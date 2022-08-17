METAMORA — A complete restart will be in order for Evergreen football in 2022 as the Vikings look to push past a season that saw them go just 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the NWOAL.
The restart will begin at the top with the Evan Karchner coming in to take over the head job. Karchner is a 2012 graduate of Maumee High School where he was a two-time all-Ohio linebacker and ultimately went on to play football at Bowling Green State University. After his playing time there he saw assistant coaching stints with BGSU, Wake Forest and Youngstown State. Most recently he was the defensive coordinator at Eastwood, helping the Eagles to a 17-5 record over two seasons.
Now, he’ll take over the Evergreen job where he is embracing the restart of a program that he believes has a lot of potential.
“Since we are a new staff, we are not labeling anyone a starter until our first game. Everyone gets a clean slate and a chance to compete for a spot. With our program, we are starting over fresh with having three new systems in place,” Karchner said.
Clean slate or not, the quarterback position will need replaced as honorable mention all-NWOAL pick Payton Boucher departs due to graduation. Landen Vance, a second-team all-NWOAL wide receiver will also depart along with two offensive lineman including honorable mention all-NWOAL tackle Cody Sheller and three-year letterman Ashton Sayers.
Outside of that everyone from last year’s Viking offense returns. The most notable of which are honorable mention all-NWOAL pick at running back Conner Hewson and honorable mention all-NWOAL receiver Riley Dunbar. Sam Worline will return at center as an honorable mention pick from a year ago.
“We like to have a well-rounded offense that can effectively run and throw the ball. We want to protect the ball on every down. We want to be able to stress defenses in ways that become problems for them and put our kids in positions to win,” Karchner said.
On the defensive side of the ball, Boucher will be a big loss in the defensive backfield as he earned a second-team all-NWOAL nod last season. Sheller and Vance are lost off the defensive line and Sayers is a loss at linebacker.
But returning are is a skilled cast that includes two honorable mention all-NWOAL picks at linebacker in juniors Hunter Vaculik and Grant Richardson as well as a second-team all-NWOAL pick at defensive tackle in junior Diesil Stoykoff.
“We want to effectively stop the run and defend the pass on every down. We want to be a sound defense who can disengage blocks and tackle well. We want to make offenses earn everything. Our goal is to make it difficult for offenses to move the ball on us,” Karchner said.
Evergreen’s non-conference looks the same as it did a year ago starting off on the road with North Baltimore on August 19 and then following that with Montpelier and Ottawa Hills. They’ll open the NWOAL season at home against Delta in week four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.