BRYAN — Bryan turned to a smashmouth rushing attack in 2021 to compete in a rugged schedule.
The good news was that running back Korbin Shepherd banged and bruised his way to 1,363 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground and the Golden Bears tallied their fifth straight season of .500 or better with a 5-5 finish.
The bad news is that Shepherd departs, along with five other starters from a season ago as Bryan enters its eighth season under the tutelage of head coach Grant Redhead.
Shepherd set school records for touchdowns in a game with six in three quarters against Maumee in week three while also setting new school marks for carries in a game (43) and a season (282) following a week nine win over Swanton. The former carries mark broke a record that had stood since 1965.
Counting out the Bears will come at the opposition’s peril, however, as 12 different players return with starting experience on offense and six on defense to help keep things moving in Williams County.
The offense will be guided by one of two triggermen in junior Jase Kepler and senior Dylan Dominique. Both saw time under center in 2021 with Kepler tallying 899 yards and eight TDs (78-of-112) a year ago while Dominique completed 47-of-84 passes for 623 yards and three scores while rushing for two TDs.
Though Shepherd departs, backup Sam Herold (Jr., 23 carries, 153 yards, one TD) will take on the main running back role, joined by senior Ayden Pelz and junior Aiden Shellenberger. Herold garnered honorable mention all-NWOAL status at receiver a year ago after catching 19 passes for 337 yards and a team-best five TDs.
“We need to be able to sustain drives and score in the red zone,” explained Redhead. “The offensive line should be a strength for us and having two experienced QB’s always helps. We’re replacing an all-league running back so there’s work to be done there.”
Athleticism abounds at the receiver position as Maddox Langenderfer (Jr., 6-1, nine catches, 64 yards), Taysen Deckrosh (Sr.), Drew Hahn (Jr), Brody Devlin (Sr.) and Caleb Fernihough (Sr., 6-1) will provide targets for either QB, along with Carter Dominique at tight end. Honorable mention wideout Trent Wolfe (34 catches, 474 yards, four TDs) and graduated Craig Jackson (18 catches, 140 yards, one TD) will need to be replaced.
The offensive line remains mostly intact with only Owen Phillips departing. Zain Bell (Sr., 6-7, 291, second team all-NWOAL) and Landon Shilling (Sr.) provide some size at the tackle positions, flanking guards Tyler Spisak (Sr., 6-0, 245, honorable mention all-NWOAL) and Parker Vollmer (Sr., second team all-NWOAL) and junior center Raynor Clemens.
The Bears’ defensive unit was tested at times by potent offenses in the NWOAL like Liberty Center, Wauseon and Archbold, but held opponents to 10.8 ppg in its 10 wins.
Standout D-lineman Nick Herold (44 tackles, 4.5 TFL, six sacks, first team all-NWOAL) departs, along with second teamer Connor Brown (42 tackles, two TFL, three sacks, three passes broken up) at defensive end and honorable mention nod Mikey Wolff (68 tackles) at linebacker. However, Pelz’s 2021 campaign (92 tackles, 3.5 TFL, four PBU, one INT) earned him a second-team league nod and will spur the senior into an increased leadership role in his senior season.
Joining Pelz at linebacker will be Sam Herold (77 tackles, 1.5 TFL, two INTs) and Eli Breckler (Sr., 11 tackles) with Deckrosh (24 tackles), Hahn (five tackles), Langenderfer (12 tackles, two PBU) and Karter Brown (Jr., 42 tackles, three sacks, three PBU) manning the secondary in the Bears’ 4-2-5 defensive scheme.
Redhead cited the veteran corps of linebackers as a strength for the Bears this fall as multiple players bring experience to the group, though new faces in the secondary will need to step up into larger roles.
Vollmer (15 tackles), Carter Dominique and Jayden Dennis (So., 33 tackles, 2.5 sacks) will fill out the end spots on the front line with Lane Hurlbert (Sr., five tackles, two TFL) and Conner Wittler (Sr.) looking to disrupt from the interior.
Dylan Dominique will be the player to watch in the special teams arena, handling kicking and punting duties for the Purple and Gold this fall.
Redhead cited Liberty Center and Wauseon as league title contenders heading into a 2022 campaign with a bevy of squads setting hopes high at knocking off reigning NWOAL champion Archbold.
An always-tough matchup with a potent Van Wert squad kicks off the season on the road for the Golden Bears before home clashes with Maumee and Route 127 rival Fairview. Bryan will jump right into the fire when NWOAL play kicks off in week four, traveling to league champion Archbold as part of back-to-back road games to start the slate. One perk for the Bears will see Patrick Henry, Liberty Center and Wauseon all visit Golden Bear Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.