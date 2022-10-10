2022 Boys Soccer Tournament Pairings
Division II
Elida District
Monday, Oct. 17
(10) Defiance (2-13) at (8) Bryan (4-10), 5 p.m.
(7) Napoleon (2-11-1) at (6) Lima Bath (4-10-2), 6 p.m.
(11) Van Wert (0-12-1) at (3) St. Marys (12-3-1), 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Defiance-Bryan winner at (1) Lima Shawnee (12-1-1), 5 p.m.
(9) Upper Sandusky (5-8) at (5) Celina (6-7-1), 6 p.m.
Lima Bath-Napoleon winner at (2) Kenton (11-3-1), 7 p.m.
St. Marys-Van Wert winner vs. (4) Elida (10-4-2) at best-seeded team, 5 p.m.
Districts at Elida HS, Oct. 24 and 27
Millbury District
(8) Port Clinton (4-5-4) at (7) Otsego (6-6), 5 p.m.
(11) Toledo Scott (3-7-1) at (6) Toledo Central Catholic (5-8-2), 5 p.m.
(9) Oak Harbor (4-10-2) at (5) Wauseon (7-5-2), 5 p.m.
Otsego-Port Clinton winner at (2) Bowling Green (7-4-2), 5 p.m.
Toledo Central Catholic-Toledo Scott winner at (1) Delta (13-0-1), 5 p.m.
Wauseon-Oak Harbor winner at (3) Lake (11-0-1), 5 p.m.
Districts at Lake HS, Oct. 24 and 27
Division III
Ottawa Hills District
Wednesday, Oct. 19
(11) Eastwood (1-12-1) at (7) Pettisville (3-10-1), 4:30 p.m.
(12) Northwood (0-10) at (4) Genoa (11-1-3), 7 p.m.
(9) Liberty Center (1-9-2) at (6) Swanton (6-9-1), 5 p.m.
(10) Woodmore (3-8-1) at (5) Archbold (9-3-1), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Pettisville-Eastwood winner at (1) Ottawa Hills (11-4-1), noon
Genoa-Northwood winner at (8) Toledo Christian (5-7-2), noon
Swanton-Liberty Center winner at (2) Evergreen (11-4), noon
Woodmore-Archbold winner at (3) Maumee Valley Country Day (9-6), noon
Districts at Ottawa Hills HS, Oct. 26 and 29
Kalida District
(11) Fort Jennings (1-11-2) at (9) Lima Temple Christian (3-9-3), 4:30 p.m.
(12) Lima Central Catholic (2-10) at (3) Continental (9-4-2), 4:30 p.m.
(8) New Knoxville (4-5-4) at (7) Lincolnview (7-6-2), 4:30 p.m.
(10) Allen East (2-9-2) at (4) Miller City (9-3-3), 5 p.m.
Lima Temple Christian-Fort Jennings at (1) Ottoville (13-0-2), Noon
Continental-Lima Central Catholic winner vs. (6) Ottawa-Glandorf (8-5-1) at best-seeded team, Noon
Lincolnview-New Knoxville winner at (2) Kalida (10-1-3), Noon
Miller City-Allen East winner vs. (5) Spencerville (9-2-2) at best-seeded team, Noon
Districts at Kalida HS, Oct. 26 and 29
