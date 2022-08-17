Year one of the Travis Cooper era in Defiance saw flashes of optimism, rocky moments at times but an overall shift in the program’s mentality in the former Bulldog assistant’s return to Palmer Drive.
The Bulldogs bounced back from back-to-back losses to rival Napoleon with a gritty 7-0 win in week one, showed competitiveness and a stinginess on defense in close losses to Lima Shawnee, Elida and Lima Bath en route to a 3-7 campaign (2-7 WBL).
With that in their back pocket, the Bulldogs will look to make the leap from scrappy underdog to eventual contender in year two, but will have to do so with a defensive unit returning just one starter and 13 returning lettermen overall.
“I think we’ve got to find a way to finish games with consistency,” said Cooper, whose squad shook off a stretch in the first two weeks of league play where they allowed 111 points by allowing 76 points over the next five weeks. “When we’re in those one-possession games in the late goings, we need to find guys to step up and make the play to seal the deal. This year’s team is really young, we’re starting a lot of sophomores and juniors and trying to get those kids up to speed on varsity football and the speed, strength and power you see in the WBL is our main focus.”
Cooper became the first Defiance coach since Jerry Buti in 1990 and Rex Burke in 1952 to defeat Napoleon in their first season as head coach, injecting some confidence into a program that has struggled as of late (13-57 from 2014-20).
To take that next step, the Bulldogs will need more than just confidence and energy.
“Some of the close games we’ve lost the last few years, there were winnable games and instead of finding ways to win games, we’d find ways to lose or not finish it out strong,” explained Cooper.
After getting more playing time in the final few weeks of the regular season as a freshman, 6-1 sophomore Brez Zipfel will lean into the role as full-time starter after completing 34-of-57 passes for 321 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Zipfel will get tutelage in the passing arts with a new addition to the DHS coaching staff in former Fairview head coach and DHS passing game coordinator/QB coach Doug Rakes.
Senior Gavin Miller, who completed 41-of-80 passes for 453 yards and three scores while rushing for 268 yards and two TDs, will remain on the offensive side as a senior, transitioning to a pass-catching role at tight end.
The offensive unit as a whole enters the season with more continuity as six starters are back. Highlighting that group is a backfield that had multiple young faces gain experience in a rugged Western Buckeye League slate at an early age. Junior Brogan Castillo and sophomore Anthony Wilder took charge of ball-carrying opportunities as a sophomore and freshman, respectively. Castillo, a 6-1, 179-pound bruiser, rushed for 403 yards and three TDs on 87 carries while Wilder tallied 402 yards and four scores, including a 149-yard, three TD showing in the Bulldogs’ 47-14 win at Kenton for the largest margin of victory by Defiance since 2011.
A new face will also potentially play a role on the offensive side as all-Green Meadows Conference linebacker Christian Commisso transferred to Defiance in the spring from Tinora and competed with the Bulldog baseball team. Now a senior on the football team this fall, the 6-2, 225-pounder averaged six yards a carry with 576 yards and six TDs on the ground for the Rams while catching eight passes for 116 yards. Along with a starting linebacker spot, Commisso will likely see time at both tight end and fullback on the DHS offense.
“They’ve been really darn good (in both scrimmages),” said Cooper of the backfield’s surprise showing and promise for 2022. “We’re going to lean a lot on them, and with Christian to help with an inexperienced offensive line. We’re looking to Brez to take that next step forward at QB and we’re hoping he can be that calm within the storm.”
Top receivers Drew Kellermyer (28 catches, 336 yards, three TDs, 104 rush yards, two TDs) and Kam’Ron Rivera (22 catches, 188 yards) depart, leaving senior Brian Phillips (six catches, 71 yards) and Wilder (six catches, 66 yards, one TD) as the top returning pass-catchers.
Juniors Andrew Irizarry and Antonio Lopez will also see time out wide, along with senior Jackson Walter.
Up front, however, will be where things get dicey as four starters depart from the offensive line in Alex Hoeffel, Keagen Villarreal, Braeton Morris and honorable mention all-WBL and second team all-district center Dawson Hornish.
Junior Caden Allman will take on more of the leadership role in the front-five as a starting guard. Sophomore Steven Hoffman and senior Caden Hazelton will be in the mix to start at center with sophomore Romeo Valle at the other guard. Juniors Matt Arreola and Luke Walz will see time at tackle, along with senior Karson Hoffman.
