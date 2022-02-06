Division II
Ohio Northern District
Tuesday, Feb. 22
At Paulding
(6) Napoleon (10-6) vs. (10) Elida (3-15), 5:30 p.m.
(5) Lima Shawnee (11-7) vs. (11) Bryan (1-14), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
At Lima Senior
(8) Celina (6-11) vs. (9) Kenton (4-13), 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
At Lima Senior
Celina-Kenton winner vs. (2) St. Marys (11-6), 5:30 p.m.
(4) Van Wert (11-6) vs. (7) Wauseon (11-8), 7:30 p.m.
At Paulding
Napoleon-Elida winner vs. (1) Defiance (12-5), 5:30 p.m.
Lima Shawnee-Bryan winner vs (3) Wapakoneta (12-5), 7:30 p.m.
Division III
Lima Senior District
Tuesday, Feb. 22
At Elida
(13) Riverdale (4-12) vs. (12) Coldwater (2-13), 7 p.m.
At Miller City
(7) Lima Bath (6-12) vs. (10) Paulding (5-12), 5:30 p.m.
(9) Fairview (5-13) vs. (11) Tinora (4-13), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
At Elida
(4) Liberty-Benton (13-4) vs. (8) Delphos Jefferson (5-13), 5:30 p.m.
(5) Allen East (10-6) vs. (6) Lima Central Catholic (7-7), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
At Elida
Riverdale-Coldwater winner vs. (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (14-2), 5:30 p.m.
Liberty-Benton-Delphos Jefferson winner vs. Allen East-LCC winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Miller City
Lima Bath-Paulding winner vs. (3) Bluffton (14-3), 5:30 p.m.
Fairview-Tinora winner vs. (2) Wayne Trace (17-1), 7:30 p.m.
Toledo CC District
Tuesday, Feb. 22
At Springfield
(10) Delta (7-10) vs. (13) Otsego (1-13), 7 p.m.
At Wauseon
(12) Northwood (2-14) vs. (4) Cardinal Stritch (13-4), 5:30 p.m.
(7) Genoa (7-11) vs. (11) Lake (7-10), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
At Springfield
(5) Ottawa Hills (10-5) vs. (8) Liberty Center (7-9), 5:30 p.m.
(6) Evergreen (7-8) vs. (9) Maumee Valley Country Day (9-9), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
At Springfield
Delta-Otsego winner vs. (1) Eastwood (13-3), 5:30 p.m.
Ottawa Hills-LC winner vs. Evergreen-MVCD winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Wauseon
Northwood-Stritch winner vs. (2) Swanton (16-2), 5:30 p.m.
Genoa-Lake winner vs. (3) Archbold (12-5), 7:30 p.m.
Division IV
Defiance HS District
Tuesday, Feb. 22
At Napoleon
(13) Hilltop (2-13) vs. (14) Montpelier (2-15), 7 p.m.
At Bryan
(6) Edon (10-7) vs. (11) Edgerton (5-14), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
At Napoleon
(7) Pettisville (10-7) vs. (9) Fayette (10-8), 5:30 p.m.
(4) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (11-4) vs. (10) Stryker (7-12), 7:30 p.m.
At Bryan
(5) Hicksville (12-7) vs. (8) North Central (10-7), 5:30 p.m.
(3) Toledo Christian (10-7) vs. (12) Holgate (6-11), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
At Napoleon
Hilltop-Montpelier winner vs. (1) Antwerp (16-1), 5:30 p.m.
Pettisville-Fayette winner vs. Emmanuel Christian-Stryker winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Bryan
Edon-Edgerton winner vs. (2) Ayersville (14-3), 5:30 p.m.
Hicksville-North Central winner vs. Toledo Christian-Holgate winner, 7:30 p.m.
Elida District
Tuesday, Feb. 22
At Van Wert
(5) Patrick Henry (12-5) vs. (12) Fort Jennings (5-15), 7 p.m.
At Bluffton University
(7) Kalida (8-11) vs. (13) Cory-Rawson (3-15), 5:30 p.m.
(8) Delphos St. John’s (8-10) vs. (10) Lincolnview (4-15), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
At Van Wert
(4) Pandora-Gilboa (12-6) vs. (9) Miller City (9-9), 5:30 p.m.
(6) Ottoville (12-7) vs. (11) Continental (6-13), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
At Van Wert
Patrick Henry-Fort Jennings winner vs. (1) Convoy Crestview (12-5), 5:30 p.m.
Pandora-Gilboa-Miller City winner vs. Ottoville-Continental winner, 7:30 p.m.
At Bluffton University
Kalida-Cory-Rawson winner vs. (3) Leipsic (13-5), 5:30 p.m.
Delphos St. John’s-Lincolnview winner vs. (2) Columbus Grove (13-6), 7:30 p.m.
