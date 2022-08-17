EDGERTON — With 10 starters back on offense and 11 starters returning on defense, talent and experience will not be in short supply in Brody Flegal’s third season guiding the Edgerton football program.
After finishing with a winning record in 2020, Edgerton entered the home stretch of 2021 with a 4-3 record but dropped its final three contests to fall out of playoff contention. That, coupled with a pair of close losses that likely would have gotten the athletic Bulldogs in the postseason, will serve as fuel to the fire for the Maroon and Gold this fall.
“We learned from our 2021 season and we return experience on both sides of the football,” explained Flegal, an Edgerton grad. “We had some tough games and some close losses last season. Some of our players experienced the varsity field for the first time. We need to be more consistent this year compared to 2021.”
Senior Corey Everetts proved himself as one of the top players in the Green Meadows Conference with a multifaceted offensive game (102-of-167, 1,405 yards, 19 TDs, six INTs, 175 carries, 873 yards, 13 TDs) that earned him a second-team all-league nod while tallying 64.5 tackles and three interceptions to earn first team all-GMC and honorable mention all-district accolades at defensive back.
Though Flegal has transitioned the program from its tight-formation smashmouth attack to more of a spread offense, the Bulldogs’ rushing roots haven’t gone away and Edgerton will use a deep backfield of returners to set the tone on the ground. Behind Everetts’ team-high yardage are senior backs Warren Nichols (92 carries, 457 yards, five TDs) and Quentin Blue (51 attempts, 301 yards) to pound the rock. Nichols’ effort put him on the all-GMC second team offense with Everetts.
Aiding their cause are four returners on the offensive line in seniors Cooper Everetts, Blake Flower, Justin Huffman and Ray Pelz and junior Elijah Martin.
If teams load the box against the Bulldogs, Everetts will have a cast of characters to toss to in his top three receivers returning. Senior Kadyn Picillo (honorable mention all-GMC) caught 35 passes for a team-best 615 yards and nine TDs and returns as well as junior Carter Herman (team-high 37 catches, 552 yards, six TDs) and senior Riley Kollar.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were susceptible to the big play, allowing 28.6 points per contest, but also forced 19 takeaways in their 10 games.
“Tackling is always a concern each year,” said Flegal. “We return a lot of experience on defense, especially in the secondary and interior … Our overall speed on defense should be improved after the experience we bring back.”
Everetts will look to anchor the back end of the defense from his safety spot in his fourth lettering season. Joining Everetts in the defensive backfield are returning seniors Blue (56 tackles, two INT, Herman (13 tackles) and Picillo (31.5 tackles, two INTs). With experience on the back end, the front seven of the Edgerton defense will look to shine with second team all-GMC defensive tackle Ray Pelz in the mix, flanked by Cooper Everetts (nine tackles, three TFLs) and Isaiah Fry (8.5 tackles) with Nichols (60.5 tackles, two sacks, 13 TFLs, second team all-GMC, honorable mention all-district) pacing a linebacking corps with senior Blake Flower (33 tackles, three sacks, seven TFLs) and sophomore Joel Walkup (23 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2.5 TFLs).
Corey Everetts will be leaned on in the third facet of football, special teams, after averaging 34.3 yards per punt. The Bulldog senior is also in the mix for the place kicking position with freshman Parker Elden.
“The GMC is always competitive each year,” noted Flegal. “The top two teams last year, Tinora and Antwerp, return players and will be tough league opponents. Every GMC team should be improved from last year. We expect to compete each year in the GMC.”
In a GMC recently owned by Tinora and Fairview, the Bulldogs have a drive to regain league supremacy for the fifth time in school history and the first time since 2018. Edgerton will open league play with a trip to Wayne Trace and will take on last year’s GMC top-two in Tinora and Antwerp in the final two weeks of the regular season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.