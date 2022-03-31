The following is a capsule preview of area boys track and field teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department:
GMC
ANTWERP
Last season: Eighth in GMC.
Head coach: Jason Hale (eighth year).
Lettermen lost: Landyn Reyes (sprints, 4-year letterwinner).
Lettermen returning: Jagger Landers (Sr., thrower, 3-year letterwinner, second in GMC shot, sixth in GMC discus, regional qualifier shot), Gaige McMichael (Sr., springer/jumper, 2-year letterwinner, fifth GMC pole vault, fourth GMC 110 hurdles, fourth GMC 300 hurdles), Kaden Phares (Sr., distance, 3-year letterwinner), Hayden Wagner (Sr., sprinter, 3-year letterwinner), Trayce Lengacher (Sr., sprinter, 3-year letterwinner), Kaden Recker (Sr., sprinter, 2-year letterwinner), Avin Johnson (Jr., distance).
Promising newcomers: Drew Eaken (Fr., sprinter), Kayden Winslow (Fr., distance), Zach Lockhart (Sr., distance), Ethan Steel (Fr., thrower), Ross Lee (Jr., thrower).
Strengths: “We return a lot of experience on both the boys and girls teams this year. On the boys side we have some new additions that can add in with our senior/junior experience and we can look to compete more on the boys side. Jagger Landers and Gaige McMichael are back as regional qualifiers and will also be lead with Kaden Recker and Kaden Phares and Hayden Wagner and Trayce Lengacher. Our senior boys do a great job of building relations with our younger guys and bring them along. I am looking forward to a great year where we can compete and have a chance to score points in every event which is a great to have!”
Weaknesses: “On the boys side we are young in some key spots so we will have to learn and adjust on the fly to compete in meets.”
Overall Outlook: “I am very excited for our seniors to take charge of this team and give us a chance to compete in every meet. The boys bring back a ton on of experience and add in some fresh young faces that will help us compete and look to improve from eighth place at the league meet. Consistency is going to be key for us on the boys side.”
League Outlook: “Fairview and Tinora will battle with Wayne Trace who all bring a ton back as well. It's going to be a battle all year.”
EDGERTON
Last season: Eighth GMC, fifth districts, 16th regionals.
Head coach: Jason Zumbaugh (22nd year)
Lettermen lost: Craig Blue (GMC runner-up 110 hurdles, GMC and district champ 300 hurdles, 1600 relay), Hunter Burke (GMC champ 1600 relay), Jared Swan (GMC and district runner-up 800, GMC champ 1600 relay), Mason Goebel.
Returning lettermen: Nate Timbrook (Sr.), Hayden Herman (Sr.), Logan Balogh (Jr.), Blake Flower (Jr.), Owen Roth (So., GMC champ 100, 200, 1600 relay), Dakota Burke (So.), Carter Herman (So.).
Promising newcomers: Ray Pelz (Jr.), Cooper Everetts (Jr.), Isaiah Fry (Jr.), Nathaniel Tomlinson (Fr.), Dane DeGroff (Fr.), Harrison Whiteman (Fr.), Andy Meyer (Fr.).
Strengths: Hard work, experience, motivation.
Weaknesses: “Overall numbers are low. We will be thin at some events.”
Overall outlook: “We might be low in numbers but we are very hard-working and will surprise some teams.”
League outlook: “Wayne Trace, Fairview and Tinora look to be at the top in the GMC.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: GMC champions, fourth districts.
Head coach: Doug Rakes (13th year).
Lettermen lost: Treyvon Hastings (GMC runner-up 400), Aaron Layman, Doug Rakes (GMC champ 800 relay, GMC runner-up 200), Caleb Skinner, Luke Timbrook, Noah Volz, Russ Zeedyk.
