2022 Baseball Tournament Pairings

Division II

Archbold District

Wednesday, May 18 (all at 5 p.m.)

(10) Toledo Woodward (0-3) at (7) Rossford (7-9)

(9) Wauseon (5-13) at (8) Toledo Central Catholic (5-10)

Friday, May 20 (all at 5 p.m.)

Rossford-Woodward winner at (1) Defiance (17-1)

(6) Maumee (8-10) at (5) Ottawa-Glandorf (11-5)

Wauseon-Toledo CC winner at (2) Napoleon (10-8)

(4) Van Wert (9-6) at (3) Bryan (10-6)

Division III

Defiance District

Wednesday, May 18 (all at 5 p.m.)

(10) Fairview (13-7) at (8) Otsego (10-3)

(13) Northwood (7-16) at (5) Archbold (10-5)

(12) Swanton (5-8) at (4) Evergreen (12-5)

(7) Lake (12-5) at (6) Van Buren (15-4)

(14) Delta (0-15) at (1) Ottawa Hills (14-3)

(11) Paulding (9-9) at (9) Liberty Center (10-6)

Friday, May 20 (all at 5 p.m.)

Otsego-Fairview winner at (2) Tinora (12-2)

Archbold-Northwood winner vs. Swanton-Evergreen winner at best-seeded team

Van Buren-Lake winner at (3) Liberty-Benton (14-4)

Ottawa Hills-Delta winner vs. Paulding-Liberty Center winner at best-seeded team

Division IV

Bryan District

Tuesday, May 17 (all at 5 p.m.)

(9) Hilltop (6-12) at (8) Edgerton (4-12)

(10) Pettisville (3-11) at (5) Ayersville (10-10)

(12) Fayette (3-8) at (7) Hicksville (5-7)

(11) Stryker (2-13) at (6) Edon (6-9)

Thursday, May 19 (all at 5 p.m.)

Edgerton-Hilltop winner at (1) Wayne Trace (17-1)

Ayersville-Pettisville winner at (4) Montpelier (9-7)

Hicksville-Fayette winner at (2) Antwerp (11-3)

Edon-Stryker winner at (3) North Central (10-6)

Patrick Henry District

Tuesday, May 17 (all at 5 p.m.)

(12) Continental (0-9) at (7) North Baltimore (7-3)

(11) Pandora-Gilboa (2-11) at (5) McComb (9-8)

(9) Ottoville (5-5) at (8) Fort Jennings (5-6)

(10) Cory-Rawson (2-11) at (6) Holgate (8-6)

Thursday, May 19 (all at 5 p.m.)

North Baltimore-Continental winner at (1) Leipsic (11-5)

McComb-Pandora-Gilboa winner at (2) Patrick Henry (9-6)

Fort Jennings-Ottoville winner at (3) Miller City (9-6)

Holgate-Cory-Rawson winner at (4) Kalida (11-8)

