The following is a capsule preview of area boys cross country teams that returned information to The Crescent-News sports department:
• GMC
ANTWERP
Last season: Fourth GMC.
Head coach: Cord Ehrhart (22nd year).
Lettermen lost: Zach Lockhart.
Returning lettermen: Avin Johnson (Sr., first team all-GMC, regional qualifier); Kamren Johnson (So., second team all-GMC); Alex Zijlstra (Jr., honorable mention all-GMC); Skyler Octaviano (So.); Owen Franks (So.).
Promising newcomers: John Bailey (Fr.); Levi Shelton (Fr.).
Strengths: “We return a very strong front pack and with our new additions, I think we can be very competitive.”
Weaknesses: “With only seven runners, we are not very deep. Injury management and prevention will be crucial over the long season.”
Overall outlook: “I believe the boys can finish in the top half of most invitationals but only time will tell. Being the smallest school in the GMC, it is very difficult for us to compete with the Fairview’s and Tinora’s but we will continue to try.”
AYERSVILLE
Head coach: Durwood Hibbard (first year).
Lettermen lost: James Zimmerman (second team all-GMC, four-year letterwinner).
Returning lettermen: Liam Krouse (Jr.); Drake Miller (So.).
Promising newcomers: Chase Riley (Fr.); Eli Buchhop (Fr.); Eli Jacques (Fr.); Christopher Steingass (Fr.); Dillon Dunn (Fr.).
Strengths: “With a promising group of freshmen who are eager to progress into the season and showcase their abilities, the leadership from the juniors will be essential to the team. While still early, the team’s framework is solid and their progress has been compelling.”
Weaknesses: “With a new coach often comes a time of restructuring, new methods and personalities that can add an additional challenge to a new season.”
Overall outlook: “While the team is young, the outlook for the season is positive. The Pilots’ coaching staff believes with the solidness of the returning runners, paired with the incoming freshman, the team has a promising outlook for the season.”
EDGERTON
Last season: Seventh GMC.
Head coach: Jason Zumbaugh (22nd year).
Lettermen lost: Cole Meyer, Nicholas Roth, Hayden Herman.
Returning lettermen: Andy Meyer, Dane DeGroff.
Promising newcomers: Ryan Breen.
Strengths: “This is an extremely hard working group.”
Weaknesses: “We’re very low in numbers as we enter the season with only five runners.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: First in the GMC.
Head coach: Nic Alvarez (Ninth year).
Letterwinners lost: Ethan Underwood.
Returning letterwinners: Aspen Brubaker (Jr.), Miguel Garcia (Jr.), Ethan Panico (Jr.), Kyle Rabe (Jr.), Carson Sims (Jr.), Braylin Snyder (Jr.), Andrew Timbrook (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Gabriel Cline (Fr.), Alex Garcia (Fr.), Leland Guisinger (Fr.).
Strengths: ”The boys return a lto of members from last year’s core with experience and newcomers added to aim for success.”
Weaknesses: ”The continual work and grind to improve may fog the progress being made.”
Overall outlook: ”The high school teams hope to be contending with the top teams of the conference as well as the area with hopes to improve in performances towards the end of the season.”
League outlook: ”The league continually improves and looks to have a vast array of contenders from top to bottom. Teams cannot be taken lightly.”
HICKSVILLE
Last season: Third GMC, fifth districts.
Head coach: Paul Payne (sixth year).
Lettermen lost: Josh Myers (50th districts), Ryan Schliesser (honorable mention all-GMC, 29th districts), Landon Eicher (36th districts).
Returning lettermen: JR Mendoza (Sr., second team all-GMC, 17th districts); Michael Villena (Sr., 41st districts); Kelton Stone (Sr., second team all-GMC 18th districts); Zach Bell (Sr.); Owen Defreece (So.).
Promising newcomers: Alex Rost (So.); Ben Taylor (Fr.); Brody Tribble (Fr.); Lucas Meerzo (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a solid core of veteran runners who have worked hard this summer and are continuing to work hard to improve.”
Overall outlook: “We have a talented group of guys who are working hard. I am excited by the potential of this team. We are looking forward to an exciting fall!”
TINORA
Last season: Second in GMC.
Head coach: Jim Winseman (Eighth year).
Letterwinners lost: Brysen Bigley.
Returning letterwinners: Jaxen Durfey, Shea McMaster, Bryce Meyer, Paul Westrick.
Promising newcomers: Dustin Haas, Logan Coy, Craig Hoffman, Allan Burchfield, Ryan Steingass.
Strengths: ”A lot of talent, hardworking.”
Weaknesses: ”Inexperience to run our best in the big meets. Young runners we will need at the end of the season have to develop.”
