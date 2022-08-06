The following is a capsule preview of area boys golf teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department:
• GMC
EDGERTON
Last season: Third GMC, fifth sectionals.
Head coach: Toby Kennerk.
Lettermen lost: Esten Kennerk (2021 GMC Golfer of the Year, 38.8 nine-hole average).
Returning lettermen: Nathan Swank (Sr., 50.3 average); Kaden Kennerk (Jr., first team all-GMC, 42.3 average); Landon Perry (Jr., 58.6 average); Braden Leppelmeier (So., 54.3 average).
Promising newcomers: Cole Huard (Fr.); Noah Grandey (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a good experienced crew that works hard and are looking to improve by getting more time at the course this offseason at Suburban Golf Club.”
Weaknesses: Consistency.
Overall outlook: “We should be a middle-of-the-road team this year and we hope to finish strong in the GMC tournament.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: 16-4 (fifth GMC, fourth sectionals, 18th districts).
Head coach: Andy Singer (21st year).
Lettermen lost: Nathaniel Adkins (four-year letterman, second team all-GMC, set school records for season/career pars, birdies and career average 44.86); Brendan Degryse (three-year letterman); Blake Zeedyk (two-year letterman); Samuel Clemens; Reed Singer.
Returning lettermen: Kasen Kauffman (Jr., two-year letterman, second team all-GMC); Jack Karzynow (Jr., two-year letterman); Lester Smith (Sr.)
Promising newcomers: Eli Meyer (So.), Drew Ford (Fr.), Levi Panico (Fr.), Owen Speiser (Fr.), Riley Zachrich (Fr.), David Bennett (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a few returning lettermen from last year. We lost a very large class of seniors and this will create holes for our younger kids to work to fill in. We have youth that are willing to put in the time to take over those roles.”
Weaknesses: “With the large group of seniors lost, we will have to find people to step up and take their spots. Nathaniel and Ronnie Adkins set many records that will be very difficult to duplicate. The positive to take is that at this level it can be done, it just will take hard work to do it.”
Overall outlook: “We want to get to the point where an individual or the teams make it out of sectionals this year. This is going to be tough but it gives each athlete something to work toward. We also want to be competitive in the GMC this season.
HICKSVILLE
Last season: Eighth GMC, eighth sectionals.
Head coaches: Jeff Haught and Tony Tear.
Lettermen lost: Aiden Champion, Gabe Layne.
Returning lettermen: Parker Bassett (So.); Maverik Keesbury (Sr.); Aidan Pollick (Jr., second team all-GMC); Brandon Silcott (Jr.); Brayden Slattery (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Kolton Adams (Fr.); Luke Eicher (Fr.).
Strengths: “The guys gained a lot of experience last year. They have been working very hard on the course this summer and continue to improve.”
Overall outlook: “We look to improve each time on the course and to be competitive in the league.”
PAULDING
Last season: 9-10 (GMC champs).
Head coach: Matt Warnecke (1st year).
Letterwinners lost: Kyle Dominique, Logan Tope, Boston Pease, Kyle Mobley.
Returning letterwinners: Isaac Reeb (Sr.), Aiden Miller (Jr.), Johnny Lipps (So.), Max Stork (So.), Austen Kinder (So.).
Promising newcomers: Joseph Estle (Sr.), Karter Spears (So.), Nico Stahl (So.), Delaney Dachenhaus (Fr.), Nicholas Hatcher (Fr.), Xander Schwab (Fr.), Brandyn Akers (Fr.).
Strengths: ”This team is willing to learn and always has a positive attitude, and a team comradery. They are constantly encouraging each other and pushing themselves to be successful.”
Weaknesses: ”While I wouldn’t say it’s a big weakness, this team is young with many being first year players, but with this in mind, their strengths will come in big throughout the season.”
Overall outlook: ”We hope to stay competitive throughout the season and in the GMC while aiming towards the hope of repeating as GMC champions.”
TINORA
Last season: Fourth GMC, sixth sectionals.
Head coach: Brent Renollet
Lettermen lost: Sammy Sinn.
Returning lettermen: Carter Bernal (Sr., honorable mention all-GMC); BJ Morlock (Jr., honorable mention all-GMC); Aiden Rittenhouse (Jr., honorable mention all-GMC).