Returning lettermen: Ethan Underwood (Sr.), Bryar Williams (Sr.), D'Andre Hastings (Jr., GMC champ 800 relay), Kaiden Kern (Jr., GMC champ 800 relay), Jeffrey Smith (Jr., GMC champ high jump), Clayton VanArsdalen (Jr.). Weston Minic (Sr., GMC champ 800 relay), Kyle Rabe (So.), Braylin Snyder (So.)
Promising newcomers: Sam Miller (Sr.), Evan Saylor (Sr.), Dylan Gebers (Jr.).
Strengths: Jumps.
Weaknesses: “Right now we are unproven in the open sprinting events.”
Overall Outlook: “We return some athletes who should be competitive but will need to develop depth in order to compete with top area teams.”
League Outlook: “Tinora returns a number of key pieces and has a good freshman class coming in. Wayne Trace returns the most points from last year’s league meet with Ayersville and Edgerton right behind them. The addition of Paulding should shake things up a bit. We hope to improve throughout the season in order to compete for the GMC title.”
HICKSVILLE
Last season: Seventh in GMC, 10th districts.
Head coach: Paul Payne (25th year).
Lettermen lost: Josh Myers, Isaac Ridgway, Kole Wertman (district champ 200), Jackson Bergman, Ian Greutman (GMC champ shot put), Chase Railing.
Returning lettermen: Kyler Baird (Sr., long jump), Ryan Schliesser (Sr., distance), Zach Baell (Jr., distance), Calvin Licthy (Jr., high jump), JR Mendoza (Jr., distance), Gabe Rodriguez (Jr., sprints), Ashton Sentle (Jr., hurdles), Kelton Stone (Jr., distance), Micahel Villena (Jr., distance), Nolan Methvin (Jr., throws), George Green (So., sprints).
Promising newcomers: Landon Eicher (So.), Eric Eiden (So.), Chris Smith (So.), Camden Walter (So.), Tristin Barnes (Fr.), Shai Bauer (Fr.), Owen Defreese (Fr.), Dylan Huard (Fr.), Brandon Metz (Fr.), Alex Rost (Fr.), Jackson Wagner (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “I am looking forward to an exciting year. We have a good group of kids who are working very hard. We are a very young team with more than half of the team made up of freshmen or first year runners. The GMC race should be wide open. I don't know that there is currently a clear-cut favorite to win the league. Fairview, Tinora, or Wayne Trace are probably the early favorites to win the league title.”
TINORA
Head coach: Jim Winseman.
Lettermen lost: Jacob Cramer (4-year letterman, state qualifier 3200 relay); Clay Carpenter (4-year letterman, state qualifier 3200 relay); Elijah Ackerman (4-year letterman); Evan Flory (4-year letterman); Jared Greiser (3-year letterman); Lucas Meyer (2-year letterman); Adam Harr (2-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Lance Rinkel (Sr., 3-year letterman, state qualifier 3200 relay); Paul Colon (Sr., 2-year letterman); Jaxen Durfey (Jr., 2-year letterman, state qualifier 3200 relay); Brandon Edwards (Jr., 2-year letterman, state qualifier 100); Cole Sweinhagen (Jr., 2-year letterman); Shea McMaster (Jr., 2-year letterman); Steven Bohn (Jr., 2-year letterman); Dustin Haas (Jr.); Owen Ackerman (So.); Graham Askins (So.).
Promising newcomers: Jacob Guisinger (Jr.), Cole Anders (Jr.), Gavin Eckert (Jr.), Joey Guisinger (So.), Paul Westrick (Fr.), Lucas Stein (Fr.), Jasiah Rivera (Fr.), Devon Luellen (Fr.), Marcus Jones (Fr.), Jacob Bishop (Fr.), Caleb Martin (Fr.).
Strengths: Experience, returning talent.
Weaknesses: Consistency.
Overall outlook: “As the season starts, we are sitting really well to contend for the GMC title, but as like in any sport, staying healthy is a key. We have some very big shoes to fill from last year’s team but I think our young and returning athletes can fill those spots. As a coaching staff, we like this team a lot and are hoping for big things from them.”
NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: NWOAL and district champions, regional runner-up, 10th state
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman.
Lettermen lost: Trey Theobald, Austin Roth, Caleb Ranzau, Levi Tilse, Parker Von Deylen, Weston Ruffer (all 4-year lettermen); Sean Hageman (3-year letterman); Brandon Taylor, Rudy Dua, Mason Conway.
Trey Theobald (4-year letterman, state qualifier/district champ/NWOAL runner-up 100; state runner-up, NWOAL/regional champ 800 relay; state runner-up, NWOAL/district/regional champ 1600 relay; state qualifier, NWOAL/district/regional champ 400); Austin Roth (4-year letterman, state runner-up, NWOAL/regional champ 800 relay; state runner-up, NWOAL/district/regional champ 1600 relay); Parker Von Deylen (4-year letterman, ninth regionals, NWOAL champ discus); Caleb Ranzau (4-year letterman, NWOAL champ, seventh regionals pole vault); Levi Tilse (4-year letterman, third NWOAL and regional qualifier pole vault); Sean Hageman (3-year letterman, eighth regionals and NWOAL runner-up 110 hurdles); Brandon Taylor (3-year letterman, state runner-up 800 and 1600 relays); Weston Ruffer (4-year letterman); Rudy Dua (3-year letterman); Mason Conway (3-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Brady Johns (Sr., 3-year letterman, seventh regionals 1600, ninth regionals/third districts 3200); Hunter Cullen-Lemley (Sr., 3-year letterman, regional qualifier shot put); Karter Behnfeldt (Jr., 2-year letterman, state runner-up, NWOAL/district/regional champ 1600 relay; seventh state/regional champ high jump; eighth regionals long jump); Dane Riley (Jr., 2-year letterman, NWOAL/district/regional champ 1600 relay); Alex Roth (Jr., 2-year letterman, state runner-up/NWOAL champ/regional champ 800 relay; third districts 200); Jackson Keiser (So., NWOAL champ 800 relay); Brennan Garrow (So, ninth regionals, third districs 800); Bronson Baden (Sr., 3-year letterman); Spencer Simon (Sr., 3-year letterman); Chase Cornell (Jr., 2-year letterman); Seth Foth (Jr., 2-year letterman); Aden McCarty (Jr. 2-year letterman); Brady Miller (Jr., 2-year letterman); Cole Plassman (Jr., 2-year letterman); Donmonic Simpson (Sr., 2-year letterman); Jordan Massengill (So.); Gabe Short (Jr.).
Overall outlook: “We have 16 returning letterwinners and with the newcomers we have 12 new upperclassmen and 11 freshmen. I’m anxious to see how these new individuals, combined with the returning athletes, will improve the overall composition of the team. We have a well-rounded team in the running events, jumps and throws.
League outlook: “Our league is always competitive and this year will be no different. Last season the boys won the league title by 1.5 points and this year we will be striving for those top team positions again. A few of these guys competed at the state meet last year and that will be a goal again this season.”
BRYAN
Last season: Second in NWOAL, Regional runners-up
Head coach: Garret Gleckler (third year).
Lettermen lost: Holden Cobb, Andrew Cogswell (4-year letterman, state alternate 400 and 800 relays), Caleb Kepler (state qualifier 400, 800 relays), Owen Potvin (4-year letterman, NWOAL champ 100 and 200, all-Ohio 200), Decota Shaw (NWOAL champ and all-Ohio 400), Tom Snyder (4-year letterman, district qualifier discus), Ethan Wasson, Lucas Will (4-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Quinn Brown (Sr., state qualifier 400 and 800 relays), Joey Douglas (Sr., throws), Joshuah Taylor (Sr., distance, 4-year letterman, NWOAL champ 800 and 1600, all-Ohio 1600 and 3200), Rylan Garza (Jr. 2-year letterman, state qualifier 400 and 800 relays), Gavin Jenkins (So., regional qualifier 3200 relay), Xander Fackler (So., regional qualifier 3200 relay), Drew Hahn (So., state alternate 400 and 800 relay), Broday Devilin (Jr., district finalist 400), Rayner Clemens (So., throws).