Overall outlook: “With Jaxen and Paul up front we will have a good chance to get to regionals as a team and if everything falls right maybe farther. Young runners in key positions always makes for an interesting season.”
League outlook: “Fairview is definitely the favorite to win the conference but I think we could be very competitive if the young runners develop and perform at their capabilities.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: NWOAL champions, district runner-up, 11th regionals.
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman (ninth year).
Lettermen lost: Rhett Hudson; Brady Johns (fourth NWOAL, fifth districts, 30th regionals, first team all-NWOAL); Kaden Rufenacht; Elijah Schumacher; Kenny Walker.
Returning lettermen: Ben Dowdy (Sr.); Jackson Beck (Sr.); Landon Stamm (Sr., second team all-NWOAL, 13th NWOAL, 15th districts, regional qualifier); Corbin Stamm (Sr.); Ethan Stuckey (Sr.); Aden McCarty (Sr., first team all-NWOAL, seventh NWOAL, eighth districts, 50th regionals); Brad Voll (Jr.); Gavin Walker (Jr.); Asa Hudson (Jr.); Brennan Garrow (Jr., second team all-NWOAL, 10th NWOAL, 13th districts, 71st regionals); Oliver Seibert (So., second team all-NWOAL, 19th NWOAL, 18th districts, regional qualifier); Caleb Harrow (So., second team all-NWOAL, 11th NWOAL, ninth districts, 81st regionals); Mason Bickel (So., regional qualifier).
Promising newcomers: Jesse Nofziger (So.); Preston Nofziger (So.); Jace Beck (Fr.); Sam Bentz (Fr.); Nicholas Fry (Fr.); Kaden Kruse (Fr.); Jaden Osterland (Fr.); Avery Roth (Fr.); Joel Ward (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a strong group of returning athletes who are ready to be leaders and finished the season very strong last year. We add in a talented group of freshmen and some newcomers that will add some depth to our team.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a few key scorers from last season with our seniors. So we will focus on filling some gaps and running close together. These athletes have the potential to be up there when it counts and make a statement.”
Overall outlook: “The NWOAL will be competitive as always! Our guys will look to compete for those top team spots at the NWOAL meet, focusing on running as a group and helping each other throughout practices so we can do the same in races.”
BRYAN
Last season: Fourth NWOAL, eighth districts.
Head coach: Garret Gleckler (first year).
Lettermen lost: Joshuah Taylor (school record-holder, four-year letterman, NWOAL and district champion, regional runner-up, 17th state); Blake Grube (four-year letterman, 39th NWOAL, 67th districts); Ethan Psurny (three-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Xander Fackler (Jr., third NWOAL, fifth districts, seventh regionals, 44th state); Tyler Wolff (Sr., 40th NWOAL, 72nd districts); Carter Jack (Jr., 77th districts); Dakota Brandeberry (So., 35th NWOAL, 57th districts).
Promising newcomers: Tony Foust (Fr.); Collin Rachel (Fr.); Nye Bradbee (Fr.); Konner Fisher (Fr.); Braydon Buchanan (So.).
Strengths: “We had good attendance at summer practices this year compared to previous years. We will once again have a strong lead runner for the boys team. We will have a strong pack that will train together. There is power in the pack. It’s nice to have enough athletes to have a full varsity and JV team for the boys.”
Weaknesses: “The gap between our No. 1 and No. 2 runner. I’m hopeful that over the course of the season the gap will continue to close between our chase pack and first runner while all of the boys are improving.”
Overall outlook: “The boys have the ability to finish near the top of the league. We will likely have underclassmen playing a significant role for the boys this season and I’d love to see a constant commitment to getting better as we build into an even stronger team over the years to come. We should have a team vying to finish in the top half of our district this year as well.”
League outlook: “Wauseon has a strong team returning and will be tough to beat, but we should be in the mix of the top three or four schools at leagues.”
DELTA
Head coach: Mary Tresnan-Reighard.
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Ethan Cone, Daniel Sintobin, Blake Hilton.
Promising newcomers: Eli Armstrong, Nathan Elliott.
Strengths: ”Athletes have been running all summer and we’re looking forward to starting the competitive part of their season.”
Weaknesses: ”We are young and we do not have a lot of runners.”
Overall outlook: “Looking forward to having enough runners to compete a a team on both squads.”
League outlook: ”Move up in the standings from last year’s finish.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: 83-47, 5-2 (Third in NWOAL, Fourth at districts).
Head coach: Ken Barnes (First-year, seventh as assistant).
Letterwinners lost: Kenny Miles
Returning letterwinners: Derek Dulle (Sr.), Mathew Marlow (Sr.), Jacob Fausnight (Sr.), Cody Minnich (Jr.), Vince Guitierrez (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Caden Readshaw (Fr.), Carson Knapp (Fr.), Jacob Sexton (Sr.).
