DELTA — 2021 was a year of sustained growth for the Delta football program as they qualified for the 16-team playoffs a year after going 4-4 in the COVID-ravaged 2020 season and just two years after an 0-10 campaign in 2019.
And with a core group of seniors returning in 2022, the Panthers are hoping to find themselves in the playoffs once again. This year though, it will have to come in Division V as last year they were the number 16 seed in Division VI.
The 14-man senior class will carry this team in Nate Ruple’s eighth season at the helm of the program but one big piece missing will be running back and linebacker Joshua Tresnan-Reighard.
Tresnan-Reighard was a first-team all-NWOAL pick at both running back and linebacker last season. But even with that huge loss in the backfield, the Panthers still return two all-NWOAL running backs to the backfield this season.
Jerremiah Wolford and Bryar Knapp were both huge parts of the Delta offense a year ago with Wolford coming second on the team with 110 carries for 587 yards, six touchdowns and earning second-team all-NWOAL distinction at running back. Knapp carried the ball 66 times for 425 yards and four touchdowns and was also a receiving threat with 13 catches for 167 and two touchdowns. He was an honorable mention pick all-NWOAL pick in the backfield.
Returning on the offensive line will be seniors Connor Bates (6-3, 220 pounds) and Luke Schlatter (6-2, 215 pounds) as well as junior Landon Griesinger (6-1, 260 pounds).
At quarterback James Ruple will return for his senior season and attempt to keep defenses honest in the Wing-T. He was 35-for-89 (39%) for 494 yards and six touchdowns.
“A core group of players with varsity experience return on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball,” Delta head coach Nate Ruple said. “We will need to work to build depth on the offensive line and may need to rely on some younger players as key contributors at some positions.”
On the defensive side of the ball multiple key pieces return including second-team all-NWOAL defensive back Ruple, who record 39 tackles and three interceptions a year ago.
Seniors Ethan Funk (48 tackles, 1 sack, 3 TFL) and Holden Barnes (49 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 TFL), as well as junior Maverick Mercer (40 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 TFL) all return as honorable mention all-NWOAL picks on the defensive line from a year ago. Mercer and Barnes will play on the ends.
“Delta looks to continue to improve as a progam in 2022. Team cohesion, leadership and avoiding major injuries will be the keys for success this season. We’ll need to be playing our best each Friday night as the NWOAL should again be extremely competitive from week to week,” Ruple said.