“Offensively, the biggest thing is when we get opportunities, we’ve got to capitalize,” noted Cooper. “We need to give the offensive line time to gel as a unit and become a cohesive group. I think every day we’re starting to get there but our skill guys are going to have to make plays.”
Defensively, Defiance forced 10 turnovers as a unit last season for a minus-17 turnover margin. All but senior Brian Phillips depart from last year’s starting unit, one which included a pair of honorable mention WBL and Division III district picks in linebacker Dom Tracy (team-high 75.5 tackles, five TFL, 1.5 sacks) and defensive tackle Keagan Villarreal (27.5 tackles, eight TFLs, 1.5 sacks).
The linebacking corps was also hit hard as Alex Hoeffel’s helm of the group ended via graduation following a senior campaign that saw the senior tally 74 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and three sacks while recovering a fumble for a touchdown and earn honorable mention all-Ohio status before heading to Defiance College this fall.
Kellermyer (32.5 tackles, three sacks) and Wade Liffick also departed the unit with senior Gavino Gomez returning with more chances at playing time. Gomez will be a contributor to the DHS defense after missing 2021 with injury while Gavin Miller will be in the mix at both defensive end and outside linebacker for the Bulldog defense. Wilder and Castillo will bring physicality to the unit as well.
“There’s no doubt about it, we have to rediscover the heartbeat of what our defense is built around,” said Cooper. “It’s the perfect time for a move-in like Christian Commisso. He’s a really solid linebacker and that’s where we lost two really good players in Dom Tracy and Alex Hoeffel.”
The boost to the group will come from Commisso, who tallied 61 tackles and four sacks with two tipped passes in for Tinora last season.
Defensive backs Rivera (one INT), Bailey DeTray (65 tackles) and Gavin Hale (45 tackles, one INT, two fumble recoveries) leave from the defensive backfield, leaving players like juniors Antonio Lopez and Garrett Rodenberger to hold up the back end of the defense with the returning Phillips.
Up front, senior stalwart Caden Hazelton (6-1, 350) is back to anchor the defensive line with Rodenberger and Miller on the edges and Allman and Collins joining the fray in the interior trenches.
The graduated Josh Thompson hit 12-of-15 extra points last season and will need to be replaced, likely by either senior Branden Gmutza, a two-time letterman, or senior Viktor Jurcevich. Noah Gomez saw time as punter for the Bulldogs as a freshman (31 punts, 28.7 yards per punt), though junior Grant Rodenberger could also vie for the job.
The Bulldogs’ top returner in DeTray (21 kick returns, 18.1 yards per return) is gone, with the corps of Lopez, Phillips and Wilder in the mix to return kicks.
Overall, the hunger to improve is the major force for the Bulldogs this fall as 35 of the roster’s 61 listed players are either freshmen or sophomores (13 juniors, 13 seniors). The Bulldogs have not made the postseason in nearly a decade, not counting the 2020 playoffs, but wins in even two of the three narrow losses to Elida, Shawnee and Bath (lost by 17 combined points) could have vaulted the Bulldogs into the top 16 in Division III Region 10.
Though postseason berths and league contention aren’t the primary focus just yet, building the confidence to hang with the WBL’s big names is the next major step.
“We’ve got to embrace that underdog role, there’s no doubt about it,” said Cooper of the Bulldogs’ mindset entering 2022. “We’re going to be an underdog in a lot of our games in this league, that’s just the way it happens when you haven’t had a lot of wins in recent years. These kids know the work we’re putting in, they know our staff is busting their tails to put kids in a position to succeed.
“We need to not let the past dictate our future. It’s a new season, a new group of kids and ultimately I’m pleased that the guys that have chosen to be Defiance players, they’re doing things the way Defiance football players should.”
The 2022 campaign will start off with plenty of festivities as the 100th meeting all-time against rival Napoleon in week one as Defiance eyes its first consecutive win against the Wildcats since 2000-01.
The Bulldogs will play three of their first four games on the road with a home tilt against St. Marys ahead of trips to Van Wert and Lima Shawnee. Homecoming falls on Sept. 23 in a week six collision with Elida before a Senior Night home finale in week nine against Ottawa-Glandorf.
