delarber departs due to graduation after leading the team in yards (1,038), carries (156) and rushing touchdowns (17) a year ago. Their second-leading rusher Christian Commisso was just a junior but made the decision to transfer to Defiance this year where he will play for the Bulldogs. Commisso put up 576 yards on 96 carries and six touchdowns in his junior season.
But even with those big losses there are still players coming back that have significant experience in the backfield. Brandon Edwards was third on the team with 463 yards on 50 carries and eight touchdowns a year ago while Cole Anders carried the ball 34 times for 229 yards and four touchdowns.
Both guys will see their carry count increase and as a result, the Rams will most likely look to get both of them, who have good outside speed, in space this season.
“Our team speed will be a big advantage for us this season,” Tinora head coach Kenny Krouse, who is entering his 25th season at the helm of the Rams, said.
As for the wide receiver position, the biggest threat from a year ago in Cole Commisso is gone via graduation after he led the team with 42 catches for 590 yards and five touchdowns. The next leading reception getter was Anders with 11.
Grady Gustwiler will presumably take the reigns as the top wideout this season as he had limited time but made the most of his opportunities reigning in seven catches for 195 yards and four touchdowns to be second on the team in receiving.
The offensive line will lose two pillars to the Rams’ success running the ball last season and Baeden Hancock and honorable mention all-Ohio offensive lineman Eeric Bohn both depart. But all is not last as they will return an honorable mention all-Ohio pick in Javen Gaines (Sr., 6-0, 270) to the line along with starters Jacob Guisinger (Sr., 5-10, 195) and Cam Urivez (Jr., 5-10, 175) in what should still be a stout offensive line.
As for the defense the biggest hole is obviously Hancock who was a first team all-Ohio pick on the defensive line last year after racking up 54 tackles and two sacks a season ago. Cole Commisso, who earned an honorable mention all-Ohio selection as a defensive back last year with 50 tackles, seven tipped passes and four interceptions also depart as do his brother Christian (61 tackles) and defensive back Delarber (61 tackles, 7 tipped passes).
Although those are some key leaders lost, plenty of talent still returns. Their top five tacklers all return including a talented group of junior linebackers that were the top three tacklers a season ago in Gustwiler (80 tackles, 3 sacks), Brayden Roesti (75 tackles, 2 sacks) and Joey Guisinger (72 tackles, 1.5 sacks). Both Dallas Dachenhaus (68 tackles, 2 sackes) and Gaines (67 tackles, 5.5 sacks) will both wreak havoc on the defensive line.
“We return all of our linebackers this season so we expect them to be a big part of our defense,” Krouse said of his linebackers who helped the defense hold opponents to just 10 points per game.
In the defensive backfield Edwards returns after a stellar year in which he recorded 39 tackles, seven tipped passes and two interceptions, both of which went for touchdowns. Gavin Eckert was the most active in that secondary as he led the group with 59 tackles, 10 tipped passes, and four interceptions. Anders (15 tackles), Kadyn Razdik and Cole Sweinhagen will also feature in that secondary too.
Tinora will begin their season on the road against a familiar foe in rival Liberty Center as the Rams look to avenge their only loss outside of their playoff loss to eventual state champions Carey. Then they’ll be back home for a date against Wauseon before wrapping the non-conference up with a trip to Lima Central Catholic. Their three non-league fores combined for a record of 30-10 last season.
They’ll open up the GMC season with back-to-back home contests against Fairview and Antwerp.
