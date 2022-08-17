August 19
Defiance at Napoleon
Delta at Ayersville
Tinora at Liberty Center
Fairview at Wauseon
Hicksville at Patrick Henry
Antwerp at Montpelier
Paulding at Arlington
Wayne Trace at Fort Recovery
Edgerton at Edon
Genoa at Archbold
Bryan at Van Wert
Evergreen at North Baltimore
Rossford at Swanton
Woodmore at North Central
Eastwood at Ottawa-Glandorf
August 20
Hilltop vs. Springfield Catholic Central at Van Wert, Noon
August 26
St. Marys at Defiance
Delphos Jefferson at Ayersville
Wauseon at Tinora
Leipsic at Fairview
Crestview at Hicksville
Edon at Antwerp
Spencerville at Paulding
Patrick Henry at Wayne Trace
Hilltop at Edgerton
Napoleon at Liberty Center
Archbold at St. Henry
Maumee at Bryan
Cardinal Stritch at Delta
Montpelier at Evergreen
Swanton at Ottawa Hills
North Central at Parkway
Ottawa-Glandorf at Wapakoneta
8-man Football
North Adams-Jerome (Mich.) at Stryker
August 27
8-man Football
Holgate at Harlan (Ind.) Tri-State Crusaders
September 2
Defiance at Van Wert
Ayersville at Bluffton
Fairview at Bryan
Hicksville at Edon
Hilltop at Antwerp
Delta at Paulding
Wayne Trace at Crestview
Montpelier at Edgerton
Napoleon at Wauseon
Lake at Archbold
Evergreen at Ottawa Hills
Liberty Center at Otsego
Patrick Henry at Columbus Grove
Swanton at Toledo Rogers
North Central at Fremont (Ind.)
Elida at Ottawa-Glandorf
8-man Football
Morenci (Mich.) at Stryker
September 3
Tinora at Lima Central Catholic
8-man Football
Holgate at Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic
September 9
Defiance at Lima Shawnee
Paulding at Ayersville
Fairview at Tinora
Hicksville at Antwerp
Edgerton at Wayne Trace
Sylvania Northview at Napoleon
Bryan at Archbold
Delta at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Wauseon
Patrick Henry at Swanton
Northwood at Edon
North Baltimore at Hilltop
Adrian Madison (Mich.) at North Central
Ottawa-Glandorf at St. Marys
8-man Football
Stryker at Waldron (Mich.)
September 10
Montpelier vs. Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Clyde, 2 p.m.
8-man Football
Washtenaw (Mich.) at Holgate
September 16
Kenton at Defiance
Ayersville at Edgerton
Paulding at Fairview
Wayne Trace at Hicksville
Antwerp at Tinora
Perrysburg at Napoleon
Archbold at Liberty Center
Bryan at Delta
Evergreen at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Swanton
Edon at Montpelier
Hilltop at Ottawa Hills
Fairport Harding at North Central
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Bath
8-man Football
Holgate at Danbury
Toledo Christian at Stryker
September 23
Elida at Defiance
Hicksville at Ayersville
Tinora at Wayne Trace
Fairview at Antwerp
Edgerton at Paulding
Napoleon at Maumee
Delta at Archbold
Patrick Henry at Bryan
Evergreen at Wauseon
Swanton at Liberty Center
Edon at Fort Loramie
Northwood at Hilltop
North Central at Cardinal Stritch
Van Wert at Ottawa-Glandorf
8-man Football
Harlan (Ind.) Tri-State Crusaders at Holgate
Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic at Strker
September 24
Montpelier at Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic
September 30
Defiance at Lima Bath
Ayersville at Tinora
Edgerton at Fairview
Paulding at Hicksville
Antwerp at Wayne Trace
Napoleon at Springfield
Archbold at Evergreen
Liberty Center at Bryan
Swanton at Delta
Wauseon at Patrick Henry
Hilltop at Edon
Montpelier at Northwood
Erie-Mason (Mich.) at North Central
Celina at Ottawa-Glandorf
8-man Football
Stryker at Holgate
October 7
Celina at Defiance
Antwerp at Ayersville
Tinora at Paulding
Wayne Trace at Fairview
Hicksville at Edgerton
Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
Archbold at Swanton
Bryan at Evergreen
Delta at Wauseon
Liberty Center at Patrick Henry
Norwalk St. Paul at Edon
Hilltop at North Central
Ottawa Hills at Montpelier
Ottawa-Glandorf at Lima Shawnee
8-man Football
Holgate at Toledo Christian
October 14
Ottawa-Glandorf at Defiance
Ayersville at Wayne Trace
Edgerton at Tinora
Fairview at Hicksville
Paulding at Antwerp
Sylvania Southview at Napoleon
Wauseon at Archbold
Bryan at Swanton
Patrick Henry at Delta
Evergreen at Liberty Center
Lakota at Edon
Montpelier at Castalia Margaretta
North Central at Summerfield (Mich.)
8-man Football
Danbury at Stryker
October 15
8-man Football
Tekonsha (Mich.) at Holgate
October 21
Defiance at Wapakoneta
Ayersville at Fairview
Tinora at Hicksville
Antwerp at Edgerton
Wayne Trace at Paulding
Napoleon at Bowling Green
Archbold at Patrick Henry
Wauseon at Bryan
Liberty Center at Delta
Swanton at Evergreen
Edon at Ottawa Hills
Montpelier at Hilltop
North Central at Whiteford (Mich.)
Kenton at Ottawa-Glandorf
8-man Football
Morenci (Mich.) at Holgate
Stryker at Sandusky St. Mary’s Central Catholic
October 28
8-man Football
Northern 8 Conference Playoffs
