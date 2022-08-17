AYERSVILLE — For just the fourth time in the program’s history, the Ayersville Pilots will enter a football season with a first-year head coach as Andrew Mickey takes the reins on Watson Road.
The former Fairview assistant takes over after Chris Dales’ second stint as Pilot mentor saw the Blue and Gold finish the regular season 6-3 and reach the postseason as a No. 12 seed before falling to Leipsic in a 19-7 first-round matchup.
Now with Mickey donning the main headset and the controls of the program, Ayersville will look to regroup with the losses of six key starters but will have a solid core to build around.
Departing is GMC honorable mention QB Jakob Trevino as a dual threat in the Pilot offense (102-of-180, 1,148 yards, seven TDs, 125 carries, 474 yards, 13 TDs), along with linemen Jacob Stiltner (second team all-GMC) and Rick Sherman, and the receiving trio of Hayden Dales (23 catches, 221 yards, one TD, second team all-GMC), Ike Eiden (26 catches, 340 yards, one TD, honorable mention all-GMC) and Isaac Miler (five catches, 47 yards, one TD).
However, a pillar of the team’s spread run mentality still remains in senior running back Owen Berner, who garnered first-team accolades after rumbling for 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns on 154 carries, including back-to-back games with 222 yards each and five total TDs to cap the regular season against Fairview and Paulding. Berner also caught 19 passes for 225 yards and another score.
Blake Hauenstein and Lucas Fishpaw are in line to replace Trevino under center with veteran experience in the trenches in the form of juniors Ethan Courtaway and Noah Bodi at tackles and junior all-GMC performer Brady Clark back at guard with returning letterman Cade Hanenkrath (Jr.).
Fishpaw saw limited snaps under center in 2021 with five completions in nine attempts for 34 yards and an interception. Hauenstein did not record any attempts but caught 18 passes for 246 yards and four touchdowns.
Mickey’s squad will look to veterans Weston McGuire (six catches, 23 yards, 17 carries, 75 yards, one TD), Fishpaw, and Ray Wolfrum (six catches, 43 yards) at the receiver spots, along with athletic junior Abe DeLano and Tauren Knueven.
“I think our group will be good at running the football,” explained Mickey. “A good running back returning and some starters up front should be a strength of the team. We are replacing a lot in the passing game, (Jakob) Trevino was dangerous with the ball in his hands and we are losing some good receivers.”
Mickey also cited depth as a concern for the Pilots as the roster of 33 players will play a role in keeping reserves at important positions and reducing margin for error in the injury game.
Hauenstein (48 tackles, one forced fumble, one INT) and Hanenkrath (55 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble) will return as ends in the Pilots’ 3-4 defensive scheme while Clark (76 tackles, one TD, second team all-GMC), Bodi, Courtaway (four tackles, one sack), Trenton Florence (18 tackles, one sack) and Nickolas Caryer will rotate in the interior.
Berner and McGuire will anchor the defensive unit as multi-year starters at linebacker. Berner coupled his first team all-league season at running back with a first team league nod at linebacker after tallying 103 tackles and two interceptions. McGuire added 47 tackles and a pick in his junior season.
With Dales departing the secondary after tallying 48 tackles, a sack and an interception in a second team all-GMC campaign, Wolfrum (14 tackles), Fishpaw and Knueven will be looked to for key minutes at cornerback. DeLano and junior Leo Barraza will patrol at safety.
“We have lost a lot in the secondary, so that is an unknown,” explained Mickey. “I don’t like to call it a ‘concern’ but that is an area we are not sure who will play. We do have stout linebackers returning, however.
“The key for us is going to be stopping the run, first and foremost. We need to get teams off the field when we have the opportunity, whether that’s from a third down situation or an opportunity to secure a turnover.”
Special teams is a work in progress for the Pilots as Hauenstein will return to handle punting duties (eight kicks, 28.4 average yardage) but the work of graduated place kicker Bradley Young (2-for-4 field goals, 27-for-32 PATs) will need to be replaced.
Three of the first four games of the Mickey era will come in friendly confines as Delta and Delphos Jefferson visit Craig McCord Field before a trip to Bluffton to round out non-league play and a home tilt with Paulding to open Green Meadows Conference action.
The Victory Bell will be on the line in week seven with a trip to Coressel Stadium against defending league champion Tinora while the Pilots visit county rival Hicksville in week six and cap the regular season at Fairview.
“Tinora not only has a lot coming back but they’re also the defending league champs so the league really runs through them,” said Mickey. “Antwerp has been improving for a long time now, maybe it is their turn to take the top spot. After that, any number of teams can be contenders this season. Hopefully we can be in the mix for the league title and win some ballgames.”