Strengths: ”Top five were part of the top seven last year.; strong leadership.”
Weaknesses: “Two freshmen apart of top seven. Minimal number of athletes.”
Overall outlook: “We look forward to being very competitive in all of our future races.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: Sixth in the NWOAL.
Head coach: Tim Atkinson (33rd year, First at PH).
Letterwinners lost: None
Returning letterwinners: Andrew Baden (Sr.), Brennen Yates (Jr., NWOAL HM all-league), Brenton Rettig (Jr.), Austin Lammers (So.).
Promising newcomers: Carson Prigge (Fr.).
Strengths: ”We have four seasoned veterans returning for another season.”
Weaknesses: ”Same as girls in that we lack experience in big meets. We also lack team depth.”
Overall outlook: ”We are looking to improve from a year ago. The team has put in a solid summer of training. Our focus with five athletes on the team will be to stay healthy as the season progresses, and to improve indiviually and as a team as we garner more racing experience.”
League outlook: ”Looking to improve from our finish of sixth out of eight teams a year ago.”
WAUSEON
Last season: NWOAL runner-up, fourth districts, sixth regionals.
Head coach: Tom Vernot (first year).
Lettermen lost: Carter Nofziger (eighth NWOAL, 29th districts, 55th regionals); Hunter Wasnich (NWOAL and district runner-up, third regionals, 23rd at state).
Returning lettermen: Xander Ankney (Jr.); Levi Short (Jr.); Aidan Pena (Sr., sixth NWOAL, seventh districts, eighth regionals, 41st at state); Garrett Leininger (Jr., 12th NWOAL, 71st regionals); Jack Callan (Sr.); Miles Kuntz (So, 84th regionals.); Joseph Perez (Sr., 81st regionals).
Strengths: “We have experienced runners on both the boys and girls teams who have been to state. Their experience and leadership will help us develop the younger runners.”
Weaknesses: “We need more kids to join to help strengthen our teams. Wauseon lost two key runners to graduation, from both teams that provided experience and leadership. We will need to replace that talent and rely on our seniors to help develop our freshman and sophomores.”
Overall outlook: “We have had a good summer of training which will enhance our performance in the fall. We will be racing against some very competitive programs to push our team to improve and learn racing strategy. Both the girls and boys programs will have some holes to fill so our focus will be to develop our pack. It should be an exciting season for the Wauseon Indians.”
• BBC
HOLGATE
Last season: BBC and district champions, regional runner-up, fifth at state.
Head coach: Brad Hurst (fifth year).
Lettermen lost: Richard Bower (first team all-BBC, BBC and district champion, 13th regionals, 30th state); Addison Casillas (fourth districts, 20th regionals, 31st state); Levi Zachrich (first team all-BBC, third BBC and districts, 29th regionals, 75th state).
Returning lettermen: Jack Westrick (Sr., first team all-BBC, BBC and district runner-up, 25th regionals, 48th state, three-time state qualifier); Ethan Fritz (Sr., first team all-BBC, 10th districts, 70th regionals, state qualifier); Gabriel Salaz (Sr.); Logan Miller (Jr., first team all-BBC, eighth districts, 51st regionals, two-time state qualifier); Evan Dopp (Jr.); Cade Mansfield (Jr.); Nathan Miller (So., second team all-BBC); Kayne Walters (So., honorable mention all-BBC); Gavin Westrick (So.).
Promising newcomers: Chance Ashbaugh (Fr.); Jaxson Grey (Fr.); Braylon Leaders (Fr.); Luke Parson (Fr.); Maddox Pennington (Fr.).
Strengths: “Our strength is the competitiveness and our depth with our boys’ team. All of the boys are pushing each other every practice to be ready for the season. We have some very good younger runners and with the great senior leadership we are hoping for a great postseason run. The boys have had a great offseason and I am looking forward to a great season.”
Weaknesses: “We lost three of our top five runners from last year to graduation. Our runners are going to have to fill those spots of our team, to keep us moving forward to reach our goals for the season.”
Overall outlook: “I’m really looking forward to watching our team grow and compete with each other to make each other better. The BBC is always competitive with strong teams and runners from all schools. Fayette and Pettisville are always strong in the BBC’s and we will need to be ready to compete with all of them every weekend.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: Fifth BBC.
Head coach: DJ Apple (second year).
Lettermen lost: JT Fackler, Scott Hillard, Jordan Fry, Andre Aguirre.
Returning lettermen: James Camper (Jr.); Avery Thompson (So.).
Promising newcomers: Ethan Walz (Fr.)
