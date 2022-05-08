2022 Baseball Tournament Pairings
Division II
Archbold District
Wednesday, May 18 (all at 5 p.m.)
(10) Toledo Woodward (0-3) at (7) Rossford (7-9)
(9) Wauseon (5-13) at (8) Toledo Central Catholic (5-10)
Friday, May 20 (all at 5 p.m.)
Rossford-Woodward winner at (1) Defiance (17-1)
(6) Maumee (8-10) at (5) Ottawa-Glandorf (11-5)
Wauseon-Toledo CC winner at (2) Napoleon (10-8)
(4) Van Wert (9-6) at (3) Bryan (10-6)
Division III
Defiance District
(10) Fairview (13-7) at (8) Otsego (10-3)
(13) Northwood (7-16) at (5) Archbold (10-5)
(12) Swanton (5-8) at (4) Evergreen (12-5)
(7) Lake (12-5) at (6) Van Buren (15-4)
(14) Delta (0-15) at (1) Ottawa Hills (14-3)
(11) Paulding (9-9) at (9) Liberty Center (10-6)
Otsego-Fairview winner at (2) Tinora (12-2)
Archbold-Northwood winner vs. Swanton-Evergreen winner at best-seeded team
Van Buren-Lake winner at (3) Liberty-Benton (14-4)
Ottawa Hills-Delta winner vs. Paulding-Liberty Center winner at best-seeded team
Division IV
Bryan District
Tuesday, May 17 (all at 5 p.m.)
(9) Hilltop (6-12) at (8) Edgerton (4-12)
(10) Pettisville (3-11) at (5) Ayersville (10-10)
(12) Fayette (3-8) at (7) Hicksville (5-7)
(11) Stryker (2-13) at (6) Edon (6-9)
Thursday, May 19 (all at 5 p.m.)
Edgerton-Hilltop winner at (1) Wayne Trace (17-1)
Ayersville-Pettisville winner at (4) Montpelier (9-7)
Hicksville-Fayette winner at (2) Antwerp (11-3)
Edon-Stryker winner at (3) North Central (10-6)
Patrick Henry District
(12) Continental (0-9) at (7) North Baltimore (7-3)
(11) Pandora-Gilboa (2-11) at (5) McComb (9-8)
(9) Ottoville (5-5) at (8) Fort Jennings (5-6)
(10) Cory-Rawson (2-11) at (6) Holgate (8-6)
North Baltimore-Continental winner at (1) Leipsic (11-5)
McComb-Pandora-Gilboa winner at (2) Patrick Henry (9-6)
Fort Jennings-Ottoville winner at (3) Miller City (9-6)
Holgate-Cory-Rawson winner at (4) Kalida (11-8)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