Promising newcomers: Mason McQuillen (So.); Theo Ripke (So.); Grayson Delarber (So.); Lane Maassel (Jr.); Jackson Bernal (Fr.); Jason DeWyse (So.); Bryce Eckert (So.).
WAYNE TRACE
Head Coach: Chris Rosswurm (19th year).
Lettermen lost: None
Returning lettermen: Evan Crosby (Three-year varsity), Tyler Davis (One-year varsity), Byle Stoller (Two-year varsity), Kaden Clark (One-year varsity), Kyle Sutton (One-year varsity), Jared Varner (One-year varsity), Conner Davis (One-year varsity), Tyson Gerber (One-year varsity).
Promising newcomers: Carter Clemens (Fr.).
Strengths: “I have eight boys with Varisty experience.”
Overall outlook: “Looking for a great season if we continue to develop and improve.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: Third NWOAL, sectional champs, sixth districts.
Head coach: Mike Rosebrook (12th year).
Lettermen lost: Zane Behnfeldt (two-time honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning lettermen: Luke Rosebrook (Sr., state qualifier, first team all-district, 3-time first team all-NWOAL); Cahle Roth (Jr., 2-time first team all-NWOAL, 38 average); Cade Miller (Sr., 44 average); Charlie Jones (Jr., 45 average).
Promising newcomers: Ben Dowdy (Sr.); Cameron Yoder (Jr.); Anthony Williams (Jr.); Zach Short (So.).
Strengths: “We have an older team with a lot of experience from last year. Some of these guys not only played in summer tournaments but put in effort during the off season. They know they have the potential for a great season and they are working hard to go get it. Our one and two I’ve affectionately named the dynamic duo. Not too often do you see a pair of high school golfers like this. It’s been a number of years since Archbold had a three, four and five man that could all score. That solid five man is a big deal. We could be throwing out some decent numbers throughout the season.”
Weaknesses: “We just went from Division III to Division II. We just got good at Stone Ridge for districts, now we have to learn a new course if we’re going to make it (to state). My coaching strategy is going to have to change for sure.”
Overall outlook: “This is going to be one of the top teams I’ve ever had. I’m very much looking forward to this season. We missed qualifying for state last year by one shot and we only lost one senior. Everyone around here is pretty excited about Archbold golf this year.”
League outlook: “It’s been a few years since we took the league championship. We have a real shot this year. Our league always seems to be tough.”
BRYAN
Last season: 7-0 in NWOAL, district champions, ninth at state in D-II.
Head coach: Todd Grosjean (Fourth year, third at Bryan).
Letterwinners lost: Nathan Hess (Second-Team all-NWOAL), Carter Brown (HM all-NWOAl), Colin Shirkey (HM all-NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Drew Dauber (Sr., 2020 NWOAL player of the year, first-team all-NWOAL in 2021), Noah Huard (Jr., first team all-NWOAL), Brayden Hall (So.), Gideon Mejia (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Kai Duber (Fr.), Beckett Stark (Sr.), Aiden Moore (So.).
Strengths: “We have two really good golfers at the top of our lineup in Drew Dauber and Noah Huard. Both have spent a great deal of time this summer playing and working on their game.”
Weaknesses: “We have some inexperienced golfers that will need to step in and contribute. We hope to see improvement out of our underclassmen and hopefully make another run at a league title and tournament run.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to improve over the course of the season and develop depth over the course of a competitive schedule.”
League outlook: “NWOAL will be very competitive with Archbold, Swanton, Wauseon and Patrick Henry all returning good players and depth.”
DELTA
Last season: 0-7 NWOAL, eighth.
Head coach: Jon Mignin (ninth year).
Returning lettermen: Gavin Cousino (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL); Adam Mattin (So.); Slade Young (So.); Walter Hallett (So.); Ethan Huffman (So.); Drew Smith (Sp/).
Promising newcomers: Thomas Hernandez (Fr.); Tobias Voyer (Fr.); John Barkhimer III (Fr.); Logan Ringle (Fr.); Maverick Rhoads (Fr.); Kaden Sutton (Fr.); Ashton Alig (Fr.); Vinnie Maurer (Fr.).