Promising newcomers: Colton Smith (Sr., sprints), Zeth Marshall (Jr., sprints), Anthony Tomazewski (So., sprints/hurdles), Kaedyn Ward (So., hurdles/jumps), Kadin Oberlin (Fr., sprints/pole vault).
Strengths: “It’ll be hard to match last year’s regional runner-up team finish, but the boys team returns six individuals who have tournament experience at the regional and/or state level. We have a good group of guys willing to work hard each day who are very goal-oriented. They’re excited to get after it this season.”
Weaknesses: “It will at times be difficult to fill all events since we have less than 30 boys on the team this year. We need to develop field events in order to round out the team and finish near the top of invitationals and when tournament season rolls around.”
Overall outlook: “The boys team should once again be in a position to contend for the NWOAL team championship if everything goes right. It’s a goal of many members of the team since we finished in such a close second place last year at the meet. We have great returners who are committed to the program and it would be great to see us well represented at both regionals and state once again.”
WAUSEON
Last season: Third in NWOAL, district runner-up.
Head coach: Joe Allen (20 years).
Lettermen lost: Andrew Figgins, Noah Sauber, Braden Vernot, Layton Willson, Jaden Banister, Jackson Bauer, Zander Kelser, Andrew Perez, Jimmy Villarreal.
Returning lettermen: Teren Garcia (Sr.), Jonas Tester (Sr.), Hunter Wasnich (Sr.), Austin Aeschliman (Jr.), Jack Callan (Jr.), Robbie Crossland (So.), Elijah Felzer (So.), Braxton Goings (Sr.), JD Hogan (Sr.), Dane Leininger (So.), Garrett Leininger, Kyle Moore (Sr.), Carter Nofziger (), Aidan Pena (Jr.), Lukas Rotroff (Jr.), Sam Smith Jr. (Jr.), Levi Tester (So.), Zaden Torres (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Roger Adams (So.), Jacob Aeschliman (Fr.), Gavyn Bernier-Birtcher (Fr), Raja Burkholder (Fr.), Logan Carroll (Jr.), Kameron Dietrich (Fr.), Christopher Flores Lopez (Fr.), Avery Fruchey (Fr.), AJ King (Fr.), Miles Kuntz (Fr.), Landon O’Dell (Fr.), Seth Richer (Fr.), Shawn Robinson (Fr.), Matt Shaw (Sr.), Levi Short (Fr.), Bryson Stump (Sr.), Ian Westmeyer (Fr.), Logan Williams (Fr.),
Strengths: “We have a team of 50-plus young men this year, so numbers are definitely a strength. We need to identify where each athlete fits best. I believe we are very strong in the long jump and the distance events … I truly believe the sprint group is much improved with some veteran leadership and some newcomers who could play a major role.”
Weaknesses: “We are incredibly young as a team. We lost a lot in the technical events and to be honest are still feeling the void left by the pandemic season two years ago. We grew a lot last season and need to continue to grow this year.”
Overall outlook: The success of this year’s squad really depends on how we can develop our underclassmen to perform. I believe that we have some talent but we will have to work to find the best fit for our team.”
League outlook: “I see the NWOAL being very competitive once again this year. I could see Bryan, Archbold and Liberty Center all battling for the top spot.”
NLL
NAPOLEON
Last season: Eighth in NLL.
Head coach: Kenny Bostelman (first year).
Lettermen lost: Adam Conklin (relays/sprints), Kurtis Hay (sprints), Chase Peckinpaugh (high jump/mid-distance/relays).
Returning lettermen: Masen Switzer (Jr., 300 hurdles state qualifier); Landin Wiechers (So., relays/sprints); Hayes Bingham (So., relays/sprints); Zak Schroeder (Sr., relays/sprints).
