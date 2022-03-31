The following is a capsule preview of area boys tennis teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department:
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 6-8.
Head coach: James Kidder (15th year).
Lettermen lost: Miles Rupp.
Returning lettermen: Kaiden Keiser (Sr.), Kaden Rufenacht (Sr.), Karson Rufenacht (Sr.), Ethan Stuckey (Jr.), Luke Rosebrook (Jr.), Cameron Yoder (So.), Aaron Miller (So.), Kyle Hageman (So.), Gavin Walker (So.).
Promising newcomers: Jesse Nofziger (Fr.), Tyler Perry (Fr.), Oliver MacDonald (Fr.).
Strengths: “(We have a) good group of players returning that have been playing for several years that continue to work hard and improve.”
Overall outlook: “We are still in a rebuilding mode with a young team, but we have made great improvements. This group of boys will work hard.”
League outlook: “I would say that Bryan will likely be at the top of the league standings. We should give them good competition this year.”
AYERSVILLE
Last season: 0-7
Head coach: Dennis Sobecki (Fourth year).
Letterwinners lost: Alex Dean, Justin Kieffer
Returning letterwinners: Braeden Sheirer (Sr.), Lucas Dennie (So.), Ben Weisgerber (So.), Ashtyn Scheirer (So.).
Promising newcomers: Drew Boyd (Fr.)
Strengths: "Experience returning."
Overall outlook: "We will look to improve with each match and build team chemistry that carries over to matches in April and May."
BRYAN
Last season: 20-3 (8-0 NBTL).
Head coach: Mitchell Owens (12th year, 327-99).
Lettermen lost: None.
Returning lettermen: Jay Fortner (Sr., 3-year letterman, two-time top-8 finisher at state); Carter Brown (Sr., 3-year letterman, district qualifier); Nathan Hess (Sr., district qualifier); Craig Jackson (Sr., 2-year letterman); Aiden Andrews (Sr., 2-year letterman); Micah McCashen (Jr., two-year letterman, district qualifier); Caleb McCashen (So.).
Promising newcomers: Landon Bassett (Fr.).
Strengths: “We are returning our entire starting lineup and expect to be competitive with everyone on our schedule this year. We are also adding an experienced freshman to the varsity ranks, which will give us an even deeper lineup than last year. In order to succeed, this team needs to stay hungry and continue to have an ‘underdog’ mentality to maintain an edge in our play.”
Weaknesses: “Our biggest weakness will be in doubles where we expect to have some new partnerships. How quickly those teams gel and begin to play well together will be important to our success.”
Overall outlook: “Coming off a school-record 20 wins last year, this team is looking to improve upon that record and repeat as NBTL champions. We will have a target on our back for every match so we need to learn to handle that pressure throughout the season.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 4-14 (3-4 NBTL).
Head coach: Becky Rupp (first season).
Lettermen lost: Lance Rupp, Noah Becker, Dylan Grahn.
Returning lettermen: Carson Wenger (So.), Gavin VanDeilen (So.), Riley Morr (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Mason Ritter (Sr.), Andy Scherer (Sr.), Zeb Siefker (Jr.).
Strengths: “Three returning letterwinners with experience and a desire to learn and improve every practice.”
Weaknesses: “Three players that are new to the game of tennis.”
Overall outlook: “Our players are dedicated and hard-working. They will bring their best to each match.”