Strengths: “Our biggest strength will be that we will have a year’s worth of experience under our belts. We will have 14 boys so the program is growing and developing in hopes of being competitive and developing some competition among the golfers for a varsity spot. I have seen the extreme passion that these athletes have for golf. These athletes want to learn and strive to get better each and every day.”
Weaknesses: “We will be very young again this season. We have several golfers that have very little experience golfing but they are great athletes. Though we will lack experience, we have a dedicated group on the gentleman’s side. I believe there will be much improvement from last year as we started five freshmen on the varsity team.”
Overall outlook: “I have an awesome group of newcomers to the Delta boys and girls golf program. I am looking forward to how much they grow and improve throughout the season. I think Delta has a great future in golf. My goal is to be competitive and improve each match.”
EVERGREEN
Last season: Sixth in NWOAL.
Head coach: Jake Dawson (first year).
Lettermen lost: Trayte Dixon, Brandon Cobb.
Returning lettermen: Ayden Gleckler (Sr.); Adam Schmidt (Jr., two-year letterman); Logan Peebles (Jr.); Caden Beier (So.).
Promising newcomers: Michael Laver (So.); Andrew Bettinger (Fr.); Sam Smith (So.).
Strengths: “A couple of returning players have a promising outlook to this season.”
Weaknesses: “Most of the roster has little experience so we will be working to improve throughout the season.”
Overall outlook: “We’re looking to get better each day and work hard throughout the season to improve in each part of the game.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: 5-11, 3-4 NWOAL (5th in NWOAL).
Head coach: Brett Yungmann (4th season).
Letterwinners lost: Ethan Rohrs (three-year letterman, second team all-NWOAL, district qualifier).
Returning letterwinners: Jaxson Guelde (Jr., two-year letterman), Noah Robinson (Jr., two-year letterman), Thomas Smith (Jr., one-year letterman), Ian Schwab (So., one-year letterman).
Promisng newcomers: Luke Woods (Jr.,), Zach Hustedt (Jr.).
Strengths: “Five players back from last year’s team. Competitive group of kids that work hard.”
Weaknesses: ”We are a young team with no seniors. We don’t have a lot of depth with only eight players in the program.”
Overall outlook: ”Looking to compete in all matches with a young team. I want the kids to get better and gain experience.”
League outlook: ”We should finish in the middle of the pack in the NWOAL. As individuals, Jaxson Guelde and Ian Schwab could finish within the top 10-15 players in the league.”
• BBC
HILLTOP
Last season: 9-5 (third BBC).
Head coach: Connor English (second year).
Lettermen lost: Elijah Kuszmaul (four-year letterman, second team all-BBC); Ian Hoffman.
Returning lettermen: Dylan Siebenaler (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Johnny Nelson (Sr.); Raace Haynes (Jr.); Devin Dempsey (So.); Jordan Schaffner (Fr.); Austin Gault (Fr.); Lakota Siegel (Fr.).
Strengths: “This team has athleticism, a willingness to be coached and excitement for the season. We have a lot of kids that have bought into getting better and are willing to put in the time and reps to improve themselves. It will be exciting to see how far their hard work and dedication take them this year.”
Weaknesses: “We will have a lot of players that have very little varsity golf match experience. They are all understanding of what it takes to improve and are all working extremely hard to reach their goals and to get where they want to be.”
Overall outlook: “We’re optimistic and excited. We are expecting to be competitive in every match we play.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: 18-2 (BBC champions, sectional runner-up).
Head coach: Brandon Shoup (sixth year).
Lettermen lost: Aidan Higbie (first team all-BBC), Cooper Clark.
Returning lettermen: Trent Thorp (Sr., second team all-BBC); Easton Richmond (Sr., honorable mention all-BBC); Jaxon Richmond (Jr., first team all-BBC); Drake Sommer (Jr., second team all-BBC).
Promising newcomers: Joel Saneholtz (So.); Greyson Saneholtz (So.); Miguel Alvira (So.).
Strengths: “All seven golfers have varsity experience and the four upperclassmen have been around a successful program. Although this will be the smallest roster we have had in years, we will still have enough depth to be competitive from the 1 through 6 man.”