Promising newcomers: Josh Mack (Sr., hurdles/high jump); Andrew Dirr (Fr.); Ashton Delaney (Fr., throws).
Strengths: “I feel our strengths this year are going to be in our younger core of athletes. We have great senior leadership and that is helping to motivate our younger athletes. We had a relay team that qualified for the state indoor meet this year and finished 11th in the 1600 relay. We can use that as our starting line for how we want to continue and improve throughout the season.”
Weaknesses: “We are going to be a young team. We have five seniors that will be great contributors but we will have to rely on our younger athletes to also step up and take charge. Some will have to mature quicker than they are ready for and hopefully will respond in a positive way.”
Overall outlook: “I think we will compete well this year. I am happy with our group of young men and I have been extremely happy with their work ethic and positive attitudes. They have all been taking coaching very well and want to get better, from our seniors all the way to our freshmen group.”
League outlook: “Our league is always tough. I think we will compete well and show some improvements from previous years.”
BBC
HOLGATE
Last season: Sixth GMC, seventh districts.
Head coach: Scott Giesige (eighth year).
Lettermen lost: Hayden Hartman (GMC champ 1600 and 3200, regional qualifier 3200), Bailey Sonnenerg (regional qualifier 3200), Garrett Sidle (sprinter), Owen Fry (mid-distance/sprinter), Anthony Swary (pole vault, mid-distance/sprinter).
Returning lettermen: Richard Bower (Sr., distance), Addison Casillas (Sr., distance), Levi Zachrich (Sr., distance), Jack Westrick (Jr., distance), Ethan Fritz (Jr., distance), Gabe Salaz (Jr., distance), Evan Dopp (So., distance), Cade Mansfield (So., distance), Hunter Gerchutz (Sr., sprinter/mid-distance), Jason Jordan (Sr., sprinter/mid-distance), Xavier McCord (So., sprinter/mid-distance), Sylas Cash (Sr., thrower).
Promising newcomers: “We have 12 new faces to our high school boys’ team this upcoming season, with 11 of them being freshman. It is exciting to see so many new athletes entering our program. For many of them it is there first year in track & field so it will be fun to see who sets themselves apart throughout the year and contributes to our team’s success.”
Strengths: “We believe our quality depth in our distance and mid-distance events will be our strength. We have 10 runners from the state cross country team that finished fifth this past season led by seniors Richard Bower and Addison Casillas (30th and 31st at state cross country).”
Weaknesses: “Lack of proven depth in our field events and lack of depth in our sprints & sprint relays.”
Overall outlook: “We are expecting to have an exciting and successful season for the boys’ team and for some individuals to have exceptional seasons. If we can stay healthy and improve all season long we are hopeful that we will have more regional and state qualifiers than we did a year ago.”
League outlook: “In the BBC this year Montpelier would be the front runner for a league title. They are the deepest team and are defending BBC champions. We believe Edon will be a strong contender again after finishing second last year. We are confident we can compete and battle it out for a league title come May.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: Third in BBC.
Head coach: Gabe Jaramillo and Marty Rupp (fourth year).
Lettermen lost: Heath Waidelich, Dominic Heising.
Returning lettermen: Griffin Eash (Jr.), Sam Haley, Jonah Harmon (Jr.), Cayden Jacoby (Jr.), Zach McWatters (Jr.), Joey Ripke (So.), Zach Morris (So.), Pete Rupp (Sr.), Alec Rychener , Dane Waidelich (Jr.).
Strengths: “The overall depth we have will allow us to compete on all levels. The young core we have is very competitive and willing to put in the work to progress during the season.”
Weaknesses: “We need to be able to look past the short term and focus on improvement as a whole towards the end of the season. Our continued maturity is a big determining factor as to how the season will unfold.”
Overall outlook: “The team is looking forward to the continued development at every level. We are expecting to be competitive and put forth great efforts throughout the season.”
