ANTWERP – Nine victories, a second-place finish in the Green Meadows Conference and a playoff opening round victory over Patrick Henry.
Those are three key attributes to the Antwerp Archer football season in 2021 and this year’s version looks to ride that success and take it to a new level in 2022.
Fourth year head coach Jason Hale will lead the Archer program into the new year and is looking forward to watching this squad for the next ten weeks.
“It’s always exciting to start a new season,” noted Hale. “We were fortunate to have a tremendous season last year and we graduated some outstanding seniors from that team. But we have some great guys back as well and I am anxious to see how they develop this year.”
Hale, who is 11-21 over three seasons at the helm of the Archers, also has a pair of playoff wins on that resume after getting past Waynesfield Goshen and Patrick Henry the past two seasons.
Antwerp will return to many of the same systems this season, using a spread offense and primarily a base 4-3 defense.
The Archers lost 13 players via graduation but the blue and white return several starters as well.
Leading the list of returnees is junior quarterback Carson Altimus, who threw for 2,578 yards last season completing 203 of 329 passes with 28 touchdowns.
In the back field, junior running back Reid Lichty ran for 759 yards on 159 carries for the blue and white with a dozen touchdowns. Altimus added 649 yards on 131 attempts and scored a dozen times as well.
“We expect those two to lead us,” noted Hale. “Those kids are very, very competitive kids and they work so hard. They both want to be successful and they push each other.”
Junior Landon Brewer is the top receiver back for the Archers after hauling in 43 receptions for 628 yards and nine scores last season. Senior Parker Moore also returns following a season that saw him catch 28 passes for 421 yards, including six touchdowns.
“I think we have the potential to be very exciting offensively,” Hale commented. “We lost some tremendous athletes but the kids we have back feature a lot of potential as well.”
Two others who will see time as wide receivers will be junior Camden Fuller and sophomore Kaden Winslow.
In the trenches, the Archer line will be anchored by senior Kendric Robinson at center with Jared Traxler also getting playing time. Junior Austin Miller, junior Syris Gale and junior Zane Wolf will split time at offensive guard while Xander Smith, sophomore Derek Hines and sophomore Ethan Steel battle for playing time at offensive tackle.
“We want to try and work guys in and help keep guys fresh,” added the Archer mentor. “Our depth and the ability to play a lot of guys should keep us fresher and hopefully keep the injury bug away as well. We are replacing four guys on the offensive line so we are trying to get them in sync and develop some chemistry with this group.”
On the defensive side, junior Zane Wolf, Hines, Savina, Steel, Jared Traxler, Miller and Robinson all will see playing time in the defensive front.
Lichty will headline the linebacker spot while Smith, Gale, junior Cohen Hitzeman and sophomore Dayne Sholl are expected to split time.
Brewer, Altimus and sophomore Tavin Sholl will be the cornerbacks with Moore and Fuller seeing time as the safeties.
“A key for us defensively is to play as a unit and play good, solid team defense,” said Hale. “Everyone has to play assignment football and do their job. We want to run to the ball to make good tackles. We have good experience on the defensive line and we have three guys back at linebacker. Our defensive backs are experienced as well and we will rely on them to lead us and get us in the correct spots.”
In special teams, Hines and Brewer will handle the placekicking and punting duties while Moore will serve as the holder and Fuller is expected to be the long snapper.
As far as the league race, Hale feels the conference is wide open.
“Everybody has the capability to beat anybody in a given week,” commented the Antwerp head coach. “Every week we will have to line up and be ready to play quality football as the league will be very balanced and competitive.”
“Last year was a year to remember for us,” Hale concluded. “But these guys want to make their own mark and they have really put in the work over the offseason. They have worked extremely hard and they want to get better each practice. We have a solid foundation after last season but now we want to build on that and continue that success this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.