Weaknesses: “The two seniors we lost were instrumental in winning the league championship and advancing to our third straight district tournament.”
Overall outlook: “Over the past six years, the Montpelier golf program has been fortunate to have good athletes wanting to play golf. Every year there’s a new group ready to take over for the graduating seniors. This year is no different, we have the same goals. We want to compete and work hard in every match to win the BBC and advance to districts as a team.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Last season: BBC champions, fourth sectionals.
Head coach: Eric Smeltzer (eighth year).
Lettermen lost: Zack Hayes (BBC Player of the Year, four-year letterman, 40.58 nine-hole average); Mason Sanford (four-year letterman, first team all-BBC, 42.17 average); Colin Patten (four-year letterman, second team all-BBC, 46.46 average); Colton Hicks (52.59 average).
Returning lettermen: Ben Pettit (Jr., two-year letterman, honorable mention all-BBC, 47.14 average); Keegan Hickman (So., 62.56 average).
Promising newcomers: Landon Justice (Sr.); Skyler Bostater (Sr.); Keanu Miller (Jr.); Kenneth Smeltzer (Fr.).
Strengths: “Our newcomers are eager to work and get going and compete.”
Weaknesses: “Losing four seniors will be tough to replace.”
Overall outlook: “The Eagles look to continue the success of the golf program by competing in every match.”
League outlook: “Montpelier and Pettisville will be solid but we look to compete and give ourselves an opportunity in every match.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: 29-53 (tie-third BBC, seventh sectionals).
Head coach: Mike Zimmerman (sixth year).
Lettermen lost: None.
Returning lettermen: Sam Myers (Sr., first team all-BBC), Blayn Meck (Sr., honorable mention all-BBC) , Caden Bishop (So., second team all-BBC).
Promising newcomers: Jack Leppelmeier (Fr.); Creighton Aeschliman (Fr.); Aiden Crawford (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a balance of experience and inexperience on the roster.”
Weaknesses: “We are young in spots.”
Overall outlook: “We are striving to compete and grow after each day.”
STRYKER
Last season: Fifth BBC, 11th sectionals.
Head coach: John Ruffer (17th year).
Lettermen lost: None.
Returning lettermen: Michael Donovan (Jr., honorable mention all-BBC); Gavin LaBo (Jr., honorable mention all-BBC); Angella Soellner (Jr., honorable mention all-BBC); Daniel Donovan (So.); Kennedy Morr (So.); Gavin Paxton (So.).
Promising newcomers: William Donovan (Fr.); Dean Shindledecker (Fr.).
Strengths: “Overall team depth (is a strength) as we have six letterwinners returning this year with three other golfers looking to make an impact.”
Weaknesses: “As of now, our major weakness is that we have no clear-cut number one golfer that can consistently shoot very low scores. Hopefully as the season progresses, that number one golfer will emerge from the talented group we have.”
Overall outlook: “We expect to be greatly improved this year and hopefully make a run at our league title and be playing our best golf at tournament time.”
League outlook: “The BBC looks to be very competitive this year with no clear-cut favorite.”
• PCL
MILLER CITY
Last season: 12-11 (1-6 PCL, sixth).
Head coach: Todd Pester (sixth year).
Lettermen lost: Dillon Peck (4-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Thomas Weis (Sr., 3-year letterman); Caleb Niese (Sr., 3-year letterman); Will Otto (So.); Andrew Weis (So.); Jesse Lammers (So.).
Promising newcomers: Brayden Niese (So.); Jude Otto (So.); Gavin Vennekotter (Fr.); Dylan Schroeder (Fr.); Kade Gerschutz (Fr.); Henry Rump (Fr.).
Other returners: John Wank (Jr.); Carter Niese (So.); Myles Kuhlman (So.).
Strengths: “We will have some depth and a lot of competition. Determining our starting six boys will be a problem but a good problem. We have 10-12 players that should be averaging 49 or less on the season and have 20 boys total for 2022.”
Weaknesses: “Our greatest weakness may be mental toughness in tricky situations.”
Overall outlook: “I expect this team to be very competitive in the PCL and Division III sectional. We will have a solid shot in the 2022 golf season.”
