The following is a capsule preview of area boys soccer teams that returned information to The Crescent-News sports department:
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 4-11-3 (2-3-1 NWOAL, fifth).
Head coach: Stewart Rodger (third year).
Lettermen lost: Kaden Rufenacht (second team all-NWOAL); Karsen Rufenacht; Ashton Kammeyer.
Returning lettermen: Kyler Boulton (Sr., keeper), Wyat Fryman (Sr.), Colten Beaverson (Jr., defender), Gabe Short (Sr., defender), Brodie Dominique (Jr., honorable mention all-NWOAL), Ethan Stuckey (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL), Lance Ramirez (Jr.), Dane Riley (Sr., second team all-NWOAL), Krayton Kern (Sr., first team all-NWOAL), Brady Bacik (Jr., defender), Devon Apt (Sr., defender), Aiden Kruse (Jr., defender), Braylen Gore (Jr.), Madden Valentine (So.).
Overall outlook: “We are looking to get off to a solid start to the season then grow both as a team and individuals as the season progresses. The team is physically very strong and has a lot of pace in it with the potential to be very dangerous. As with all small schools we need to steer clear of injuries but should they happen we have a “next man up” philosophy with every squad member required to be able to step up and play at a varsity level to the best of their ability. Our goals for the season will always remain the same, to win the NWOAL League title and to make as deep a tournament run as possible.”
League outlook: “I expect the NWOAL to be very competitive again this season with a number of teams battling for the league title. Delta as current league champs will be very strong again as they return the majority of last season’s roster. As for our own expectations, we have a lot of players returning who have gathered a lot of varsity playing time, we want to be in the mix for the league title.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Last season: 15-2-1 (4-0 PCL, league champs).
Head coach: Brian Stegbauer (12th year, 177-66-19).
Lettermen lost: Wyatt Davis (first team all-PCL), Andrew Hoeffel (first team all-PCL), Gavin Huff (second team all-PCL), Elijah Mayes (second team all-PCL), Domminck Moore, Hunter Rue, Alex Sharrits (honorable mention all-PCL), Dalys Tice, Brayden Wooten.
Returning lettermen: Rhenn Armey (Sr., forward, first team all-Ohio, PCL Player of the Year); Drew Crossgrove (Sr., defender); Konnor Knipp-Williams (Sr., goalkeeper, honorable mention all-PCL); Carson Etter (Jr., midfield/defender, second team all-PCL); Mason Rayle (Jr., defender); Braxton Stegbauer (Jr., midfield, second team all-PCL); Peyton Wilson (Jr., defender, honorable mention all-PCL); Collin Davis (So., forward).
Strengths: “We have a good core of starters returning again this season. I am hoping that they can jell well with the younger kids that are coming up and build another strong season for Continental soccer.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a core amount of our defensive players so we are finding guys to step up in the shoes of the past defensive roles. We have many promising players for those roles but have not found a concrete group as of yet.”
Overall outlook: “We are cautiously optimistic. I know we will have some hiccups along the way but I am confident that this group will blend together to be a very good soccer team by the end of the year.”
League outlook: “Every team in the PCL looks pretty tough this year so it is anyone’s guess as to how that will turn out but I am sure whoever wins the league title, it will be well-deserved through hard-fought matches.”
MILLER CITY
Last season: 10-6-1, 2-1-1 PCL (2nd in PCL, lost in sectional finals)
Head coach: Kevin Deitering
Letterwinners lost: Joe Deitering (Goalie, first-Team all-PCL, first-team all-NW Ohio, second-Team all-Ohio), Sam Ellerbrock (Midfielder).
Returning letterwinners: Mason Rieman (Forward, first-team all-PCL), Owen Tobe (Jr., midfielder, first-team all-PCL), Ethan Barlage (Jr., forward, second-team all-PCL), Ethan Ellerbrock (Jr., midfielder, HM all-PCL), CJ Lehman (Jr., forward, HM all-PCL), Grant Palte (Sr., defense/goalie), Phillip Ellerbrock (Sr. forward), Lane Pester (Jr., midfielder, HM all-PCL), Evan Schroeder (Jr., defense, second-team all-PCL), Talon Huerman (Jr. defense), Aaron Schnipke (Jr., midfielder), Ashten Searfoss (So., forward/midfielder), Andrew Wagner (Jr., defense), Silas Niese (Jr., forward/midfielder).
Strengths: “We are returning several starters and letterwinners. Hopefully we will be a little more offensive minded this year.”
Weaknesses: “We will need to replace our all-Ohio goalkeeper this year and we are very thin at that position. We will need to be better overall defensively and limit shots on goal.”
Overall Outlook: “The success of this season depends on the leadership of our upperclassmen and our overall development in all areas of the game.”
League Outlook: “The league will be very competitive this year with Continental, Ottoville and Kalida being tough as usual. I expect Fort Jennings to compete and improve as they have a very athletic bunch of kids.”
• ELSEWHERE
NAPOLEON
Last season: 5-11-2, 1-6 NLL (7th), lost in sectionals.
Head Coach: Chris DelFavero (18th year, 104-118-23).
Letterwinners lost: Devin Boettner (forward), Nick Bunke (midfielder), Drew Grants (midfielder), Mike Gallagher (goalie), Lathen Stank (forward), William Carrolsen (forward), Angel Gonzales (defender).
Returning letterwinners: Mason Peckinpaugh (Sr., defender, one-year letterwinner), Ethan Lloyd (Jr., midfielder, two-year letterwinner), Kelln Ressler (Jr., midfielder, two-year letterwinner_, Austin Hopkins (Jr., defender/goalie, two-year letterwinner), AJ Dirr (So., defender, one-year letterwinner), Landon Spieser (So., forward, one-year letterwinner), Landin Wiechers (Jr., forward/defender, one-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Andrew Frias (Jr., forward), Owen Sterch (Jr., midfielder), Isaiah Irving (Jr., midfielder), Hayden Jones (So., defender).
Strengths: “Returning experienced defenders and midfielders.”
Weaknesses: “Almost entire offense is new. Most goals scored last year graduated.”
Overall outlook: “Should be competitive with decent overall team speed.”
Other comments: “We always strive to compete in Division I dominated league.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: 7-10-1 (2-2 TAAC).
Head coach: Barnaby Wyse (fifth year, 46-33-9).
Lettermen lost: Quinn Wyse (first team all-district, second team all-Ohio); Zakkai Kauffmann (second team all-district); Harley Crossgrove; Bryce Beltz.
Returning lettermen: Shawn Adkins (Sr.); Jaret Beck (Sr.); Ellie Greiser (Sr.); Griffin Eash (Sr.); Joey Ripke (Jr.); Carlos Bowers (So.); Mason Wyse (So.); Landon Graffice (So.).
Strengths: “We are returning four letterwinners that were vital to the team’s success last season. The midfield has a strong core of players and the spine of the team should be strong.”
Weaknesses: “The lack of high quality depth on this team could be an issue if injuries arise. The overall conditioning of the top 12 will be paramount to the success of the team as they will be required to play lots of minutes.”
Overall outlook: “Typically Pettisville teams improve throughoutthe season. We have a light early schedule so we should be able to implement practice sessions that will help the team improve both technically and schematically. We have some great leadership in the senior group which should positively affect growth and chemistry.”
League outlook: “As always, Ottawa Hills should be the frontrunner in the league and MVCD has some quality freshmen coming in this fall. We hope to find ourselves with a league record at or above .500 at the end of the season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.