Strengths: “Like last year, we are still pretty young on both sides. We only have 2 seniors on the entire team. We have some first time varsity runners who I expect to lead the team.”
Weaknesses: Leadership. “Last year we had four senior boys who had been through three full seasons of cross country who led the team through practices. It will be nice to see some of the younger athletes help and step up to the role of a leader.”
Overall outlook: “We want to continue to build off last year. We all went through some ‘growing pains’ as the season progressed. We are looking forward to having a successful year and hopefully improving from last year.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Head coach: Lindey Eckley (Fourth year).
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Joe Burt (Jr., 20:17 PR, two-year letterwinner, HM all-BBC, dual sport athlete whose primary sport is football), Aiden Scott (So., 19:35 PR, one-year letterwinner, HM all-BBC), Alec Walz (So., 20:05 PR, one-year letterwinner), Trenton Turner (So., one-year letterwinner), Matthew Bethel (So., 25:59 PR, one-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Carter Eckley (Fr.).
Strengths: ”The strengths for the season are having the returning letterwinners and the addition of Eckley to the boys team. Matthew Bethel along with Aiden Scott are showing improvements from last season as well. We have the determination and are motivated to continue breaking PR’s and reaching the goals we’ve set for the season.”
Weaknesses: ”We are small for a boys team with no backups. For the second year, we have no seniors on the team. While I inherited a young team, we continue to do all we can to recruit new members and attempt to grow.”
Overall outlook: ”I think this year is going to be fun. I’ve seen improvements already and being able to crush personal goals set for this year will be exciting. It will be interesting to see how we do when competing with schools with teams made up of upper classmen but overall I think the next few years of North Central cross country will see us become more and more competitive.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: Third BBC.
Head coach: Gabe Jaramillo (fifth year).
Lettermen lost: Josh Basselman.
Returning lettermen: Zach McWatters (Sr.), Luke VanDenBerghe (Sr.), Caden Bishop (So.), Carlos Bowers (So.), Jayden Bleikamp (So.), Alex Bolaney (So.), Trenton Moyer (Jr.).
Strengths: “This is a hungry group of boys that are working hard to prove themselves. They are a confident group that believes in the training and believes in their physical abilities. We have strong leadership with a firm grasp of accountability.”
Weaknesses: “Overall, we are a very young team that lacks some experience competing at high levels. Keeping ourselves in the moment and taking advances one step at a time is going to be crucial for this team to mature into a competitive and productive team.”
Overall outlook: “This is a fun and motivated team that is looking to put its own mark on the Pettisville cross country traditions. They have gone above and beyond to put themselves into position to have a successful season. Ultimately, the success of the team is going to come down to how determined they stay throughout the season and how they handle the bumps along the way.”
• PCL
KALIDA
Head coach: Scott Miller (16th year).
Returning lettermen: Heath Miller (Sr., 14th PCL, 19th districts); Garret Decker (Sr., 15th PCL); Kevin Schumaker (Sr., 20th PCL); Collin Heitmeyer (Jr., 10th PCL, 23rd districts)
Promising newcomers: Ryan Verhoff (So.)
Strengths: “We have a great tight-knit group that has been working hard this summer. We have a lot of experience and leadership coming back that should help the team. Consistency from our top four boys will be a key to the season.”
Weaknesses: “The weakness of this team will be depth. With just six runners on the high school team, staying healthy will be very important.”
• ELSEWHERE
NAPOLEON
Last season: 7th at districts.
Head coach: Jeff Ressler (12th year, 4th at Napoleon).
Letterwinners lost: Ryan Otto (2021 state placer, 4x regional qualifier, 3x all-NLL), Jeremiah Gaffney (Three-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Alex Birkhold (Sr., three-year letterwinner), Sam Liechty (Sr., three-year letterwinner), Brayden Bostelman (Jr., two-year letterwinner), Kellen Ressler (Jr., one-year letterwinner), Zane Peckinpaugh (Jr., one-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Beckham Groll (Fr.), Caiden Head (Fr.), Jackson McCulley (Fr.).
Strengths: “Increase in numbers will help our depth. Getting some younger guys in the program will help build up our program for the future.”
Weaknesses: “We won’t have a front runner this year. We will depend on pack running and will need our freshmen to develop quickly if we want to be competitive.”
Overall outlook: “When we have Kellen and Zane with us, we will have two guys more towards the front so that will help. We need Sam and Alex to be confident and challenge themselves as senior leaders while Brayden will need to be confident and consistent each week. We have a challenging schedule so that should get us ready for the district meet.”
League outlook: “The NLL is always a tough league and we are the smallest every time we get on the line against that league. It’s a good test for us each year, but never our main focus. We just want to be ready to have a good showing at the District meet and advance in the postseason.”