League outlook: “We are challenging ourselves to be among the top point scorers in the BBC.”
STRYKER
Last season: Seventh BBC.
Head coach: Larry Freshour (second year).
Lettermen lost: Tyler Damms (mid-distance).
Returning lettermen: Jaydin Rethmel (Jr., throws), Jacob Gaskill (Jr., throws), Michael Donovan (So., sprints and jumps).
Promising newcomers: Alex Johnson (So., sprints), Derek Whitlock (So., sprints), Braylen Wickerham (Fr., sprints), Daniel Donovan (Fr., sprints), Garret Moser (Fr., sprints/mid-distance), Jacob Myers (Fr., sprint/jumps).
Strengths: “Jaydin Rethmel and Jakob Gaskill should be very competitive in the shot and disc events. Michael Donovan and Jacob Myers provide speed in the sprint races. Garret Moser will provide strong times in the sprints and mid-distance, in addition to long jump. Daniel Donovan will look to provide competitive heights in the high jump event. With new additions including: Alex Johnson, Derek Whitlock, and Braylen Wickerham the boys teams should be able to compete at a high level in relay races.”
Weaknesses: “Stryker has quality athletes but we will be unable to fill all available events in 2021. The Panthers must look for individual successes throughout the season."
Overall outlook: “Both the boys and girls teams will look to continually improve in running, jumping and throwing. We expect to have individual successes and crown individual Buckeye Border Conference champions as we look to build and expand the program.”
League outlook: “The BBC should be very competitive. Montpelier begins the year as the favorite with several returners from last year’s Boys’ and Girls’ championships.”
PCL
CONTINENTAL
Head coach: Chris Warnement (seventh year).
Lettermen lost: Isaac Gibbs (shot put - PCL and district champion, state qualifier; pole vault - third at PCL, district and regional champion, state qualifier); Curtis Mansfield (district champion, discus); Hunter Tegenkamp (third in PCL, 1600).
Returning lettermen: Wyatt Davis (Sr.), Elijah Mayes (Sr.), David Speiser (Sr.), Dalys Tice (Sr.), Konner Knipp-Williams (Jr.), Jonathan Etter (So.), Dominique Hammond (So.).
Promising newcomers: Jude Marshall (Sr.), Hunter Rue (Sr.), Brayden Wooten (Sr.), Elijah Miler (Fr.), Dax Warner (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a strong team of hard workers with good attitudes and big goals. Many competitors hope to have success this season. We also picked up three athletic seniors for their first year of track and field.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a very strong senior group from 2021 but hope to use their successes as motivation to work harder and be faster this season. We also are battling some injuries with our seniors, but we are hoping to combat those early on and avoid further injuries this season.”
Overall outlook: “The upperclassmen have stepped up to fill the gaps. Their work ethic, athleticism, and competitiveness will drive the success of the team.”
KALIDA
Last season: Third PCL, eighth districts.
Head coach: Scott Miller (seventh year).
Lettermen lost: Will Zeller, Tanner Schultz.
Returning lettermen: Garrett Decker, Blake Eickholt, Drew Fersch, Collin Heitmeyer, Aiden Killion, Jeret Landwehr, Heath Miller, Noah Recker, Dawson Schultz, Kevin Schumaker, Jakob Swyers, Noah Verhoff, Ethan Warnecke.
Promising newcomers: “We have an exciting group of seven freshmen that had good success at the junior high level that I think will be able to help this year.”
Strengths: “We have 29 boys out for track this spring, our largest number. We will be as well rounded of a track team as we’ve had since we started in 2015.”
Weaknesses: “We are still relatively young with only five seniors on the track team. Figuring out where all the pieces fit and putting the young athletes in the best position possible to succeed will still be a challenge early in the season.”
Overall outlook: “I believe the outlook is very bright for Kalida track and field. We have good numbers back out and excellent leadership by the upperclassmen. With 90 percent of our points back from last year’s PCL meet, I am excited to see what these athletes can do this spring.
