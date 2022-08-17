ARCHBOLD — Rebuilding will be the task in front of David Dominique and his Archbold football team as they seek a fourth-straight NWOAL title in 2022.
But though there are some glaring pieces missing from that 2021 squad that saw a 12-1 season, a Division VI AP state poll title and a regional semifinals appearance, the rebuilding process won’t be as tedious as many might think.
Yes, they’ll lose their quarterback and Division VI state player of the year DJ Newman as well as first team all-Ohio receiver Gavin Bailey, but a large part of that offense from last season remains in tact with the entire offensive line returning to go with starting running back David Dominque. And on defense, nine of 11 starters will return to a team that allowed an average of just nine points per game to opponents.
Newman will be virtually impossible to replace as in his senior season the quarterback put up eye-popping numbers. He completed 148 of 210 passes (70%) for 2,159 yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions. His arm was just one facet of his game as well as he also led the team in rushing with 1,311 yards on 143 carries for a 9.2 yards per carry average and 20 touchdowns.
Bailey will also be very tough to replace at wideout as led led Archbold in every receiving category with 49 catches for 897 yards, a 18.3 yards per catch average and 14 touchdowns.
Trying to replace Newman under center will be a task left up to either Cade Brenner or Jack Hurst as the two are battling for the starting position leading up to the season.
Brenner was the backup quarterback in 2021 and he went 10-for-13 (77%) for 148 yards in very limited action. Hurst saw time at receiver last season catching six passes for 59 yards.
“We have two capable guys who can play at a high level but we are going to need to get them used to the speed and physicality of varsity football quickly in order for us to succeed,” Dominique said of his two quarterback hopefuls.
At receiver, Karter Behnfeldt, who was second on the team in every receiving category save for yards per catch with 37 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns, will have the chance to prove himself as a number one receiver this season.
Outside of Behnfeldt though, the Blue Streaks are thin at the receiver position as Hunter Cullen-Lemley (20 catches, 325 yards, 16.3 ypc) and tight end Charlie Krieger (10 catches, 155 yards, 15.5 ypc, 5 touchdowns) were third and fifth on the team in receiving and are lost to graduation. Running back Dominque was fourth (21 catches, 202 yards, 2 touchdowns).
That means that Dominique and wide receiver Karter Behnfeldt will be the only two skill position players with much of any experience returning this season to what is expected to continue to be a spread offense in 2022.
Lucas Dominique, Nathan Juarez, Stephen Diller, Kaleb Gigax and Chase Miller will all be looked at to fill in some of the missing places at the receiver position.
“Our main concern our offense will be at the skill positions,” Dominique said. “With that being said we had a lot of wide receivers get time last year and expect them to fill the void at that position.”
The biggest strength going into the season will be the running game for the Blue Streaks as all five starters return on the offensive line though Devon Morris, a guard from last season, will move to tight end. They’ll block for Carson Dominique who returns after putting up 1,174 yards rushing on 192 carries, a 6.1 yards per carry average and 17 rushing touchdowns.
Senior tackle Hayden Dickman, junior guards Wyat Ripke and Mason Siegel as well as junior center Brian Burrowes will all be tasked with keeping an inexperienced quarterback upright and giving room for Dominique to run. Titus Rufenact and David Oregon will fight for that last spot on the offensive line at the tackle position.
“Our main strength on offense will be our offensive line, Dominique said. “We are going to really rely on them to get us going while we get our new starters up to speed.”
On defense, the biggest losses for Archbold are cornerback Newman (54 tackles, 4 interceptions) and first-team all district and honorable mention all-Ohio linebacker Caden Alvarado (94 tackles, 4 tackles for loss).
The rest of the defense returns including leading tackler and senior Gabe Chapa at linebacker (97 tackles, 3 sacks), the entire defensive line in ends Morris (62 tackles, 8 sacks, 13 tackles for loss) and Siegel (51 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss) and tackles Jordan Massengill (32 tackles) and Lance Bauer (29 tackles, 2 tackles for loss).
In the defensive backfield junior safeties Diller (54 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles) and Hurst (75 tackles, 2 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions) as well as corners Behnfeldt (28 tackles, 10 pass breakups) and Miller (42 tackles, 2 interceptions) also return.
“Our main defensive strength will be the experience we return. We return nine starters who showed that they could play at a very high-level last year,” Dominique said “This is the most depth we have had in a while along the interior six so we are going to need them to really control the line of scrimmage in order to find success.”
The Blue Streaks will not only have to compete in a tough NWOAL they’ll also move up a division and be placed in a loaded Division V, Region 18, which has 19-squads that made the playoffs a year ago and four regional champions from 2021.
Archbold will begin their season on August 19 at home against Genoa before traveling to Division VII power St. Henry in week two. They’ll get Lake at home in week three before beginning NWOAL play at home against Bryan in week four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.